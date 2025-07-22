What we discovered when we got access to forgotten Masonic Lodge in heart of Elgin

The entrance to the former Kilmolymock masonic lodge in the heart of Elgin is one you might have walked past while strolling around the town centre.

For those who have spotted its mysterious architectural features though, you may have wondered what it looks like inside.

We got exclusive access to the site that used to be a meeting place for Freemasons for many years.

The building was a much-frequented Masonic Lodge until as recently as 2005.

According to Moray Council’s heritage archives, the building was a girl’s school before that.

In November 2015, local businessman Jim Wiseman completed the purchase of the building and transformed it into commercial premises.

Since the makeover, its uses has included a tattoo parlour named Tattoo Angel and his plumbing business’s base.

The changes may have wiped away many of the original Freemason features, but clues still remain of its mysterious past.

Now, as the former Kilmolymock masonic lodge prepares for the next chapter in its history, we go behind the scenes to learn more about its past in Elgin.

Journey back in time inside Kilmolymock masonic lodge

After hearing about this historic building for years from my contacts, I thought why not try to get inside the building to have a look around.

Before I entered the now-empty building on Academy Street, I could see a well crafted Masonic coat of arms above the front door.

Wooden flooring with some patterns welcomed me to the former masonic lodge.

Meanwhile, a red leather armchair appeared to be sitting randomly at the base of the stairs to the first floor.

The entrance hallway made the visit feel like an adventure into the unknown, inviting me to wonder what I was about to discover.

As I walked up the staircase, I was immediately greeted by a stunning mural of Elgin Cathedral, beautifully painted right in front of me.

The rich details in the image brought the wall to life and brought some wow factor to the building.

Meanwhile, on the first floor, there aren’t many clear indicators of the building’s former use.

At first glance, it resembles a typical office space, with desks and chairs arranged neatly around the room.

However, subtle hints of its history begin to emerge and most notably in the form of more painted murals on the walls, including one of the Little Cross on Elgin High Street.

Stepping inside where secret Freemason ceremonies were held

Next up was the hall on the ground floor, where Freemasons would have held lodge activities, including ceremonies, meetings, and social events.

The room featured bench-style seating and a stage, which was built years after it ended its use as a masonic lodge.

There was an arched feature in the middle of the back wall where the symbol of Kilmolymock Lodge would once have taken pride of place.

Some locals recall going to dances inside the hall area.

Meanwhile, there were three wooden panels with the Spanish phrase Señorío Peñalba on them sitting on a table.

They each had a decorative crest featuring a red shield, a helmet and traditional writing.

It is a mystery about what the connection was to the lodge. However, it means “lordship”.

Meanwhile, there was an old candleholder too.

Items like these shows the two-storey building’s former masonic use.

The final room, I went into was kitted out as a bar area with a fridges.

There wasn’t much items illustrating it’s Masonic links.

However, there was a small Kilmolymock Lodge signage sat on a worktop which Peter Ralston had discovered when clearing the place.

I enjoyed my visit to this interesting historic building in the Elgin town centre.

Now when I walk past, I don’t have to wonder what the inside of the building looks like anymore.

However, there is still a sense of a mystery about masonic lodges.

It will be great to see new life be breathed into this site.

What is happening to the former Kilmolymock masonic lodge in Elgin?

The building is set to become a new gaming shop and cafe in the heart of Elgin town centre.

Businessman Peter Ralston, who runs The Pop Shop on Thunderton Place, plans to have a gaming hall on the ground floor with a room to serve food, teas and coffees for the gamers.

Meanwhile, he has proposed having a new shopping space on the first floor of the Elgin town centre building.

He will be leasing the building from its owner Martina Spevackova.

Peter is currently awaiting planning and building warrant approval to complete the transformation.

Peter’s business was born from his passion for gaming and collectables.

He had previously spoken exclusively to the Press and Journal about his excitement over the expansion plans.

Peter added: “For at least five years we’ve really needed a bigger space but there just hasn’t been anywhere suitable.

“We did make use of the upstairs area but there was still nowhere bigger to move into —until now.

“The new place is huge, about five times the size of where we are now based on the floor plan.”

