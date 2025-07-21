Inside Elgin Museum’s £10 million vision to ensure attraction’s future and continue to thrive as Scotland’s oldest independent museum

“Sometimes, it feels like we might as well just get a sleeping bag out and stay here,” says Claire Herbert, Vice President of the Moray Society, in a wry nod to the round-the-clock dedication it takes to run Elgin Museum.

Since 1843, Elgin Museum has been an important piece of Elgin’s High Street.

It boasts a fossil collection which is recognised as a Nationally Significant.

The Elgin town centre attraction run by Moray Society is even Scotland’s oldest independent museum.

One of the biggest challenges faced by the hard working team of volunteers is maintaining their 182-year-old home.

As with any building that age, it comes with a long list of maintenance to stop leaks, keep it secure and make it inviting.

However, they believe it is also one of the museum’s biggest strengths and hope to draw on it further with a £10 million transformation vision to future-proof the museum.

The Press and Journal talked to Moray Society vice president and volunteer Claire Herbert and Elgin Museum’s management group convener Dr Alison Wright about how the museum faces the challenges and much more, including;

The care and attention the oldest independent museum in Scotland needs.

How funding two new posts could kick-start £10 million vision to transform the museum.

And how the Victorian museum keeps drawing people back.

What does it take to run Scotland’s oldest independent museum?

Looking after a museum is certainly not an easy job.

Especially when juggling the endless amount of different tasks with full-time jobs elsewhere.

Claire explained: “The building itself is 182 years old, so it needs constant care and attention.

“We’re responsible for maintaining it to all the modern standards and regulations.

“Like with fire safety, we had to upgrade to a dual-monitored system so alarms go straight to the fire service.

“That cost a lot, but it’s essential when you’re safeguarding a collection built up over 200 years.

She added: “We’ll plan to do one job — say, work on the building next door — but then something more urgent comes up, like repairs.

“It feel like we are juggling balls all the time.

” Sometimes it feels like we might as well just bring a sleeping bag and move in.

“There’s always something that needs doing urgently.”

What is the £10 million vision to transform museum?

Earlier this year, the museum was awarded £67,679 of lottery cash to fund two new staff posts – a redevelopment project manager and an independent inventory project Manager

It is hoped this will help to move forward their £10 million vision to revitalise the A-listed building.

It could be as practical as making sure the lights, heating and toilet facilities are being improved.

But it could also stretch to ensuring better access and the side hall could even be refurbished to become a flexible space and ensure the building is more resilient to the elements.

Claire said: “The vision of what Elgin Museum could be gets me through the challenges because I can see how we can make it better.

“If we can get the funding, I know we can transform this into a museum that’s future-proof and accessible to everyone.

“At the moment, our disability access is really poor and some of that’s down to the limitations of the A-listed building.

“It would have to have more space accessible for everyone like visitors, volunteers, staff and researchers

“Also, we’ve also got to make the building more resilient.

“You know, it’s a beautiful Victorian building with beautiful swan necks on the guttering.

“And it just doesn’t cope with the amount of water or the intensity of rainfall that we’re getting now.”

Enhancing Elgin Museum’s ‘unique selling point’

Alison says it is important they keep this remarkable building in their future plans.

She added: “We’ve got a very clear vision of where we want to be in the future.

“Someone said to us recently, ‘Wouldn’t it just be cheaper to build a new building?’

“Sure, maybe it would be on paper, however where would we even put it and more importantly you would lose all that history.

“It’s about the generations of people who’ve poured time, energy, and passion into building this museum.

“That’s our unique selling point.

“We are a Victorian museum, and that’s not something to shy away from. That’s our strength. That’s a huge positive.”

Claire had hoped work on the museum transformation would have started already.

She explained: “We thought we were ready to go to planning.

“However, it didn’t work due to circumstances.

“It is frustrating for our volunteers and our members who are massively important to us as their membership subscriptions help fund the museum’s day-to-day running.

“We are working with National Lottery and hope they will continue to work with us.

“However the new project manager will be able to explore other funding avenues.

“We are also trying to find more private donors too to help us with the project.

“We hope to have a clearer picture of what is happening before 18 months.”

Elgin Museum’s plans for its building next door

Elgin Museum also owns 3 High Street, the property immediately next door.

They previously hoped to transform the building into a commercial unit on the ground floor, with two one-bedroom flats which would provide a regular income stream.

However, now they are going back to drawing board with their plans for the space.

Claire said: “What we originally thought was that we’d bring the vacant building next door back into use with residential upstairs and commercial unit on the ground floor.

“We got some initial costings and it just blew our minds.

“It being income-generating wouldn’t be eligible for grant funding and we would have to self fund and the maths didn’t make sense.

She added: “We did think of turning upstairs into a new storage and checked if it worked with the lift we plan to transport items and it wouldn’t work because of the floor levels being out.

“We’re currently exploring the possibility of creating a completely new building on the footprint of Number Three.

“It is still under discussion.”

Click here to find out when Elgin Museum is open.

Read more from Elgin