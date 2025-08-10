Best photos from Keith Show 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos from Keith Show 2025

A variety of activities at Seafield Park in Keith this weekend.

Three Highland dancers in tartan kilts performing on stage during the Highland dancing competition at Keith Show 2025.
Highland dancers compete on stage at Keith Show 2025, showcasing traditional steps in front of an appreciative audience.
By Heather Fowlie

Hundreds turned out as Keith Show 2025 took place in Seafield Park on August 9 and 10.

Sunday’s show started at 8am and finished at 6pm. Activities included the Dog Show, Sheep shearing, beer tent and garden with live music, highland dancing, children’s farm, food fayre and showing in the horse ring.

A good range of craft, lifestyle and food marquees showcased the local area’s finest produce and some of Scotland’s best livestock were competing for honours.

A highlight for the show was members of the Lossiemouth military wives’ choir singing their hearts out for the Keith crowds.

Photographer Brian Smith went along for The Press and Journal to capture all the fun:

Man on mobility scooter sitting beside hay bales, flowers, and a large Keith Show sign featuring a Highland cow.
A visitor relaxes outside the main entrance to Keith Show 2025, beside a colourful floral display and event sign.
Child in show attire riding a white and grey pony, led by an adult handler, during the lead rein class at Keith Show 2025.
A young rider proudly displays her rosette while taking part in the lead rein pony class at Keith Show 2025.
Colourful fairground ride spinning riders high in the air next to a tall green and blue zip line tower at Keith Show 2025.
Thrillseekers take to the air on a high-flying fairground ride at Keith Show 2025, alongside the event’s towering zip line.
Black Scottish Terrier lying on grass next to owner with a yellow third-place rosette at Keith Show 2025.
A Scottish Terrier relaxes beside its owner after winning third place in the dog show at Keith Show 2025.
Man using a virtual reality headset and steering wheel in a seated racing simulator setup at Keith Show 2025.
A visitor takes part in a virtual reality racing challenge at Keith Show 2025, complete with headset, steering wheel, and pedals.
Border Collie herding a group of Dunnichen Ducks in an arena with spectators watching at Keith Show 2025.
The Dunnichen Ducks entertain the crowd as a skilled sheepdog herds them across the arena at Keith Show 2025.
Boy in a mini digger lifting tyres with the bucket under guidance from an instructor at Keith Show 2025.
A young participant tries their hand at operating a digger, carefully lifting tyres in a hands-on activity at Keith Show 2025.
Male musician from Rumac Music playing a black and blue accordion and singing into a microphone at Keith Show 2025.
Rumac Music entertains the crowd in the marquee at Keith Show 2025, performing lively tunes on the accordion.
Blonde boy in blue polo shirt playing with yellow toy tractors and diggers in a straw bale enclosure at Keith Show 2025.
A young visitor enjoys the farming-themed play area at Keith Show 2025, surrounded by toy tractors and diggers.
Child in show riding attire on a black and white piebald pony with long feathered legs at Keith Show 2025.
A young rider sits proudly atop her piebald pony during the horse classes at Keith Show 2025.
Woman in riding jacket and helmet leading a dark grey horse past spectators, carrying a rosette at Keith Show 2025.
A competitor leads her horse from the ring at Keith Show 2025, proudly holding a rosette after success in the judging.
Dangerous Steve wows the crowd at Keith Show 2025 with a daring fire-juggling display while balancing on a unicycle.
Audience seated in a covered grandstand watching the Lossiemouth Military Wives Choir perform outdoors at Keith Show 2025 in Seafield Park.
Spectators fill the grandstand to enjoy a heartfelt performance by the Lossiemouth Military Wives Choir at Keith Show 2025.
Blonde boy smiling while bouncing on a bungee trampoline at Keith Show 2025, with his mother taking a photo in the foreground.
A young boy enjoys the bungee trampolines at Keith Show 2025, as his proud mum captures the moment on camera.
People viewing jars of jam, bottles, eggs, and home produce displayed on long tables inside the craft and food marquee at Keith Show 2025.
Visitors admire an array of homemade jams, preserves, and produce in the craft and food marquee at Keith Show 2025.
Lossiemouth Military Wives Choir singing outdoors at Keith Show 2025, led by a conductor, with marquees and hills in the background.
The Lossiemouth Military Wives Choir performs for the crowds at Keith Show 2025, filling Seafield Park with uplifting harmonies.
Black and white Saluki lying on grass with crossed paws and a blue lead at Keith Show 2025 in Seafield Park.
A relaxed Saluki enjoys a sunny afternoon at Keith Show 2025, waiting to take part in the popular dog show.
Woman in riding attire smiling beside a bay horse with a white blaze at Keith Show 2025 in Seafield Park.
A competitor smiles with her horse in the sunshine at Keith Show 2025, ahead of the judging in the horse ring.

Conversation