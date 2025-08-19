Elgin figure-skater mum warns ‘way of life’ sport could be on thin ice due to rink shutdown

An Elgin figure-skater’s mum has described the sport as a “way of life” for skaters and their families.

Jo Kirkman is a member of the Moray Figure Skating Club committee, and her 15-year-old daughter, Hannah, competes nationally.

She says the ice rink at Moray Leisure Centre’s temporary two-month shutdown has disrupted training for upcoming competitions and British Ice Skating tests.

Efforts are under way to get people back on the ice in Elgin with the view of hopefully reopening in October.

However in the meantime, the club is focused on finding creative ways to keep members engaged and find ice time elsewhere during this challenging time.

Skating a ‘way of life’ at Moray Leisure Centre

Jo explained the temporary closure of Moray Leisure Centre has robbed skaters of more than just local access to their favourite sport.

She added: “One of the mums said, it’s not a hobby, it’s a way of life.

“And that’s so true, you know, it’s quite all-consuming.

“We really are a community.

“You know, our skaters, coaches, parents, grandparents, other supporters, it’s like a big family really.

“And all the travelling that you do for competitions, and all the early mornings, and all the highs and lows of competing and successes and failures, it kind of bonds you all together.”

How Moray Figure Skating Club is being creative to try to survive

She says it is important to keep members engaged during the temporary closure to ensure the club can still thrive if it does reopen.

Jo said: “We need to be creative in terms of trying to keep our members engaged for the time being.

“We’ve faced a situation a bit like this over Covid. It is about finding alternative ways for skaters to train.

“We have no fixed plan for what that might look like.

She added: “It’s difficult to know whether we might lose members or whether actually as and when the rink reopens, it could be a golden opportunity to potentially get new members.

“Who knows, there could be a silver lining if people saw the sport and thought, ‘that looks really cool,’ and tried it out.

“Potentially all this press coverage could have a really positive impact as long as we get our rink back.”

How skating sparks ‘magical changes’ in children

Jo got involved with the club through her daughter Hannah’s skating.

And she has seen first-hand the remarkable impact the club has had on the youngsters.

Jo said: “My daughter has been involved with the club for around six or seven years.

“She has worked her way up from Skate UK to competing nationally.

“I’m on the committee to support her journey really.

She added: “I’ve seen kids who started really young and really wobbly having their Skate UK lessons who are now competing in competitions.

“And you can see the resilience and determination growing because the pressure is quite high.

“When they go to a competition, initially they’re on the ice performing for 90 seconds and they might have driven the length of Scotland to get to that competition.

“So that’s quite a lot of pressure for a young person.

“But the team are always really supportive of each other, and it’s pretty magical to see how children develop.”

