A96 closed after lorry crash at Forres

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area.

By Michelle Henderson
A96 crash.
The road has been closed as a result. Image: Jasperimage.

Traffic on the A96 ground to a halt following a crash involving a lorry at Forres.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Aberdeen Road shortly after 3pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene..

The A96 was closed in both directions as crews dealt with the incident.

Drivers diverted away from Forres crash

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

A statement issued by police read: “The A96 at Forres is closed due to a crash, reported at around 3.05pm.

“Please avoid the area.”

Traffic Scotland added: “The A96 east of Forres is closed in both directions, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternate route and should expect longer than usual journey times.”

A fire spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.06pm to reports of an RTC on the A96 near the junction to Kinloss. We currently have three appliances in attendance.”

Bus disruption following A96 accident

Stagecoach confirmed services operating in the area were diverted.

Timetabled bus services to Alves were cancelled until further notice.

A statement issued by Stagecoach Bluebird on the platform X, read: “Due to an RTA (non-Stagecoach involvement), the A96 between Forres and Alves has been closed.

“This means our 10, 12 and m96 services will be diverting via Kinloss and Roseisle. Our services will be unable to serve Alves at this time.”

An updated version of this article can be read here.

