Crews remain scene at Elgin scrap yard blaze

Firefighters are still on scene two days after a fire at a scrap yard in Elgin started.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were first alerted to the blaze about 10.35pm on Tuesday August 5.

Fire crews from across Moray were dispatched to the scene on Moycroft Road in Elgin.

As of Thursday, August 7, two fire appliances remain on scene making checks and dampening hotspots.

A fire spokesperson confirmed it was “a scrap yard” that was ablaze, with six crews and specialist appliances involved in the initial response.

They confirmed there are no reported injuries.

Crews on scene at Elgin fire

Four appliances were on the scene as of Wednesday morning, with firefighters still tackling the fire.

Emergency services warned residents nearby to keep their windows and doors shut due to smoke in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Road closures are in place following a fire in the Moycroft Road area of Elgin, which was reported on Tuesday, August 5.

“Emergency services are in attendance and Moycroft Road north of Chanonry Road remains closed along with a section of Chanonry Road North.

“There is no access to Tyock industrial estate from the A96.

“Any businesses in the industrial estate that remain open are advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke from the fire.”

Some businesses have announced they will remain closed until further notice due to the fire.

Speyfruit Ltd – a local fruit and vegetable store – announced their closure online saying:

“Important Announcement! We are currently closed until further notice.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We will provide updates as soon as we are able.”

Several businesses have been affected

Spruce and Stag Woodfired Pizza has also been affected by the fire as they shared they will no longer be able to travel to Lossiemouth this week.

They wrote: “Thursday Lossie Cancellation

“Due to the large fire last night in Elgin, we have been notified that our orders will not be arriving today.

“We will be heading out to travel to other suppliers today and tomorrow to ensure we are ready for Keith Show this weekend.

“Unfortunately this means we will not be able to go to Lossie this week.

“Sorry guys, we hope everyone is safe.

“We will see you all at Keith Show this weekend.”

Residents to expect delays to household recycling collections

Moray Council also shared that there will be delays to household recycling collections today.