Exclusive: Inside crisis to save Elgin’s ice rink as leisure boss says ‘blame misleading energy firms, not me’

Moray Leisure Centre’s chief executive John O’Kane said energy firms “misled” him with surprise bill increases which forced the rink’s closure.

Bosses will now investigate if any solutions to the currently unaffordable £200,000 addition to the annual bill can be found while the rink is under a temporary closure for two months.

The decision to close the ice did not come lightly, with Mr O’Kane saying he and centre staff have been “busting our chops” to keep the facility open for years.

However, if a new plan can’t be found to take the ice rink forward, it will be closing for good on October 5.

Energy firm Northern Gas and Power has stressed it is working with Moray Leisure Centre to find a resolution to the dispute.

The leisure boss spoke exclusively to the P&J about the issues facing the rink, including;

Why he feels energy companies “misled” him about bill.

Why the centre needs Moray-wide collaboration for a solution.

Fixes that could be coming for the rink.

And what the long term future of Moray Leisure Centre could be after the temporary closure of the ice rink?

How have energy companies ‘misled’ Moray Leisure Centre?

Mr O’Kane explained energy prices were not a problem for the centre until March this year, when the existing “really good” five-year tariff expired.

Upon negotiation of a new two-year tariff, he said the energy suppliers had forecasted certain prices that turned out to be “smoke and mirrors.”

Mr O’Kane added: “The forecasts the energy companies gave us were just nonsense.

“All of the discussions we had about where we were going to pay this year were entirely affordable and we budgeted to do that.

“Then the actual bills have come in £200,000 more than that.”

The centre has lodged complaints with their energy suppliers who Mr O’Kane believes have “misled” them into this new contract.

He told the P&J energy suppliers have continued to be “unsupportive” of engaging with the centre, which resulted in the snap decision to close the rink.

He said: “I thought I’d lost track of the days when I wasn’t able to pay a bill.

“We had a model that was working until being misled by the energy companies into a position that’s leaving us where we can’t pay our energy.

“We need some political will to get us out of a contract that has badly represented our interests.

“Somebody has got to say you can’t have energy companies trying to profit from the closure of public facilities.”

‘It doesn’t matter if the public hate me – we need a solution’

Mr O’Kane stressed he understood the public anger over the closure but hopes the sentiment for the ice rink can be used to forge a positive future for the facility.

As a result of the local reaction, the shut down process, including the potential redundancies, have been “suspended” for two months but “nobody is happy” about a looming closure.

He said: “We, as a community, need to get together to protect the site rather than start fighting with each other.

“There’s no devil in the process. So if the public hate me, it doesn’t matter, really. I don’t care.

“I just want to get whatever suggestions they have into some kind of structure that makes sense so we can trade.

“We’ve been a dynamic, innovative model of public sector provision for years. We’ve just been left blindsided by an electricity bill we couldn’t pay.”

“You would not get a team and a board more in support of developing a facility. I don’t rock up here to open the building, close it and go home again.

“The last thing in the world I want to do is take opportunities away from young people.”

Mr O’Kane also shot down theories they planned to turn the rink into more gym space.

“There is no money”, he remarked.

What solutions for ice rink are on the table?

Meetings between ice rink clubs and various stakeholders are ongoing with a group being formed that will take forward potential solutions to stop the rink’s closure.

But first and foremost, the private company trading as a charity needs to get out of their current energy arrangement before October.

Mr O’Kane said there are “community based” tariffs available that would ease the pressure facing the rink.

Beyond that, he wants to “increase revenue” at the rink and investigate any “funding sources”, doing “whatever we can to make that space work.”

That may involve increasing prices and looking for national level funding.

‘Moray Leisure Centre ice rink was healthy until energy crisis’

Despite the gloomy picture, Mr O’Kane told the P&J the ice rink has been moving in the right direction, despite continuing to make a loss.

While it isn’t a standalone rink, with little arena seats or bar area, the ice rink has survived by being attached and funded by the rest of the leisure facilities.

Since he took over, ice users have grown by 10,000 to 50,000 in the last six years and income has grown to £320,000 from £220,000.

He wants to see that continue with “sustainable” solutions that work within the aging 32-year-old building’s limits.

Being an ex-British championship rower, he is aware of what sporting opportunities can do for young people.

If the immediate plans to save the rink are successful, he is hoping to bring regular school groups back to the rink to keep those opportunities alive.

Mr O’Kane said: “If we get it right here, this can be a model used elsewhere, because I don’t know any ice rinks that are working without any pressure, everybody’s on their knees trying to operate.

“The simple message is that the ice rink cannot operate the way it’s been operating in the past.”

What does the future of Moray Leisure Centre look like?

Six jobs at Moray Leisure Centre are understood to be at risk from the ice rink closure.

The future of the centre’s remaining 130-plus staff are safe at the moment, and Moray’s 13,500 loyal Fit Life members have helped with that.

But seven years on from being “in the gutter”, Mr O’Kane admitted he had “disappeared into a world of chasing cash.”

A full replacement of the leisure centre would cost around £70 million.

Mr O’Kane said: “We’ve been fighting everybody and their granny to get funding to do that.”

He says he put a “huge amount of energy” to find three separate £20 million lump sums in order to start work on improving the centre, but these haven’t yet come to fruition.

As a result, the ice rink has suffered in the past few years.

However, Mr O’Kane is positive this “enthusiasm” to protect the rink could be an opportunity to “solve some of the problems that we couldn’t solve.”

Once the centre makes it out of this rocky period, he has long term goals in mind which will revolutionise Moray Leisure Centre into a healthcare space.

This involves taking pressure off the NHS by introducing a health assessment system within the centre for those who need exercise and leisure facilities to heal.

Mr O’Kane believes this future is one that can not only accommodate but utilise an ice rink to benefit the people of Moray.

A Northern Gas and Power spokesman said: “Moray Leisure Limited have been a valued customer of ours since 2020.

“In relation to the current situation affecting the ice rink, we are working closely with Moray Leisure management in an attempt to find a resolution.”

