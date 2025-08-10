Best photos from Keith Show 2025

Hundreds turned out as Keith Show 2025 took place in Seafield Park on August 9 and 10.

Sunday’s show started at 8am and finished at 6pm. Activities included the Dog Show, Sheep shearing, beer tent and garden with live music, highland dancing, children’s farm, food fayre and showing in the horse ring.

A good range of craft, lifestyle and food marquees showcased the local area’s finest produce and some of Scotland’s best livestock were competing for honours.

A highlight for the show was members of the Lossiemouth military wives’ choir singing their hearts out for the Keith crowds.

Photographer Brian Smith went along for The Press and Journal to capture all the fun: