What businessman is planning to breathe new life into empty Elgin High Street offices

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes approval for work at a Batchen Street shop.

By Sean McAngus
The building right next door to the Muckle Cross could be transformed. Image: Mhorvan Park/Design team
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, a Peterhead businessman wants to breathe new life into former Elgin High Street offices.

Work will take place at a Batchen Street shop.

Repairs will be made to the arches on the Cullen railway viaduct.

But first, we look at work approved at an Elgin Retail Park store.

APPROVED: Work at Edgar Road charity shop in Elgin

Last year, Chest Heart And Stroke Scotland opened up a new charity shop in Elgin.

In the past, unit six at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road was home to Bensons for Beds.

The Chest Heart And Stroke Scotland Elgin shop.

Now Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland bosses will form a storage area, a manager’s office and staff loos.

According to the approved building warrant, the work will cost around £30,000.

And now work has started in the shop.

APPROVED: Revamp coming for Batchen Street shop in Elgin

In March, Ramsdens opened a new Elgin store at 12 Batchen Street.

The store was previously home to the LCTG hairdressers.

The new Ramsdens store on Batchen Street.

The pawnbroking and jewellery chain opened up the new shop after being made homeless by the closure of the St Giles Shopping Centre.

The firm has had a presence in the town for 10 years.

Now £30,000 worth of internal alterations to the layout of the shop have been approved.

APPROVED: Repairs to arches on Cullen railway viaduct

Moray Council has been given the go-ahead to make repairs to the arches on the Cullen railway viaduct.

The work to the underside of the arches includes badly spalled bricks being replaced and ivy being removed.

A view down the railway viaduct at the town of Cullen. Image: Shutterstock

According to planning documents, the works will preserve, protect and enhance the character of the B-listed structure.

SUBMITTED: New life for unwanted Elgin offices

A Peterhead businessman wants to breathe new life into unwanted offices in the east end of Elgin’s High Street.

The property at 30 – 32 High Street has been empty for a while and was last used as offices and as a drop-in Covid vaccination facility on the ground floor.

The building pictured.

Moray Council has been advertising the three-storey building for sale or lease for several months.

Reasonable offers were invited to purchase the property.

Meanwhile, it was advertised at £11,500 per annum to lease the property, exclusive of VAT if in line in certain terms.

The former Elgin High Street offices.

Officials previously said the potential uses for the building could include offices, retail or conversion to residential.

Now the Moray Council website shows the building is under offer.

And Julius Zemulis is hoping to turn it into three domestic apartments and shared common areas with bin stores.

Kevin O’Brien Architects Limited is representing him.

He owns Peterhead-based Solaris Maintenance Limited which operates and lets out real estate.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

