‘Ice hockey has taken me around the world, but my happiest memories have been at Moray Leisure Centre’

RAF Lossiemouth Jets Ice Hockey Club captain Philip Woolf says the sports has taken him around the world but his happiest memories have been in Elgin.

RAF Lossiemouth Jets Ice Hockey Club captain Phillip Woolf in action.
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

A worried ice hockey team captain says the closure of Elgin’s ice rink could pull people away from the sport.

RAF Lossiemouth Jets Ice Hockey Club captain Philip Woolf previously led the South Africa national team to successes, including winning two Ice Hockey World Championships silver medals.

However, the 51 Squadron Regiment member has revealed his happiest moments in the sport have been playing with the RAF Lossie team at the Elgin ice rink – describing it like “home”.

Philip Woolf pictured playing ice hockey.

He said: “I’ve played all over the world and for the national team.

“But Lossiemouth Jets feels like home and it is a fantastic place.

“It is probably the happiest I’ve ever been playing hockey anywhere I’ve ever played, which is a bold statement but very true.

“My success with the Jets like winning the RAF Ice Hockey Championships in the past, I would put on par with the World Championships.

RAF Lossiemouth Jets Ice Hockey Club pictured.

“I love the people, the club and it means the absolute world to me.

“There is such a family feel playing in Elgin and people can come and forget all their troubles.

“And if they need to talk, we are here for each other.

“We have got all the military players and civilian ones too.

“It will be very concerning if we lose this club as we’ve seen a major uptick.”

‘Will be struggle to keep ice hockey club going’

He says the future of RAF Lossiemouth Jets Ice Hockey Club is unclear at the moment.

And he is concerned the sessions being held further away could pull people away from the sport.

RAF Lossiemouth Jets Ice Hockey Club pictured.

He said: “It is going to be a struggle, I feel, to keep the club going and if we move further away it is going to pull people out of the game which is really sad.

“The situation is unclear just now therefore we need to wait and see.

“We have started looking for rink time in the short term elsewhere and we’ll see how it goes.”

Fears for future of ice hockey in Elgin

Philip says the RAF Lossiemouth personnel involved with the ice hockey have benefited from the rink in Elgin

He added the closure will inflict major damage to hockey locally.

Philip said: “Elgin has produced so much young hockey talent in the past.

Philip Woolf pictured.

“Players that have gone on to play in the league in the UK, I think it’s going to be damaging.

“Probably because having to move all these clubs to other ice rinks nearby, they’re just not going to manage to facilitate the amount of ice time that’s going to be required for all the clubs that are leaving.

“It will really worrying because I don’t know how we will sustain it.”

