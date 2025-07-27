Gallery: Speyfest 2025 returned for its 28th year to Fochabers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Gallery: Speyfest 2025 returned for its 28th year to Fochabers

Speyfest 2025 brought together fans of traditional and contemporary Celtic music from all over for its 28th year.

Speyfest party in full swing! Image: Paul Campbell
Speyfest party in full swing! Image: Paul Campbell
By Emma Grady & Gemma Bibby

Thousands turned out for Speyfest this weekend, which took place in Fochabers from July 25 to 27.

Speyfest 2025 returned for its 28th year, celebrating traditional and contemporary Celtic music in the Moray town. The festival featured two stages, the Christie Stage and the Duncan of Fochabers, alongside local food and drink vendors, kids’ activities, workshops, and a busy craft fair.

There were three headline acts over the three days: Trail West, Skipinnish, and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and local performers including the Milne’s High School Fiddlers and Auld Fochabers Fiddlers.

The event was a huge success, drawing in visitors from all over and delivering non-stop entertainment.

Photographer Paul Campbell was there to capture the best moments

A piper walks down the middle aisle of a marquee where audience are sitting to watch the opening of the Speyside festival.
The Strath Isla Pipe band kick off this year festival. Image: Paul Campbell
A young child holds a stick and gets ready to strike a drum held in front of her.
A young music fan gets in on the act. Image: Paul Campbell
Youngsters play fiddles, while looking at their teacher who is off the side of the photograph.
Young fiddlers get their chance to perform on stage. Image: Paul Campbell
A young girl, wearing wellies and a sunhat, and a happy baby, smile with joy as they watch the festival.
The family event gets support from even the youngest fans. Image: Paul Campbell
Adult visitors, wearing orange Speyfest t-shirts, gather round a barrel table to enjoy a drink from a paper cup at the event.
Speyside fans raise a glass. Image: Paul Campbell
A little girl in a pink dress holds her hands above her head in a ballet pose while listening to music by Trail West.
A tiny ballet dancer tries out her steps to Trail West. Image: Paul Campbell
A smiling crowd of all ages enjoy a concert by Trail West, several of them filming through their phone cameras.
Fans get out their phones to relive the best of Trail West later at home. Image: Paul Campbell
A stunning light show in gold and blue flanks Trail West as they perform on stage.
Friday night headliners Trail West drew a huge crowd. Image: Paul Campbell
A young girl wearing a big birthday rosette badge and butterfly face paint smiles with the crowd.
A young birthday girl enjoys the music on her special day. Image: Paul Campbell
A flute player and guitarist are lit in red and yellow as they perform in the band Flook.
Flook on the main stage. Image: Paul Campbell
Four fiddlers in black are lit by blue lighting in a performance by Speyfest favourites, Session 9.
Speyfest veterans, Session A9, gave a great performance. Image: Paul Campbell
A singer and guitarist from Valtos perform on a dimly lit stage with a red light overhead and smoke around them.
Skye-based Valtos on stage. Image: Paul Campbell
The watching crowd claps and cheers as Skye band Valtos perform on the stage.
Fans enjoy Valtos on stage. Image: Paul Campbell
Children and teenagers in green t-shirts take the stage to play their fiddles for the watching crowd. Their accompanist plays the piano on the left.
The young Milne Fiddlers entertain the crowd. Image: Paul Campbell
A crowd cheers and wolf whistles as the musicians reach the end of their set.
Crowds enjoy the music. Image: Paul Campbell
Indie-trad trio Project Smok take the stage surrounded by blue atmospheric lighting.
Project Smok on stage. Image: Paul Campbell
The view from the back of a huge crowd enjoying Skipinnish, who are performing on stage under gold and white lighting.
Skipinnish get a great reception. Image: Paul Campbell
A huge crowd with their hands in the air smile and clap along to the music.
Hands up! Crowds enjoy the music. Image: Paul Campbell
The fiddler and accordionist of the band Manran, backed by purple and blue lighting, smile at each other on stage.
Manran enjoying the craic. Image: Paul Campbell
A crowd sits holding hands and swaying, some holding up lit phone torches, while singing along to the band on stage.
The crowd enjoy a sing-a-long. Image: Paul Campbell
A youngster in an orange Speyfest t-shirt, smiles as he leads the crowd at the 5K run.
A young runner gets ahead on Sunday’s 5K run. Image: Paul Campbell
A long-haired singer in a pink jacket, striking against the blue lighting, holds the microphone up as she sings to the crowd.
Siobhan Miller on stage. Image: Paul Campbell
An excited crowd watch through their phone cameras as they record the highlights of the gig.
Hands up! Crowds enjoy the music. Image: Paul Campbell
Singer Siobhan Miller wears a pink jacket and her band behind her are lit in purple and green, while the huge Speyfest banner hangs from the stage in front of them.
Siobhan Miller band on stage. Image: Paul Campbell
A huge crowd fills the venue, standing in silhouette watching the band Skipinnish who are lit in gold on stage.
Skipinnish get a great reception. Image: Paul Campbell
A man in a kilt and t-shirt stands in the middle of a crowd, with one hand up, singing out loud and enjoying the music. He has a drink in his other hand.
Hands up who’s having fun! This kilted chap seems to be leading the fun at the music festival. Image: Paul Campbell

Conversation