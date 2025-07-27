Gallery: Speyfest 2025 returned for its 28th year to Fochabers

Thousands turned out for Speyfest this weekend, which took place in Fochabers from July 25 to 27.

Speyfest 2025 returned for its 28th year, celebrating traditional and contemporary Celtic music in the Moray town. The festival featured two stages, the Christie Stage and the Duncan of Fochabers, alongside local food and drink vendors, kids’ activities, workshops, and a busy craft fair.

There were three headline acts over the three days: Trail West, Skipinnish, and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and local performers including the Milne’s High School Fiddlers and Auld Fochabers Fiddlers.

The event was a huge success, drawing in visitors from all over and delivering non-stop entertainment.

Photographer Paul Campbell was there to capture the best moments