Buckie wild swimmer: ‘I’m dipping in 100 locations in 2025 – here’s my favourites in Moray and the Highlands’

Kemi Gordon is at her happiest when plunging into cold water – whether that’s in a loch, under a waterfall, or in the sea.

The 33-year-old, from Buckie, has challenged herself to visit 100 different locations across Scotland for a dip in 2025.

And she often shares snapshots of these adventures with her followers on Instagram.

Some photos show her diving straight into the water, holding her nose as she goes, while in others she is seen cartwheeling across beaches or floating around in stunning spots.

But this wasn’t always the case.

After separating from her husband of 12 years, Kemi didn’t know how to cope with the stress, anxiety and pressure she felt.

So when she came across cold water swimming, and heard about the health benefits, she decided to give it a go.

And while she didn’t quite take to it at first, she persevered and soon became “absolutely addicted”.

Balancing ‘mum guilt’ with wild swimming adventures

Being a single mum with four kids under 10 means life can be “very full on” for Kemi.

“I’ve always got demands on my time, demands on my mind, demands on my physical space,” she explained.

Because of this, she says it takes a “concentrated effort” to remember she has to take care of herself – which is where wild swimming comes in.

Kemi works Monday to Thursday, so when her children are at school on Friday she goes on a wee adventure. On days they’re with their dad, who works offshore, she explores a little further from home.

“It’s really good to get some time on your own, just to recharge and reset,” she explained.

“It’s just trying to juggle everything and fit it in – but I’m managing so far. Before this I was a mega introvert, I never left my house.

“But I think the separation pushed me to find me again, and nae just be mam. As soon as you have kids, your life is devoted to them, but you need to remember you are still a person and you need to be happy.

“And then you’ve got the mam guilt as well, but you’ve just got to learn how to manage it and get on with it.”

Where does Kemi love visiting for a dip?

Cullen is one of her favourite spots close to home. Not only is it “absolutely beautiful”, but if the sea is too rough, the harbour has a ramp and can be more calm for swimmers.

And she often goes to Linn Falls in Aberlour, which is just half an hour away.

But a little bit further afield, one of her top spots is the Green Loch in Aviemore.

“There are leeches in it,” she said. “A’body kicks up a fuss, but loads of folk swim in it.

“Horse leeches are only known to feed on invertebrates and decomposing flesh, nae actually mammalian blood.

“I’ve never had a leech stick on to me, and it is absolutely stunning there, the water is so green.”

But if you don’t want to brave the leeches, Kemi says Loch Morlich and Loch Ness are both beautiful alternatives.

Since challenging herself to dip in 100 different spots, she’s started travelling across the Highlands and other areas in Scotland.

She’s even dooked in some interesting film spots – like Steall Falls, which features in the Harry Potter series, as well as the Skyfall waterfall in Glen Etive.

And the 33-year-old went on her first-ever solo camping trip around Skye, something she never would have imagined being able to do, and swam in some breathtaking places there too.

‘Naebody cares what you look like’

Wild swimming has helped Kemi feel “free”, and she has enjoyed getting involved with the cold water community.

The mental health benefits really stand out too.

She notices that the calming sounds of the water, or crashing of the waves and breathing the fresh sea air, can “alleviate your mood, relieve your stress and give you a wee bit of a boost”.

“As soon as you step into a loch, or waterfall, or whatever, it’s so cold,” she said. “It doesn’t care about your to-do list, your worries, your stresses.

“Everything disappears from your head and the 10 minutes, or however long you’re in for, that is all you’re focused on.”

And it’s helped her feel more “confident and comfortable” in her own skin.

After having four kids, she was “mega self-conscious” about how her body had changed. She was “petrified” of wearing a bikini and showing her stretch marks.

But she laughed and said: “Naebody cares what you look like, just go and be you and be happy.

“But it does take a lot of time to get to that point.”

Encouraging others to try wild swimming

Kemi shares fun snaps from her swims, and all the stunning locations she visits for a dip – encouraging others to give it a go.

And now, she says, people tell her they like her page and they’re going to try somewhere she’s been.

“And a lot of folk have said they’ve started doing it off the back of just watching my Instagram,” she said with a hint of disbelief.

“I can’t believe folk are actually watching it and interested in it.

“For me, I couldn’t care about numbers or how many likes you get. It just makes me happy to see my own progress and what I’m doing.”

If you would like to see more of Kemi’s cold water adventures, you can follow her on Instagram @wildswimminginscotland

If you liked this feature, you may also enjoy reading:

Map: The best Aberdeenshire wild swimming spots with a twist

My Skye: There’s no place like home says Runrig star Donnie Munro

Tiree wild swimmer and film lover, Jen Skinner, shares her refresh and recharge weekend routine