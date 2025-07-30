Why Pizza Hut’s arrival in Elgin could be back on the cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Why Pizza Hut’s arrival in Elgin could be back on the cards

The international franchise could still open up inside an empty Elgin High Street unit after previous plans were withdrawn.

By Sean McAngus
The empty Elgin High Street unit.
Pizza Hut could still be coming to the Elgin town centre.

In 2022, Ultimate Hair and Beauty departed the premises at 228 Elgin High Street to move to 25 High Street.

The ground floor unit in the west end of the town centre has been empty for three years.

Last November, we exclusively revealed Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group wanted to transform the empty unit into a Pizza Hut.

It was planned primarily to be a delivery service.

The High Street building.

Drawings showed a waiting area for customers with six seats included too.

Proposed opening hours were on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 11pm.

However, in April we revealed the council’s planning website showed the proposal to transform the vacant building had been withdrawn.

Glenshire Group, which already runs a number of Pizza Hut franchises across Scotland, declined to comment on the Elgin plans at the time.

Therefore, there was a sense of mystery what was happening to the plans.

What is happening to Pizza Hut plans?

Now the proposals have been resubmitted to planning officials.

According to planning documents, the previous application was withdrawn due to a delay in obtaining the noise and odour report and further consideration of operation arrangements.

The council’s transportation department previously argued the location is unsuitable for deliveries and could lead to unsafe parking and traffic issues.

The property.

Now a plan has been drawn up to address potential parking problems.

According to blueprints, delivery drivers must not park on the pavement, in the permanent taxi rank or on the north side of the High Street after 5pm on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday when it becomes an extension to the taxi rank.

They will collect deliveries via the front entrance door and find a suitable space available to park.

During peak times at 6pm, drivers will be directed to park in Northfield Terrace Carpark as it will be free.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, drivers delivering goods to the shop will primarily park in the Lady Hill car park.

The area at the end of the car park allows for unloading and there is space for lorries to park and turn.

Should the primary unloading area be occupied there is a loading bay on the High Street outside Scribbles which can be used for smaller transit size vans.

 

Floor plan for transformation.

Drawings for the new hot takeaway show there will be a kitchen, preparation and wash up area and ordering and waiting area for customers which will include six seats.

Elgin building still on the market

FB Burnett is currently advertising the property on behalf of the building owners for sale or to let.

They are looking for offers in the region of £22,000 per annum, exclusive of VAT to rent.

Meanwhile, the price tag to purchase the High Street building is £165,000 exclusive of VAT.

Glenshire Group was approached for comment about the proposals.

