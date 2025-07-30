Why Pizza Hut’s arrival in Elgin could be back on the cards

Pizza Hut could still be coming to the Elgin town centre.

In 2022, Ultimate Hair and Beauty departed the premises at 228 Elgin High Street to move to 25 High Street.

The ground floor unit in the west end of the town centre has been empty for three years.

Last November, we exclusively revealed Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group wanted to transform the empty unit into a Pizza Hut.

It was planned primarily to be a delivery service.

Drawings showed a waiting area for customers with six seats included too.

Proposed opening hours were on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 11pm.

However, in April we revealed the council’s planning website showed the proposal to transform the vacant building had been withdrawn.

Glenshire Group, which already runs a number of Pizza Hut franchises across Scotland, declined to comment on the Elgin plans at the time.

Therefore, there was a sense of mystery what was happening to the plans.

What is happening to Pizza Hut plans?

Now the proposals have been resubmitted to planning officials.

According to planning documents, the previous application was withdrawn due to a delay in obtaining the noise and odour report and further consideration of operation arrangements.

The council’s transportation department previously argued the location is unsuitable for deliveries and could lead to unsafe parking and traffic issues.

Now a plan has been drawn up to address potential parking problems.

According to blueprints, delivery drivers must not park on the pavement, in the permanent taxi rank or on the north side of the High Street after 5pm on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday when it becomes an extension to the taxi rank.

They will collect deliveries via the front entrance door and find a suitable space available to park.

During peak times at 6pm, drivers will be directed to park in Northfield Terrace Carpark as it will be free.

Meanwhile, drivers delivering goods to the shop will primarily park in the Lady Hill car park.

The area at the end of the car park allows for unloading and there is space for lorries to park and turn.

Should the primary unloading area be occupied there is a loading bay on the High Street outside Scribbles which can be used for smaller transit size vans.

Drawings for the new hot takeaway show there will be a kitchen, preparation and wash up area and ordering and waiting area for customers which will include six seats.

Elgin building still on the market

FB Burnett is currently advertising the property on behalf of the building owners for sale or to let.

They are looking for offers in the region of £22,000 per annum, exclusive of VAT to rent.

Meanwhile, the price tag to purchase the High Street building is £165,000 exclusive of VAT.

Glenshire Group was approached for comment about the proposals.

