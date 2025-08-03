Why controversial Elgin battery storage plans have been changed to address worries

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

In this week’s edition, we reveal developers have made changes to address worries about controversial battery storage plans on the outskirts of Elgin.

An Elgin town centre shop will be expanded.

And work could taken place at a travel agents in Buckie.

But first, we look at approved plans to transform a cottage used as storage into a three bedroom cottage in Keith.

APPROVED: From storage to Keith cottage

Weston House owners Kimberly and Sean Hay have been given planning permission to transform a cottage being used for storage into a three-bedroom cottage.

This cottage is near their accommodation complex in Keith on Bankers Lane.

Kimberly previously told the Press and Journal: “I always feel really excited about the future because you just don’t really know what’s coming.

“We have a dilapidated cottage on the other side of the lane, which will be turned into a three-bed cottage and will likely be a long-term rental.

“It is important to diversify income streams.”

APPROVED: New life for former church

Plans have been approved to breathe new life into the former Baptist church in Garmouth.

Anthony Perriam will transform the building on Nova Church Street for retail use.

It is unknown what the building will be turned into.

It was most recently used as a beauty and hair salon.

Neighbours previously raised worries about what the former church could be used for.

One said: “I feel strongly that any potential change of use to become ‘retail’ premises should be clearly defined before permission is considered.

“The term ‘retail’ can cover a multitude of uses. If permission is granted now then there is the potential for future use to be much more impactful than would first appear.

“This application is far too vague.”

The other objections raised traffic concerns due to Church Street being a narrow road.

APPROVED: Extension plans for Elgin High Street shop

Plans to extend the Nickel & Dime store at 171-173 Elgin High Street have been approved.

Muhammad Humayoon will build an extension to the building.

The store carries large amounts of stock and more space is required to keep up with customer demands.

The existing shop will remain largely unchanged with only the rear wall being removed to provide more space on the shop floor.

There are no changes to the front of the building facing onto the High Street.

Meanwhile, the two car parking spaces will be retained.

APPROVED: Work at Dr Gray’s maternity unit

NHS Grampian will carry out £41,200 worth of work at their maternity ward.

According to an approved building warrant, alterations will be made at a scan room and staff room at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

SUBMITTED: Travel agents makeover

Hays Travel wants to carry out £85,000 worth of work at their Buckie shop.

According to the building warrant, alterations and upgrades are proposed at the travel agent at 15 East Church Street.

Como Associates Limited is representing the business.

SUBMITTED: Pizza Hut plans for Elgin could be back

Earlier this week, we revealed Pizza Hut could still be coming to the Elgin town centre.

Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group has resubmitted plans to transform an empty unit at 228 Elgin High Street into a hot food takeaway.

They previously withdrew the original plans which raised a mystery about whether it would happen.

However, the plans are back and will be welcomed by Pizza Hut fans.

The ground floor unit in the west end of the town centre has been empty for three years.

UPDATES: Changes made to Elgin battery storage plans

Developers Opdenergy UK submitted plans to bring a battery storage compound to land near Quarrywood on the outskirts of Elgin back in April.

Since then, the proposals have attracted 37 complains from members of the public.

Concerns from locals have centred on drainage issues, fire concerns and road safety.

Heldon Community Council has also objected due to worries the plans will have a “significant detrimental effect” on the character of the area locals “cherish”.

Meanwhile, Moray Council’s transport department asked for more information from the firm due to worries about access.

Officials warned the single-track roads in the area could “significantly hinder” emergency services accessing the area when needed.

Developers have now submitted more documentation to council planners outlining new details about the transport changes they propose to make.

The plans include commitments to upgrade existing passing places as well as add two additional ones to make it easier for emergency services to access the site.

They have also suggested installing new signs to warn HGV drivers that the roads are popular with cyclists.

A detailed plan for the volume of construction traffic and the proposed route it would take out Duffus Road has also been included.

Approximate location of proposed battery farm

