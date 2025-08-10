Organisation protecting Scotland’s historic buildings blast ‘rather miserable bed-siting rooms’ in Elgin High Street transformation plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Organisation protecting Scotland’s historic buildings blast ‘rather miserable bed-siting rooms’ in Elgin High Street transformation plans

The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland has described the vision for the townhouse as "unattractive".

By Sean McAngus
Unwanted Elgin High Street offices plans. Elgin. Image: Gemma Day/DC Design team
Unwanted Elgin High Street offices plans. Elgin. Image: Gemma Day/DC Design team

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we reveal a group dedicated to protecting Scotland’s historic buildings have submitted a scathing objection to plans to transform unwanted Elgin High Street offices.

A new doctor’s plan to breathe life into a former church hall, which was a victim of Church of Scotland’s major cuts, has been approved

And work could taken place at a travel agents in Elgin.

But first, we look at plans to transform a closed Speyside church into a new home.

SUBMITTED: Closed church could become home

Speymouth Church’s new owner Valerie Lowe wants to transform the B-listed building into a new home.

The church near Mosstodloch was shut down and sold as part of Church of Scotland’s major cuts.

Speymouth Church near Mosstodloch.

She wants to keep the main church building mostly the same, but take out the pews to make room for an open lounge, dining, and kitchen area on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, the ancillary buildings will house the main bathroom and an
independent granny annex linked to the main house.

The sloped seating areas on the first floor will be levelled to make space for four bedrooms.

Inside the church.

APPROVED: Memorial garden plans

The Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust has been given the go-ahead to create a new memorial garden beside the graveyard of The Chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, in Chapeltown.

The area will be cleared of “overgrown weeds”.

Meanwhile, a hedge and three new planted beds will be created.

It will be edged with sleepers and stones.

The chapel. Image: Google Maps

Brass plaques will be mounted on top of the sleepers, which would commemorate the passed loved ones of those with a personal connection to the chapel.

There will be two or three recycled plastic benches on site.

APPROVED: Transformation of church hall

St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart. Image: Church of Scotland

Doctor David Allen has been given planning permission to turn a former church hall into a three bedroom home.

The Church of Scotland has sold the St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart.

This sale was part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

Inside the hall.  Image: Church of Scotland

The new owner is moving to the area from the Central Belt and likes the community spirit which exists in and around the village of Urquhart.

There will be no external changes other than rebuilding of former chimney stack at the rear of the building.

Meanwhile, the other changes will be internal.

SUBMITTED: Travel agents makeover in Elgin

Hays Travel wants to carry out £140,000 worth of work at their Elgin shop.

According to the building warrant, alterations and refurbishment are proposed at the travel agent at 142 High Street.

Como Associates Limited is representing the business.

Hay Travel in Elgin.

SUBMITTED: Work at Currys Elgin store

Currys want to carry out £236,293 worth of work at their Elgin store.

According to the building warrant, the work proposed at Unit 8 at Springfield Retail Park includes an external plant compound.

Meanwhile, there will be a new air handling unit installed with associated mechanical and electrical services.

WPL Consulting LLP is representing the business.

Springfield Retail Park pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

OBJECTION: New townhouse life for unwanted Elgin High Street offices

In June, we revealed Elgin-based BG Estates (UK) Limited’s Baris Gul wanted to transform unwanted offices in the town centre into a townhouse.

The empty B-listed three-storey building at 21-23A High Street could become a HMO (house in multiple occupation) for up to six people living together as one household.

Building exterior.
The building earmarked for the transformation.

The ground floor would have accessible toilets, a lounge, dining area and lobby.

Meanwhile, there would be three bedrooms with ensuites on both the first and second floors.

The property has been empty since charity Arrows moved out.

And the Moray Council website shows the council-owned building is under offer.

What do Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland think of the Elgin townhouse plans?

The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland have objected to the proposals.

They are a charity dedicated to the protection, preservation, study and appreciation of Scotland’s historic buildings.

Their letter argues the current proposals would make “unattractive” places to live.

They wrote: “On the manner of sub-division of spaces, it is clear that too many units have been proposed: the rather miserable bed-siting rooms proposed for the first and second floor street fronting spaces make them un-attractive as places to live.

“In our view two good sized bed-sitting rooms with facilities en-suite per floor would be an attractive alternative.”

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They also argue the survey plans were “inadequate” and did not indicate the building’s decorative features.

The group adds that the absence of that information along with no heritage report or statement ought to have “invalidated” the application at the source.

The charity added: “Any losses in decorative features, such as cornicing, and any disruption caused in installing insulation, and good sound proofing with more efficient windows could, and ought to be done replicating any decorative features existing, or fragments remaining.

“The roof space might form another unit. ”

