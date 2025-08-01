Listen: Fed-up Keith resident sings ‘where the **** are Amey’ in Union Bridge parody song

A fed-up Keith resident has posted a parody song blasting the delays to the Union Bridge repairs.

Residents in Keith have been waiting for works to finish on the A96 bridge for more than a year.

Frustrated drivers and residents have faced delays since July 2024 when temporary traffic lights were set up on the busy Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The deadline for the repairs was originally May, but engineering company Amey has confirmed this has now been extended to the end of August.

Keith residents protest Union Bridge delays

Gordon Strathdee, who owns the The Railway Club wrote the parody tune for a protest in the town last month.

It’s based on the hit Living Next Door to Alice, with the chorus stating: ‘For 52 weeks, we’ve all been waiting for Amey. Amey, where the **** are Amey?’

Gordon, who plays in local band Sons o’ The Soil released a video of the song, set to protest pictures.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Gordon said: “I am just so tired at the way the residents, businesses and commuters of Keith are being treated with the repairs on the bridge.

“I thought I would make up a wee parody about the incompetence of Amey and the authorities involved!”

Repairs at the bridge started in July last year after a landslide sent a wall crashing into the River Isla.

Delays to A96 Union Bridge works

Last month, engineers discovered a wastewater chamber not shown on previous site plans.

This caused further delays because the chamber and nearby water pipes required additional care during the repairs.

The temporary traffic lights have been on the busy A96 road since July, causing major disruption to the town.

Keith businesses have said they have lost thousands as a result reduced football caused by the repair works.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “We understand the frustration caused by delays to the A96 Union Bridge works and the impact on the local community.

“This is a complex repair. While we are working swiftly to resolve engineering issues, progress has been affected by a range of issues that have mainly been outside of our control.

“The safety of our workforce, road users, and the public remains our top priority. We must ensure that all activity on site does not increase the risk of further slope failure.”