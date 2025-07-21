Shunned Tall Ship spotted floating near Buckie Harbour after ban from Aberdeen festival

A vessel which was banned from participating in Aberdeen’s Tall Ships race has been spotted on the Moray Firth.

Crew members of the ship TS Shtandart were turned away from the coveted event after a ruling over its captain’s nationality.

Captain Vladimir Martus – whose place of birth is listed as Russia – has stood at the helm of the ship during previous Tall Ship events.

However, organisers from Sail Training International denied them entry.

Representatives from the Shtandart said the ruling came just days before the competition was due to begin.

Banned ship spotted along Buckie coast

As crowds gathered for day two of the Tall Ships on Sunday, the shunned 1703 frigate replica was spotted floating along the Moray coast.

Pictures taken in the seaside town of Buckie show the vessel sailing along the coastline.

Their crisp white sails were hidden from sight as the vessel floated alone in open waters.

It is understood that the crew intended to sail across the North Sea and follow the race route independently.

The sighting comes days after the crew called upon organisers to reconsider their position.

In a statement, issued by the international crew, they insisted the vessel has no “direct or indirect” ties to the Russian Federation.

It reads: “Let us be absolutely clear, the TS Shtandart is not a Russian ship.

“The only remaining link to Russia is the country of birth of the ship’s captain — a long-time resident of Germany, a taxpayer there, and someone who left Russia over a decade ago.

“TS Shtandart is registered under the flag of the Cook Islands.

“It is owned by a Finnish citizen, operated by a German company, and run by an international crew.

“It has no ties – direct or indirect – to the Russian Federation.”

However, organisers maintained their position, citing “rulings and legislation.”

