Why Keith has been perfect place for businessman’s hobby shop expansion after only a year and half

Kelpie Games owner Dylan Shepherd lifts the lid on the rapid success of his business.

Dylan Shepherd pictured inside his new and bigger store in Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

The owner of a growing Keith hobby shop believes the Moray town has been the ideal place to expand into bigger premises after only a year and half.

In summer 2023, former joiner Dylan Shepherd took the plunge to open up Kelpie Games at 109 Mid Street.

The store specialises in Warhammer, role playing games, card games and much more.

It has had a rapid success in the town centre while attracting people from across Scotland and beyond.

Last month, he moved into premises three times the size at 119 Mid Street after quickly outgrowing the business’s first home.

How Keith location has helped turn hobby into business

Dylan always wanted to turn his love for games into a business.

He said: “I was previously a joiner and then I was working part-time in another hobby shop Pop Shop in Elgin.

“Having my own shop was always something that I’d fancied doing.

Owner Dylan Shepherd pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It might have been a pipe dream at one point, but it really happened and it has been great to grow a community inside the shop.

“It has been freeing to be my own boss and choose what kind of stuff to stock and organise events.”

He believes there are benefits for Kelpie Games due to being located in Keith.

Dylan added: “Customers are not having to navigate through a city.

“You don’t have to pay for parking too and generally it is really easy accessible wise.

Inside Kelpie Games. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“At the end of the day, people go out their way to visit my store.

“We regularly get people coming from Elgin and sometimes from Inverness and even Aberdeen.

“On a personal note, I live in Keith with my family and I am walking distance from the shop which is great too.”

What brings customers from across UK to Kelpie Games in Keith?

Game nights and tournaments have been attracting people in their droves to the shop.

It has also drawn in games enthusiasts from across the UK.

Dylan explained: “This welcoming atmosphere has led to consistently sold-out events, with game nights on Thursdays and Fridays often hitting 25-30 attendees.

“I’ve got people travelling from all over the country to come up for events.

Dylan Shepherd with volunteer and friend Kieran Goodlet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“From as far as Manchester, and I regularly get people from Glasgow coming up.

“Knowing that someone from Manchester is not going to an event down in England but travelling all the way up to the North of Scotland to come to one of my events, it’s a great feeling.”

Why was a bigger shop needed for Kelpie Games?

Dylan has turned a former carpet store in Keith into a bigger and better space, with a dedicated shop area for Kelpie Games and a separate section with tables for gaming.

He added: “It is amazing. If you’d asked me when I first opened if I’d be moving to somewhere three times the size in the space of a year and a half I wouldn’t have thought it would be possible.

Dylan Shepherd is delighted with the success. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It has become a reality quickly.

“The new shop allows more people to come to the events as previously they sold out quickly.

“In the old shop, gamers had to try and squeeze past customers whereas in our new place we have separate areas.

“This means on a busy night, someone can come in and they don’t have to try to navigate through a crowd of people.

There is an array of items in the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Therefore, it is now a better shopping experience on Thursday or Friday nights when I’m open later.”

Meanwhile, he is hoping to turn a room in the building into a small YouTube studio so people can watch the most competitive game table.

How Kelpie Games brings in regular monthly income

Kelpie Games has a Subscribers Club for £20 a month, giving members unlimited access to the Keith game tables and a significant discount on most products.

Dylan says the subscriptions has been helpful in bringing steady income in every month.

Dylan Shepherd holding a titan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “For £20 a month people can come in and they can play as much as they want whenever they want as long as the shop’s open.

“After a couple of payments have come off they unlock a bigger discount on pretty much everything in the shop.

The shop’s trade in counter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I think there’s just shy of 20 people signed up currently.

“It is good to see people willing to commit to that per month.

“Most people get their value out of it and especially as I charge a table fee for game nights that people are in.”

Friendly atmosphere in Keith shop

The store’s “friendly” atmosphere attracts a variety of ages of people.

He said: “I’ve got customers who come regularly from 16 years old up.

“Probably my biggest demographic is in their 20s.

Some figures. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I’ve got people into their 70s coming in and picking up paints for doing their Airfix kits.”

He added: “It’s just a general hobby store with specialists like Warhammer and cards too.

“We welcome everyone with a smile and if you are looking to start a new hobby, we will take you through it.”

The opening hours of Kelpie Games in Keith are: Tuesday and Wednesday from 9.30am to 2.30pm, Thursday and Friday from 11am to 10pm, and Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

