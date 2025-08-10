Organisation protecting Scotland’s historic buildings blast ‘rather miserable bed-siting rooms’ in Elgin High Street transformation plans

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we reveal a group dedicated to protecting Scotland’s historic buildings have submitted a scathing objection to plans to transform unwanted Elgin High Street offices.

A new doctor’s plan to breathe life into a former church hall, which was a victim of Church of Scotland’s major cuts, has been approved

And work could taken place at a travel agents in Elgin.

But first, we look at plans to transform a closed Speyside church into a new home.

SUBMITTED: Closed church could become home

Speymouth Church’s new owner Valerie Lowe wants to transform the B-listed building into a new home.

The church near Mosstodloch was shut down and sold as part of Church of Scotland’s major cuts.

She wants to keep the main church building mostly the same, but take out the pews to make room for an open lounge, dining, and kitchen area on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, the ancillary buildings will house the main bathroom and an

independent granny annex linked to the main house.

The sloped seating areas on the first floor will be levelled to make space for four bedrooms.

APPROVED: Memorial garden plans

The Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust has been given the go-ahead to create a new memorial garden beside the graveyard of The Chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, in Chapeltown.

The area will be cleared of “overgrown weeds”.

Meanwhile, a hedge and three new planted beds will be created.

It will be edged with sleepers and stones.

Brass plaques will be mounted on top of the sleepers, which would commemorate the passed loved ones of those with a personal connection to the chapel.

There will be two or three recycled plastic benches on site.

APPROVED: Transformation of church hall

Doctor David Allen has been given planning permission to turn a former church hall into a three bedroom home.

The Church of Scotland has sold the St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart.

This sale was part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

The new owner is moving to the area from the Central Belt and likes the community spirit which exists in and around the village of Urquhart.

There will be no external changes other than rebuilding of former chimney stack at the rear of the building.

Meanwhile, the other changes will be internal.

SUBMITTED: Travel agents makeover in Elgin

Hays Travel wants to carry out £140,000 worth of work at their Elgin shop.

According to the building warrant, alterations and refurbishment are proposed at the travel agent at 142 High Street.

Como Associates Limited is representing the business.

SUBMITTED: Work at Currys Elgin store

Currys want to carry out £236,293 worth of work at their Elgin store.

According to the building warrant, the work proposed at Unit 8 at Springfield Retail Park includes an external plant compound.

Meanwhile, there will be a new air handling unit installed with associated mechanical and electrical services.

WPL Consulting LLP is representing the business.

OBJECTION: New townhouse life for unwanted Elgin High Street offices

In June, we revealed Elgin-based BG Estates (UK) Limited’s Baris Gul wanted to transform unwanted offices in the town centre into a townhouse.

The empty B-listed three-storey building at 21-23A High Street could become a HMO (house in multiple occupation) for up to six people living together as one household.

The ground floor would have accessible toilets, a lounge, dining area and lobby.

Meanwhile, there would be three bedrooms with ensuites on both the first and second floors.

The property has been empty since charity Arrows moved out.

And the Moray Council website shows the council-owned building is under offer.

What do Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland think of the Elgin townhouse plans?

The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland have objected to the proposals.

They are a charity dedicated to the protection, preservation, study and appreciation of Scotland’s historic buildings.

Their letter argues the current proposals would make “unattractive” places to live.

They wrote: “On the manner of sub-division of spaces, it is clear that too many units have been proposed: the rather miserable bed-siting rooms proposed for the first and second floor street fronting spaces make them un-attractive as places to live.

“In our view two good sized bed-sitting rooms with facilities en-suite per floor would be an attractive alternative.”

They also argue the survey plans were “inadequate” and did not indicate the building’s decorative features.

The group adds that the absence of that information along with no heritage report or statement ought to have “invalidated” the application at the source.

The charity added: “Any losses in decorative features, such as cornicing, and any disruption caused in installing insulation, and good sound proofing with more efficient windows could, and ought to be done replicating any decorative features existing, or fragments remaining.

“The roof space might form another unit. ”

