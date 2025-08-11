How chef swapped serving royalty and Hollywood celebrities for running busy Lossiemouth bed and breakfast

For years, Hugh McGivern cooked for celebrities and royalty around the world.

He took the plunge into the star-studded world having previously worked long hours with high pressure in Michelin restaurants in London.

Meanwhile, his partner Alison Taylor worked as an area manager for a company that looked after catering at high end private schools.

In 2018, the pair swapped Hertfordshire to take over Lossiemouth House as a B&B after falling in love with the seaside town.

Since then, the couple haven’t looked back.

The charming building was originally built in 1779, making it now one of the oldest properties in the town.

It was initially a dower house for Lady Agnes Gordon, whose estates now form the confines of Gordonstoun School.

The home was transformed into a B&B, which has six bedrooms and sits behind a walled garden.

The couple believe the charm of the 250-year-old building and quality experience they deliver at the four-star bed and breakfast attracts visitors to stay.

The Press and Journal talked to Lossiemouth House owners Alison Taylor and Hugh McGivern about their careers, including;

Hugh’s experience being The Rock’s private chef and serving royalty.

How the opportunity came about to take over Lossiemouth House.

And would Hugh ever return to private catering for the rich and famous?

Cooking for the stars and royalty

Hugh’s first client as a private chef was for Sir John McAdam, who was the chairman of ICI (Imperial Chemical Industries) for seven and half years.

From there, more opportunities came including preparing meals for wrestler and famous actor The Rock while he filmed blockbusters including Fast and Furious.

Hugh explained: “I recall I once got a strange phone call, from the PA of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

“I had no idea who he was at the time, but my wife and I soon learned he was filming Fast & Furious 6 in London.

“I was hired to be his private chef, working 10 to 14-hour days, seven days a week, to prepare eight highly nutritional and strictly weighed meals a day.

“I didn’t believe one guy could eat this much food.

“It was intense, but he was a nice guy.

“I cooked for him on and off for about six years and my last job for him was while he was filming Hobbs & Shaw, which was just three days before we moved to Lossiemouth.”

Meanwhile, he also worked as King Abdullah II of Jordan’s personal chef, catering for his meals with presidents and other royal families.

He added: “Over the years, I also had the opportunity to cook for a number of other high-profile individuals.

“During my time working for the King of Jordan, I catered to the King of Saudi Arabia, Barack Obama, King Charles III while he was a prince, Prince Phillip and the Spanish royal family.

“I still have a pen that Obama gave me, which says, ‘From the desk of the president of the USA.'”

He recalled a funny moment when he was asked by the King Jordan to prepare food for the visit of King Charles III, who was then a prince, and Camilla.

Hugh said: “I remember I prepared fish as a starter as Charles likes it and did beef wellington because it was the King of Jordan’s cattle.

“I went into the dining room. Charles had his back to me and he turned around and said “Hello Hugh, how are you?

“My boss looked at me confused and said ‘What’s going on?’

“I said I’ve done quite a lot of dinners for Charles before. He had never asked me.”

Why trade rubbing shoulders with royalty for Lossiemouth House?

The couple looked at a number of properties before falling in love with Lossiemouth and the house.

Hugh said: “My wife Alison and I decided to move to Lossiemouth to start our own business.

“We had been traveling and taking photos in the area for a while, and we just fell in love with it.

“We looked at a number of B&Bs and the minute we saw Lossiemouth House we knew it was the one.”

He added: “The house itself is almost 250 years old and was built as a dower house for Lady Agnes Gordon when her husband, the Duke, died.

“We are the latest owners and have all the original deeds.

“It’s a privilege to live here, but it’s a lot of maintenance—there’s always something to do, from the building itself to the massive gardens.”

I asked Hugh if he would return to the life of a private chef for the rich and famous.

He replied: “I have no desire to go back to being a private chef.

“The B&B life is busy, but once you get into a routine, it’s a nice, settled way to live.

“My previous jobs have taught me to multitask, which is a huge help with the complex breakfast menu we offer.

“We really enjoy it.”

How making fresh food has been key to Lossiemouth success

The pair believe producing high quality food is an important ingredient of the house’s success.

Alison said: “We’ve been running the B&B for eight years now.

“Every decision is ours, and we’ve set a high standard that we work hard to maintain.

“Our breakfast menu is extensive, with six different kinds of porridge and seven or eight full breakfast options, including vegan and vegetarian choices.

“We pride ourselves on using as much local produce as we can.

“We make everything in-house, from jams and butters to our own venison sausages and fresh apple juice.

Inside Lossiemouth House

