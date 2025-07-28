New timeline revealed for Gordon MacPhail’s Elgin building transformation amid ‘unforeseen challenges’

Gordon and MacPhail has revealed a new timeline for the transformation of their South Street building into a whisky experience.

Whisky bosses are hoping to complete the shop’s multi-million-pound makeover by autumn 2027.

It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest malts.

What is the new Gordon & MacPhail Elgin revamp timeline?

In December 2022, we first exclusively revealed Gordon & MacPhail’s plans for the South Street building.

It was previously hoped the shop would reopen in 2024. However, challenges with the building have prevented that.

A spokeswoman explained: “As with any project involving a building of this age, there have been some unforeseen challenges along the way.

“In light of this, we’ve made adjustments to our timeline and a revised project plan has now been developed.

“Under this new plan, we anticipate the project will be completed by autumn 2027.”

Apologies for disruption

Bosses have vowed to minimise the impact on the local community.

She said: “We understand that this is a longer timeframe than we had hoped, however we remain committed to refurbishing our spiritual home to the highest standard.

“As a family-owned Elgin based business, we started our journey here 130 years ago and the current renovation project will ensure we remain able to continue to serve our customers for many generations to come.

“We fully understand that construction work can cause disruption, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our neighbours.”

In the meantime, the firm have a retail shop and whisky tasting rooms at The Courtyard on Newmill Road at the site of Johnstons of Elgin.

This move came after the closure of St Giles Shopping Centre led to their popular temporary shop on Elgin’s High Street shutting down.

Mobile phone giant to move into permanent High Street store after St Giles closure