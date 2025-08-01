Listen: Fed-up Keith resident sings ‘where the **** are Amey’ in Union Bridge parody song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Listen: Fed-up Keith resident sings ‘where the **** are Amey’ in Union Bridge parody song

Work at the A96 crossing has been ongoing for more than a year.

By Abbie Duncan

A fed-up Keith resident has posted a parody song blasting the delays to the Union Bridge repairs.

Residents in Keith have been waiting for works to finish on the A96 bridge for more than a year.

Frustrated drivers and residents have faced delays since July 2024 when temporary traffic lights were set up on the busy Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The deadline for the repairs was originally May, but engineering company Amey has confirmed this has now been extended to the end of August.

Keith residents protest Union Bridge delays

Gordon Strathdee, who owns the The Railway Club wrote the parody tune for a protest in the town last month.

It’s based on the hit Living Next Door to Alice, with the chorus stating: ‘For 52 weeks, we’ve all been waiting for Amey. Amey, where the **** are Amey?’

Gordon, who plays in local band Sons o’ The Soil released a video of the song, set to protest pictures.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Gordon said: “I am just so tired at the way the residents, businesses and commuters of Keith are being treated with the repairs on the bridge.

“I thought I would make up a wee parody about the incompetence of Amey and the authorities involved!”

Repairs at the bridge started in July last year after a landslide sent a wall crashing into the River Isla.

A landslide last year saw part of the bridge fall into the River Isla, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Delays to A96 Union Bridge works

Last month, engineers discovered a wastewater chamber not shown on previous site plans.

This caused further delays because the chamber and nearby water pipes required additional care during the repairs.

The temporary traffic lights have been on the busy A96 road since July, causing major disruption to the town.

Keith businesses have said they have lost thousands as a result reduced football caused by the repair works.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “We understand the frustration caused by delays to the A96 Union Bridge works and the impact on the local community.

“This is a complex repair. While we are working swiftly to resolve engineering issues, progress has been affected by a range of issues that have mainly been outside of our control.

“The safety of our workforce, road users, and the public remains our top priority. We must ensure that all activity on site does not increase the risk of further slope failure.”

 

Conversation