Lossiemouth High School student dreaming of studying maths at Oxford University after stunning exam results

Maths whizz Amelie Coghill is eyeing up Oxford University after achieving a stunning success in this year’s exam results.

The Lossiemouth High School pupil will enter S5 with straight As in her National 5s as well as a Higher in Maths, which she completed a year early.

More than 4,000 National 5s and 2,000 Highers have been awarded to pupils across Moray after a day of “encouraging results”.

The Press and Journal went to speak to pupils at Lossiemouth High to find out what Moray’s next generation are planning with their exam results.

Future mathematician eyeing up Oxford University after exam results

Amelie Coghill, 16, achieved all As in her exams and is already eyeing up Oxford University for a future in maths, a subject she “really likes.”

As with several other students at Lossiemouth High, she did National 5 maths exams a year early in S3.

As a result, she has completed Higher Maths this year amongst her other National 5 qualifications and is doing her Advanced Higher in Maths for the upcoming term.

She said: “I have always been really good at maths and I love it.”

“I’ve looked into other things and, I just think I should do what I want to do.”

After looking into university open days, Oxford would be Amelie’s first choice and hinted she would be interested in studying Actuarial Science, which combines maths with social science.

Outside of school, Amelie enjoys field hockey, skiing, biking and kayaking.

Team GB athlete following road cycling career

Ava Luce, 16, is going into S5 this year with five As and two Bs from her exams at Lossiemouth High.

However, she is looking to take her passion for road cycling forward once she leaves school.

Having worked with the Olympic Team GB set up, it is a future she wants to explore before settling down into primary teaching.

She said: “I’m always out on the road. The cars aren’t too bad, to be honest. You know what roads to stay away from and what roads are okay.

“I actually quit track cycling this year because I started it so late, and because the Glasgow velodrome is so far away.

“It was so hard getting there that I just never got into the hang of it, so we just realised it just wasn’t for me and just to stick to road.

“But I did start off mountain biking and stuff, which I felt really cool. But I was always going to do road, because I was always a bit scared of the woods.”

Ava was asked by the school to come and speak about her results, but she had not yet received them, as she wanted to find out by post.

However, she was pleased to see a B in chemistry, which she hadn’t studied before last year.

She added: “I was sitting at just a pass throughout the whole year so to get a B in the exam was a shock. And it’ll be a shock to the teacher as well.”

Lossiemouth High’s new head girl seeks city life after exams

Eilidh Regan, 17, is Lossiemouth High’s new head girl and achieved five As and one Higher C in her exams this year.

She “really enjoyed” studying biology this year and is looking into universities in Glasgow using her maths and science but wants to keep “all the bases covered” for her future.

She said: “I think engineering is more what I would go for.

“My dad is chief engineer on boats offshore, so I’d maybe want to follow him with that.”

Being head girl, Eilidh also has a vision for the upcoming school term to work on alongside her studies.

She said: “I’m part of a few clubs at school as well, so just trying to enjoy sixth year and get as many exciting things going as I can.

“I’m doing my advanced higher this year, and they are boring. I’ve got my grades for uni, and you don’t really need advanced higher for uni.

“So I’d like to make more fun in the school, like activities and things.”

New teachers for next generation of primary school pupils

Robyn Jamieson, 16, achieved all As this year after tackling seven National 5s.

She is planning to enjoy her future years at school with a long term goal of following her mum into primary teaching.

She also volunteers at St Gerardine Primary in Lossiemouth as part of her Duke of Edinburgh bronze award, and she “really enjoyed” helping the kids there.

Going into the exams, she made a conscious effort not to get “all worked up” having followed a strict study plan of 45-minute subject sessions across the day.

Looking back on the year, Robyn said: “There’s been certain subjects that have been more challenging, but on the whole, I’ve been just been steadily going through, keeping my head down and working hard.

“I’ll definitely make another study timetable, that was really helpful.”

