‘Figure skating at Moray Leisure Centre is like a second family for us, closing ice rink would be devastating’

Skaters shared embrace after potentially their final time on the Elgin ice rink together.

Emma Marandola, David Anderson and Emily Wright on the ice together at Moray Leisure Centre. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Figure skaters in Elgin have come together on the ice for potentially the last time in their hometown.

Tomorrow the rink at Moray Leisure Centre begins a temporary two-month shutdown as efforts continue to find ways to balance the books amidst a £200,000 annual shortfall.

Skaters, curlers and ice hockey players hope to be back in October.

However, there are worries the ice rink may not return as Moray Leisure Centre warns it is the least profitable part of the facility.

Group picture of Moray Figure Skating Club.
The competitive skaters from Moray Figure Skating Club shared an embrace after their training session. Image: Struan Wilkie

Ahead of the closure, clubs and teams have been having what could be their final sessions together on the ice in Elgin.

Skaters from Moray Figure Skating Club, which was formed in 1993p when the rink opened and now has more than 40 members from as young as six years old, shared an embrace after their training on Friday night.

The Press and Journal spoke to members from the club who have spent almost their whole life on the ice at Moray Leisure Centre  

Skating at Moray Leisure Centre since three years old

Emily Wright, from Lhanbryde, has been skating at Moray Leisure Centre’s ice rink since she was just three years old.

The 16-year-old originally started with her siblings, but although they moved away from the sport her commitment stayed strong.

While she doesn’t skate with her biological family anymore, she has found a new family with skaters at the club led by coaches Sue Summers Farrell and Graeme Summers-Campbell.

Emily Wright competes at figure skating competitions across the UK. Image: Helen Crowley

She said: “I love it. I love seeing everyone, making friends and just seeing everyone progressing.

“They’re your teammates, they’re the only ones who know what you’re going through.

“It’s so much more than just skating. When you go to competitions you’re travelling with each other, staying with each other.

“It’s going to be so difficult not seeing each other. There’s people from Huntly, Elgin, Nairn and Inverness, so we’re so spread out if we don’t have the ice.”

‘Why skaters are more than family to me’

Emma Marandola, from Buckie, was in nursery when she first put on ice skates.

Since then she has been among the generations of skaters who have been at Moray Leisure Centre as early as 6am to practise their skills before school.

Despite now living in Glasgow, the 20-year-old still makes an effort to skate with her teammates in Elgin due to the bond she has with the skaters and coaches.

Emma Marandola has been on the ice almost her whole life. Image: Helen Crowley

Emma said: “It’s been my whole life. I don’t a remember a time from before I was skating.

“A lot of the people here are more than family to me. Sometimes you’re training four or five times a week and then you have competitions too, so some weeks you see them more than your family.

“It’s been heartbreaking. I know there have been some weeks I’ve spent more time here than I have in my own home.”

‘Skaters support each other to get through toughest times’

David Anderson, from Elgin, fell in love with figure skating after his sisters took up the sport.

After attending Skate UK lessons, he was encouraged to join Moray Figure Skating Club by the coaches to hone his skills.

David Anderson enjoys honing his skills. Image: Helen Crowley

The lifelong pursuit of perfecting skills has been the main draw for him to the sport.

He said: “I’m a bit older now, but I still love coming down here.

“I’ve known Emma for seven or eight years now and we’re such good friends now. That’s the biggest factor for me, making those friendships.

“When you watch figure skating you think it’s a solo sport, but it really isn’t. You’ve got your friends, your coaches, your family that support you too.

“It takes so much more than just skating.”

