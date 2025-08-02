Buckie wild swimmer: ‘I’m dipping in 100 locations in 2025 – here’s my favourites in Moray and the Highlands’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Buckie wild swimmer: ‘I’m dipping in 100 locations in 2025 – here’s my favourites in Moray and the Highlands’

Kemi Gordon started wild swimming as a way to cope with stress and anxiety, but now she's challenged herself to swim in 100 different locations across Scotland. She shares her favourite spots from across Moray and the Highlands so far.

Kemi Gordon has been dipping in cold water spots across Scotland, and says she is happiest when cold water swimming. Images: Kemi Gordon.
Kemi Gordon has been dipping in cold water spots across Scotland, and says she is happiest when cold water swimming. Images: Kemi Gordon.
By Lauren Taylor

Kemi Gordon is at her happiest when plunging into cold water – whether that’s in a loch, under a waterfall, or in the sea.

The 33-year-old, from Buckie, has challenged herself to visit 100 different locations across Scotland for a dip in 2025.

And she often shares snapshots of these adventures with her followers on Instagram.

Some photos show her diving straight into the water, holding her nose as she goes, while in others she is seen cartwheeling across beaches or floating around in stunning spots.

A wild swimmer stands on a pier dressed in a swimsuit and long jacket, with water and a blue cloudy sky behind her.
Kemi has embraced cold water dooking over 2025.

But this wasn’t always the case.

After separating from her husband of 12 years, Kemi didn’t know how to cope with the stress, anxiety and pressure she felt.

So when she came across cold water swimming, and heard about the health benefits, she decided to give it a go.

And while she didn’t quite take to it at first, she persevered and soon became “absolutely addicted”.

Balancing ‘mum guilt’ with wild swimming adventures

Being a single mum with four kids under 10 means life can be “very full on” for Kemi.

“I’ve always got demands on my time, demands on my mind, demands on my physical space,” she explained.

Kemi stands in water, surrounded by rocks and boulders which are covered in snow and ice. Snow-covered trees are in the background.
A very snowy Linn Falls in Aberlour

Because of this, she says it takes a “concentrated effort” to remember she has to take care of herself – which is where wild swimming comes in.

Kemi works Monday to Thursday, so when her children are at school on Friday she goes on a wee adventure. On days they’re with their dad, who works offshore, she explores a little further from home.

Kemi stands waist-deep in the clear water f a lake with mountains behind and rocks in the foreground.
The tranquil Loch Maree was location 56/100 for Kemi

 

“It’s really good to get some time on your own, just to recharge and reset,” she explained.

“It’s just trying to juggle everything and fit it in – but I’m managing so far. Before this I was a mega introvert, I never left my house.

“But I think the separation pushed me to find me again, and nae just be mam. As soon as you have kids, your life is devoted to them, but you need to remember you are still a person and you need to be happy.

“And then you’ve got the mam guilt as well, but you’ve just got to learn how to manage it and get on with it.”

Where does Kemi love visiting for a dip?

Cullen is one of her favourite spots close to home. Not only is it “absolutely beautiful”, but if the sea is too rough, the harbour has a ramp and can be more calm for swimmers.

And she often goes to Linn Falls in Aberlour, which is just half an hour away.

But a little bit further afield, one of her top spots is the Green Loch in Aviemore.

A swimmer on an inflatable seal lion toy in the green waters of the loch near Aviemore.
An Lochan Uaine, the Green Loch.

“There are leeches in it,” she said. “A’body kicks up a fuss, but loads of folk swim in it.

“Horse leeches are only known to feed on invertebrates and decomposing flesh, nae actually mammalian blood.

“I’ve never had a leech stick on to me, and it is absolutely stunning there, the water is so green.”

But if you don’t want to brave the leeches, Kemi says Loch Morlich and Loch Ness are both beautiful alternatives.

Swimmer in a black swimsuit stands with her back to the camera, looking at a snow-capped mountain rising up before her.
Kemi dipping at the Buachaille Etive Mor Waterfall

Since challenging herself to dip in 100 different spots, she’s started travelling across the Highlands and other areas in Scotland.

She’s even dooked in some interesting film spots – like Steall Falls, which features in the Harry Potter series, as well as the Skyfall waterfall in Glen Etive.

And the 33-year-old went on her first-ever solo camping trip around Skye, something she never would have imagined being able to do, and swam in some breathtaking places there too.

‘Naebody cares what you look like’

Wild swimming has helped Kemi feel “free”, and she has enjoyed getting involved with the cold water community.

The mental health benefits really stand out too.

A swimmer in a flowery swimsuit sits side-on to the camera, dipping her feet into water from a pontoon she's sitting on.
Taking a moment to pause at Dalmadilly Pond, Kemnay

She notices that the calming sounds of the water, or  crashing of the waves and breathing the fresh sea air, can “alleviate your mood, relieve your stress and give you a wee bit of a boost”.

“As soon as you step into a loch, or waterfall, or whatever, it’s so cold,” she said. “It doesn’t care about your to-do list, your worries, your stresses.

“Everything disappears from your head and the 10 minutes, or however long you’re in for, that is all you’re focused on.”

And it’s helped her feel more “confident and comfortable” in her own skin.

A girl in a pink swimming costume, with her back to the camera, looking towards an arch in a cliff face, with blue sky and a fluffy white clouds in the background.
Kemi dipping at New Aberdour Beach, location 81/100

After having four kids, she was “mega self-conscious” about how her body had changed. She was “petrified” of wearing a bikini and showing her stretch marks.

But she laughed and said: “Naebody cares what you look like, just go and be you and be happy.

“But it does take a lot of time to get to that point.”

Encouraging others to try wild swimming

Kemi shares fun snaps from her swims, and all the stunning locations she visits for a dip – encouraging others to give it a go.

And now, she says, people tell her they like her page and they’re going to try somewhere she’s been.

A female swimmer in a turquoise swimsuit sits on a waterfall with a small arched stone bridge and trees in the background.
Taking a moment at the Fairy Bridge of Glen Creran

“And a lot of folk have said they’ve started doing it off the back of just watching my Instagram,” she said with a hint of disbelief.

“I can’t believe folk are actually watching it and interested in it.

“For me, I couldn’t care about numbers or how many likes you get. It just makes me happy to see my own progress and what I’m doing.”

If you would like to see more of Kemi’s cold water adventures, you can follow her on Instagram @wildswimminginscotland

If you liked this feature, you may also enjoy reading: 

Map: The best Aberdeenshire wild swimming spots with a twist

My Skye: There’s no place like home says Runrig star Donnie Munro

Tiree wild swimmer and film lover, Jen Skinner, shares her refresh and recharge weekend routine

Conversation