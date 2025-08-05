Lossiemouth High School student dreaming of studying maths at Oxford University after stunning exam results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Lossiemouth High School student dreaming of studying maths at Oxford University after stunning exam results

The Press and Journal spoke to four students at Lossiemouth High who are plotting the first steps of their careers after receiving their exam results.

By Will Angus
Lossiemouth High School students Ava Luce, Eilidh Regan, Head Teacher Caroline Boyd, Amelie Coghill, Robyn Jamieson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Lossiemouth High School students Ava Luce, Eilidh Regan, Head Teacher Caroline Boyd, Amelie Coghill, Robyn Jamieson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Maths whizz Amelie Coghill is eyeing up Oxford University after achieving a stunning success in this year’s exam results.

The Lossiemouth High School pupil will enter S5 with straight As in her National 5s as well as a Higher in Maths, which she completed a year early.

More than 4,000 National 5s and 2,000 Highers have been awarded to pupils across Moray after a day of “encouraging results”.

The Press and Journal went to speak to pupils at Lossiemouth High to find out what Moray’s next generation are planning with their exam results. 

Future mathematician eyeing up Oxford University after exam results

Amelie Coghill, 16, achieved all As in her exams and is already eyeing up Oxford University for a future in maths, a subject she “really likes.”

As with several other students at Lossiemouth High, she did National 5 maths exams a year early in S3.

As a result, she has completed Higher Maths this year amongst her other National 5 qualifications and is doing her Advanced Higher in Maths for the upcoming term.

She said: “I have always been really good at maths and I love it.”

Lossiemouth High’s Amelie Coghill. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“I’ve looked into other things and, I just think I should do what I want to do.”

After looking into university open days, Oxford would be Amelie’s first choice and hinted she would be interested in studying Actuarial Science, which combines maths with social science.

Outside of school, Amelie enjoys field hockey, skiing, biking and kayaking.

Team GB athlete following road cycling career

Ava Luce, 16, is going into S5 this year with five As and two Bs from her exams at Lossiemouth High.

However, she is looking to take her passion for road cycling forward once she leaves school.

Having worked with the Olympic Team GB set up, it is a future she wants to explore before settling down into primary teaching.

She said: “I’m always out on the road. The cars aren’t too bad, to be honest. You know what roads to stay away from and what roads are okay.

“I actually quit track cycling this year because I started it so late, and because the Glasgow velodrome is so far away.

Ava Luce. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“It was so hard getting there that I just never got into the hang of it, so we just realised it just wasn’t for me and just to stick to road.

“But I did start off mountain biking and stuff, which I felt really cool. But I was always going to do road, because I was always a bit scared of the woods.”

Ava was asked by the school to come and speak about her results, but she had not yet received them, as she wanted to find out by post.

However, she was pleased to see a B in chemistry, which she hadn’t studied before last year.

She added: “I was sitting at just a pass throughout the whole year so to get a B in the exam was a shock. And it’ll be a shock to the teacher as well.”

Lossiemouth High’s new head girl seeks city life after exams

Eilidh Regan, 17, is Lossiemouth High’s new head girl and achieved five As and one Higher C in her exams this year.

She “really enjoyed” studying biology this year and is looking into universities in Glasgow using her maths and science but wants to keep “all the bases covered” for her future.

She said: “I think engineering is more what I would go for.

“My dad is chief engineer on boats offshore, so I’d maybe want to follow him with that.”

Eilidh Regan, Lossie High’s new head girl. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Being head girl, Eilidh also has a vision for the upcoming school term to work on alongside her studies.

She said: “I’m part of a few clubs at school as well, so just trying to enjoy sixth year and get as many exciting things going as I can.

“I’m doing my advanced higher this year, and they are boring. I’ve got my grades for uni, and you don’t really need advanced higher for uni.

“So I’d like to make more fun in the school, like activities and things.”

New teachers for next generation of primary school pupils

Robyn Jamieson, 16, achieved all As this year after tackling seven National 5s.

She is planning to enjoy her future years at school with a long term goal of following her mum into primary teaching.

She also volunteers at St Gerardine Primary in Lossiemouth as part of her Duke of Edinburgh bronze award, and she “really enjoyed” helping the kids there.

Robyn Jamieson achieved all A’s at National 5. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Going into the exams, she made a conscious effort not to get “all worked up” having followed a strict study plan of 45-minute subject sessions across the day.

Looking back on the year, Robyn said: “There’s been certain subjects that have been more challenging, but on the whole, I’ve been just been steadily going through, keeping my head down and working hard.

“I’ll definitely make another study timetable, that was really helpful.”

Read more from Moray

Conversation