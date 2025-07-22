Heartbroken Elgin curler: ‘I met my wife on this rink, closure feels like losing a family member’

One heartbroken curling veteran says the closure of Elgin’s ice rink feels like “losing a family member”.

The P&J today spoke to curling and hockey groups who regularly use the rink – and who had “no vision of this happening”.

They were given the shock news of the Moray Leisure Centre rink closure just hours before a public announcement was made.

With the facility set to close permanently on August 4, a petition has been launched and representatives say protests will be ongoing over the next fortnight.

‘It’s like losing a family member’

Andy Cameron is the organiser of the Moray International Curling Bonspiel, an annual curling festival.

The Bonspiel has run successfully for the last 15 years on the Leisure Centre’s ice rink.

He told the P&J the decision to close the rink he has curled on since he started aged 11 in the late 1990s was entirely out of the blue.

Mr Cameron said ice rink groups were notified yesterday via video call the rink will be off-limits in just two weeks.

He said: “It’s almost like losing a family member as it’s been such a big part of my life.”

“It’s been a part of two of my sons’ lives all their life – whether they’ve come down to see me curling or play curling.”

Mr Cameron also met his wife Kirsty, another avid curler, on the rink.

He added: “It’s heartbreaking and I’m struggling to put words to what it is.

“One of the biggest things for me is all the juniors, the Moray Junior Curling Club is something like 34 to 40 members and they’ll have nothing.”

Ice rink ‘gets people out of the house to boost mental health’

Mr Cameron claimed the rink’s closure will affect many ice sport fans of all ages, many of whom get more than just sporting fun out of the rink.

“You’ve got all these people that started, even people in their 60s, 70s, never curled a day in their life before…

“Maybe they were looking forward to the current season starting and they knew that they were going to go see friends or make new friends.”

The centre has been open seven days a week with Monday – Wednesday for curling and Thursday – Sunday for ice hockey and skating, making it a readily available space.

There are also public sessions and lessons taking place across the week.

Mr Cameron added: “It was something that was getting them out of the house. They’ve all lost that as well.

“The mental health side of things is going to hit a lot of people.”

Was ice rink badly run?

Laura Ritchie, chairwoman of Moray Juniors Ice Hockey Club said requests to generate more income for the rink, like more time on the ice, had been denied.

She explained: “When you look at rinks like Dundee from an ice hockey perspective, they are playing senior rekkie games at 10 o’clock at night.

“We can’t get ice past 8 o’clock at night. If they had people on the ice 8-10pm, they’d at least get some income to cover it.

“Instead of doing something to try and generate revenue, they’ve just said we’re closing the doors.

“They haven’t given anyone an opportunity to fight for this place. It’s just sad.”

Ice rink closure is a ‘disgrace’

Mr Cameron said he was given no details on the energy price figures which led to the decision to close the rink, which seemed “bizarre”.

He said: “If we’d been consulted a couple of years ago, we could have worked on something… There could have been fundraising, they could have done this, they could have done that.

“All of a sudden it’s got to the stage that they can’t do anything and this is their easiest option.”

Other protestors outside the Leisure Centre called the planned closure “a disgrace.”

They questioned both the road safety of having to travel the A96 to continue their children’s passion for ice sports, with the nearest ice rinks in Inverness or Aberdeen.

They added there is no guarantee either ice rinks will be able to accommodate a Moray contingent, as they already have their own loyal ice sport fans.

A leisure centre spokesperson admitted that despite “our best efforts” rising energy bills meant the rink was “unaffordable” and had forced it to close.

