Why Matt Damon is planning another secret visit to Elgin’s Smart Kart Raceway as thrill-seekers make it busiest year ever

Elgin’s own Andrew Smart has been on the hunt for adrenaline his whole life.

A keen racing fan and boxer alongside participating in other fast-paced sports like BMX and mountain biking, this hunt has continued into his business career.

This began with the takeover of now-named Smart Kart Raceway near Lhanbryde in 2021.

After a big effort from him and the team, helped by a cheeky visit from Hollywood star Matt Damon, this year has been the “busiest so far.”

The P&J went to visit Andrew to find out why loyal racers keep coming back to his circuit, and more including:

How his lifelong passion for racing sparked a career in business and karting.

His transition from professional boxer to independent business owner.

The effort he has made to turn the raceway into an activity hub.

And just how fast Matt Damon REALLY is.

Lifelong racing passion

Andrew’s passion for on-track action comes from his interest in Formula 1 from a young age, and this passion is immediate upon entry to the karting hub.

Small displays of formula one circuits, model racing cars and a dramatic poster of F1 legend Michael Schumacher get visitors in the racing spirit.

One of his first opportunities to see karting up close came when one of his friends offered him a job at the old kart raceway, which opened back in 2001 on the Chanonry Industrial Estate.

Having worked there for three years, Andrew moved on to become a mechanic with Sheriffmill Motor Company in Elgin.

However, he kept in touch with the ex-Elgin Kart Raceway owners and more recently found they were looking to move on from the business.

By then, the raceway had been moved to it’s current location in Lhanbryde after being relocated due to Moray Council’s flood alleviation works.

In an idea that was originally a “pipe dream”, Andrew then took over the Elgin Kart Raceway in 2021, renaming it Smart Kart Raceway in what became part of a plan to put his own stamp on the business.

Accomplished Elgin boxer turned business owner

Outside the Smart Kart Raceway track, you may recognise Andrew as a professional boxer, having competed at the homecoming night of boxing at Elgin Town Hall in 2019.

Andrew won his fight on a night of professional fighting in an event not held in the venue for 80 years.

If combining his 59 amateur and 8 professional fights with his career as mechanic wasn’t enough, he then had to learn to run a business.

However, he said he was helped by being able to carry forward many problem solving skills from his days at the track and at Sheriffmill.

He said: “I’ll always try and learn something myself as opposed to paying someone or paying to do something.

“Almost everything in here, I’ll do myself. When I came here, I learned how to fix the karts.

“You’re not really just learning a job here, I learned a lot of life skills just from working here.”

What can Smart Kart Raceway offer thrill-seekers?

The 500-metre track has nine turns with a variety of corners and speeds across the circuit.

Over a half-hour session, racers can manage anything from 35 to 55 laps depending on their pace.

In a year, all the karts combine to complete a staggering average of 275,000 laps of the circuit, running the equivalent of over 5,000 British Grand Prix a year.

However, the circuit has a number of other options for non-racers or when the track has frozen over including laser tag and axe throwing.

Laser clay pigeon shooting and buggies for smaller drivers are also on the cards, giving the raceway that destination feel with something for all the family.

Andrew hopes: “One day there is going to be everything for anyone to do.”

But first and foremost, the business is fuelled by karting prowess and the lap record of 32.8 seconds, held for several years, keeps competitors coming back for another attempt.

Raceway creating network of loyal returning customers

Karting fans are returning from as far as south-west Scotland to have another shot on the Smart Kart Raceway track and have made 2025 the Elgin circuit’s busiest year “so far.”

Other groups come back month to month, hosting grand prix, general catch ups and work gatherings.

Gordonstoun recently hosted around 200 pupils over multiple sessions at the circuit.

So what keeps people coming back? “Effort”, Andrew told the P&J.

He said: “The way it was run before worked to an extent, but it just needed refining, a bit of fine tuning and more effort in certain places.”

This includes grass cutting, crash tyre management and strong links with local businesses for advertising.

He added: “First impressions is a big thing, customer care and the experience that they are getting.

“I’m trying to make it the place to come.”

“That’s why I put so much effort into the maintenance and how the place is looking.”

Has Matt Damon got a karting future?

In recent weeks, “every person” that has visited the raceway has been asking after Hollywood’s Matt Damon after his surprise visit to the circuit.

Andrew was away during his visit as it was the “one day I’d taken off” for his brother-in-law’s 40th birthday.

Catching up on multiple missed calls from his trackside deputy, he couldn’t believe Matt Damon was driving his circuit until being sent selfies from his mum and a screenshot of his karting disclaimer signed: “Matt Damon”.

He recalled: “I was driving to Aberdeen the next day and my phone was going crazy.

“For the last three weeks, since he came, every person that has come in the door has mentioned it.

“I think it has helped us, but we are normally flat out for the summer holidays anyway.”

After endless requests to drive “Matt Damon’s kart”, some requests even got to the point of becoming “borderline inappropriate”, Andrew joked.

After the visit, Andrew spoke to Mr Damon’s team who said the group had “really enjoyed” their time at the circuit and added they would hopefully be back soon.

The Odyssey star was booked into the track under a different name and he hopes Matt Damon’s next visit will also be in secret.

However, the Elgin karts proved to be a handful for the F0rd v Ferrari lead actor, who ended his racing session second last out of his group.

