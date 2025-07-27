Mobile phone giant to move into permanent High Street store after St Giles closure

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, EE looks to have finally found their new “forever” home on Elgin’s High Street.

Despite being on their holidays, Moray Council has also been busy with a six-figure accessibility improvement proposal for an Elgin primary school.

But first let’s say hello to Moray Coast Baptist Church, which has nearly completed works to their place of worship.

APPROVED: Final touches for Moray Coast Baptist Church

Moray Coast Baptist Church, which sits above Costa on Commerce Street in Elgin has seen their requests to the council approved.

This change of use officially coverts the previously unused office into a place of worship.

The congregation also had £7,500 of finishing touches to the space approved.

Included in the costs is the installation of a disabled toilet, Pastor Donald Clough confirmed.

Council planning officer Iain Drummond stated in his report that re-using vacant buildings was “strongly encouraged”.

Comments of support included in the report said “new churches should be encouraged” and it was a “good use” of the previously empty upper floors.

SUBMITTED: Greater accessibility for Elgin primary school

Moray Council has lodged plans for a revamp of East End Primary’s annexe.

The toilet area will be adjusted to make room for a larger accessible toilet, shower and changing area.

The reception is also set to be revamped into an office unit with ventilation and door fob security.

The works are set to cost the council £130,000.

APPROVED: EE make switch to permanent High Street home

The former TUI High Street store is set to become EE’s new permanent base in Elgin.

EE have received approval for both a warrant and listed building consent for the B-listed property.

The phone and networking giant was kicked out of the St Giles Centre after its sudden closure earlier this year.

EE made a commitment to stay in Elgin after setting up a mobile van in the town centre after the shutdown.

Work includes an EE-branded revamp of the front of the shop and installation of a security shutter covering the storefront.

The building will also be getting a fresh lick of paint.

The refresh is anticipated to cost around £95,000.

A spokesperson for the company previously said they were searching for a “new home” in Elgin, and it looks like they are now poised to move in.

