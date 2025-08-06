Crews remain scene at Elgin scrap yard blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Crews remain scene at Elgin scrap yard blaze

Emergency services were first alerted at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

By Ross Hempseed & Jamie Sinclair
Fire crews battle flames from an aerial ladder.
Crews tackling the fire in Elgin. Image: Jasperimage.

Firefighters are still on scene two days after a fire at a scrap yard in Elgin started.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were first alerted to the blaze about 10.35pm on Tuesday August 5.

Fire crews from across Moray were dispatched to the scene on Moycroft Road in Elgin.

As of Thursday, August 7, two fire appliances remain on scene making checks and dampening hotspots.

Police have cordoned off the site. Image: Jasperimage.

A fire spokesperson confirmed it was “a scrap yard” that was ablaze, with six crews and specialist appliances involved in the initial response.

They confirmed there are no reported injuries.

Fire crews are still in attendance. Image: Jasperimage.

Crews on scene at Elgin fire

Four appliances were on the scene as of Wednesday morning, with firefighters still tackling the fire.

Emergency services warned residents nearby to keep their windows and doors shut due to smoke in the area.

Smoke from the fire. Image: Jasperimage.

A police spokesperson said: “Road closures are in place following a fire in the Moycroft Road area of Elgin, which was reported on Tuesday, August 5.

“Emergency services are in attendance and Moycroft Road north of Chanonry Road remains closed along with a section of Chanonry Road North.

“There is no access to Tyock industrial estate from the A96.

Incident Response Unit at the scene. Image: Jasperimage.
Crews used a height vehicle to pour water onto the fire. Image: Jasperimage.

“Any businesses in the industrial estate that remain open are advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke from the fire.”

Some businesses have announced they will remain closed until further notice due to the fire.

Speyfruit Ltd – a local fruit and vegetable store – announced their closure online saying:

“Important Announcement! We are currently closed until further notice.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We will provide updates as soon as we are able.”

Police remain at the scene. Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson.

Several businesses have been affected

Spruce and Stag Woodfired Pizza has also been affected by the fire as they shared they will no longer be able to travel to Lossiemouth this week.

They wrote: “Thursday Lossie Cancellation

“Due to the large fire last night in Elgin, we have been notified that our orders will not be arriving today.

Picture shows fire appliances in use. Image: Jasperimage.
The fire located at the J Gordon Williamson scrapyard in Elgin has been burning for nearly 12 hours now. Image: Jasperimage.

“We will be heading out to travel to other suppliers today and tomorrow to ensure we are ready for Keith Show this weekend.

“Unfortunately this means we will not be able to go to Lossie this week.

“Sorry guys, we hope everyone is safe.

“We will see you all at Keith Show this weekend.”

Residents to expect delays to household recycling collections

Moray Council also shared that there will be delays to household recycling collections today. 

