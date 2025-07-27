Mobile phone giant to move into permanent High Street store after St Giles closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mobile phone giant to move into permanent High Street store after St Giles closure

Staff of the phone and network provider have been battling the elements from the mobile van on the town centre Plainstones for months.

By Will Angus
What new EE store on elgin high street could look like
What have EE got in store for new High Street shop? Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Design.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, EE looks to have finally found their new “forever” home on Elgin’s High Street.

Despite being on their holidays, Moray Council has also been busy with a six-figure accessibility improvement proposal for an Elgin primary school.

But first let’s say hello to Moray Coast Baptist Church, which has nearly completed works to their place of worship.

APPROVED: Final touches for Moray Coast Baptist Church

Moray Coast Baptist Church, which sits above Costa on Commerce Street in Elgin has seen their requests to the council approved.

This change of use officially coverts the previously unused office into a place of worship.

The congregation also had £7,500 of finishing touches to the space approved.

Moray Coast Baptist Church has services across Sunday and on Wednesday evening. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Included in the costs is the installation of a disabled toilet, Pastor Donald Clough confirmed.

Council planning officer Iain Drummond stated in his report that re-using vacant buildings was “strongly encouraged”.

Comments of support included in the report said “new churches should be encouraged” and it was a “good use” of the previously empty upper floors.

SUBMITTED: Greater accessibility for Elgin primary school

Moray Council has lodged plans for a revamp of East End Primary’s annexe.

The toilet area will be adjusted to make room for a larger accessible toilet, shower and changing area.

East End Primary on Institution Road. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The reception is also set to be revamped into an office unit with ventilation and door fob security.

The works are set to cost the council £130,000.

APPROVED: EE make switch to permanent High Street home

The former TUI High Street store is set to become EE’s new permanent base in Elgin.

EE have received approval for both a warrant and listed building consent for the B-listed property.

The phone and networking giant was kicked out of the St Giles Centre after its sudden closure earlier this year.

EE made a commitment to stay in Elgin after setting up a mobile van in the town centre after the shutdown.

EE’s staff have been battling the elements on Elgin’s High Street for months. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Work includes an EE-branded revamp of the front of the shop and installation of a security shutter covering the storefront.

The building will also be getting a fresh lick of paint.

The refresh is anticipated to cost around £95,000.

A spokesperson for the company previously said they were searching for a “new home” in Elgin, and it looks like they are now poised to move in.

