Elgin figure-skater mum warns ‘way of life’ sport could be on thin ice due to rink shutdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Elgin figure-skater mum warns ‘way of life’ sport could be on thin ice due to rink shutdown

Moray Figure Skating Club committee member Jo Kirkman lifts the lid on the challenges and work behind the scenes to find ice time elsewhere.

Moray Figure Skating Club committee member Jo Kirkman.
Moray Figure Skating Club committee member Jo Kirkman.
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

An Elgin figure-skater’s mum has described the sport as a “way of life” for skaters and their families.

Jo Kirkman is a member of the Moray Figure Skating Club committee, and her 15-year-old daughter, Hannah, competes nationally.

She says the ice rink at Moray Leisure Centre’s temporary two-month shutdown has disrupted training for upcoming competitions and British Ice Skating tests.

A banner for the Moray Figure Skating Club.
The Moray Figure Skating Club. Image: Jasper Image.

Efforts are under way to get people back on the ice in Elgin with the view of hopefully reopening in October.

However in the meantime, the club is focused on finding creative ways to keep members engaged and find ice time elsewhere during this challenging time.

Skating a ‘way of life’ at Moray Leisure Centre

Jo explained the temporary closure of Moray Leisure Centre has robbed skaters of more than just local access to their favourite sport.

She added: “One of the mums said, it’s not a hobby, it’s a way of life.

“And that’s so true, you know, it’s quite all-consuming.

“We really are a community.

The Elgin ice rink.
The Elgin ice rink. Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“You know, our skaters, coaches, parents, grandparents, other supporters, it’s like a big family really.

“And all the travelling that you do for competitions, and all the early mornings, and all the highs and lows of competing and successes and failures, it kind of bonds you all together.”

How Moray Figure Skating Club is being creative to try to survive

She says it is important to keep members engaged during the temporary closure to ensure the club can still thrive if it does reopen.

Jo said: “We need to be creative in terms of trying to keep our members engaged for the time being.

“We’ve faced a situation a bit like this over Covid. It is about finding alternative ways for skaters to train.

Emma Marandola, David Anderson and Emily Wright on the ice together at Moray Leisure Centre.
Emma Marandola, David Anderson and Emily Wright on the ice together at Moray Leisure Centre. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

“We have no fixed plan for what that might look like.

She added: “It’s difficult to know whether we might lose members or whether actually as and when the rink reopens, it could be a golden opportunity to potentially get new members.

A Save Our Rink poster.
Save our Rink poster. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“Who knows, there could be a silver lining if people saw the sport and thought, ‘that looks really cool,’ and tried it out.

“Potentially all this press coverage could have a really positive impact as long as we get our rink back.”

How skating sparks ‘magical changes’ in children

Jo got involved with the club through her daughter Hannah’s skating.

And she has seen first-hand the remarkable impact the club has had on the youngsters.

Jo said: “My daughter has been involved with the club for around six or seven years.

“She has worked her way up from Skate UK to competing nationally.

“I’m on the committee to support her journey really.

Jo's daughter Hannah figure-skating.
Jo’s daughter Hannah skating.

She added: “I’ve seen kids who started really young and really wobbly having their Skate UK lessons who are now competing in competitions.

“And you can see the resilience and determination growing because the pressure is quite high.

“When they go to a competition, initially they’re on the ice performing for 90 seconds and they might have driven the length of Scotland to get to that competition.

“So that’s quite a lot of pressure for a young person.

“But the team are always really supportive of each other, and it’s pretty magical to see how children develop.”

Read more Elgin stories:

Conversation