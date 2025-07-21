Shunned Tall Ship spotted floating near Buckie Harbour after ban from Aberdeen festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shunned Tall Ship spotted floating near Buckie Harbour after ban from Aberdeen festival

The boat was denied entry to the Granite City due to her captain's nationality.

By Michelle Henderson
The tall ship TS Shtandart floating beyond the rooftops of houses in Buckie.
The tall ship TS Shtandart was seen sailing on the outskirts of Buckie on Sunday as crowds gathered in Aberdeen for the Tall Ships. Image: Jasperimage.

A vessel which was banned from participating in Aberdeen’s Tall Ships race has been spotted on the Moray Firth.

Crew members of the ship TS Shtandart were turned away from the coveted event after a ruling over its captain’s nationality.

Captain Vladimir Martus – whose place of birth is listed as Russia – has stood at the helm of the ship during previous Tall Ship events.

However, organisers from Sail Training International denied them entry.

Representatives from the Shtandart said the ruling came just days before the competition was due to begin.

The tall ship TS Shtandart on the water.
The ship TS Shtandart was spotted sailing along the Moray Firth at the weekend. Image: Jasperimage.

Banned ship spotted along Buckie coast

As crowds gathered for day two of the Tall Ships on Sunday, the shunned 1703 frigate replica was spotted floating along the Moray coast.

Pictures taken in the seaside town of Buckie show the vessel sailing along the coastline.

Their crisp white sails were hidden from sight as the vessel floated alone in open waters.

It is understood that the crew intended to sail across the North Sea and follow the race route independently.

The sighting comes days after the crew called upon organisers to reconsider their position.

In a statement, issued by the international crew, they insisted the vessel has no “direct or indirect” ties to the Russian Federation.

The Shtandart pictured sailing on the way to Aberdeen.
The crew of the TS Shtandart still intend to follow the race route, out of competition. Image: Supplied

It reads: “Let us be absolutely clear, the TS Shtandart is not a Russian ship.

“The only remaining link to Russia is the country of birth of the ship’s captain — a long-time resident of Germany, a taxpayer there, and someone who left Russia over a decade ago.

“TS Shtandart is registered under the flag of the Cook Islands.

“It is owned by a Finnish citizen, operated by a German company, and run by an international crew.

“It has no ties – direct or indirect – to the Russian Federation.”

However, organisers maintained their position, citing “rulings and legislation.”

Conversation