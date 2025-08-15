From the cockpit of a fighter jet to Moray’s royal representative, why Al Monkman wants to repay his adopted home for ‘good times’

After a career spanning nearly three decades in the RAF, new Lord Lieutenant Al Monkman settled down in Moray after being “desperate” to come back.

The 62-year-old has lived and travelled around the world but now has a new role – to champion those in Moray on behalf of the King.

Despite rising to the prestigious rank of Air Commodore in the military, the new role, which he took on in May, has proven to be a new type of challenge, one he relishes.

The Press and Journal was invited into Al Monkman’s home in Garmouth to talk about his career in the RAF in Moray, overseas and more, including:

How a lifelong career in the RAF led him to Moray.

What it’s like training to be a fighter pilot.

Why Moray has such a close relationship with the forces.

And his key ambition as Lord Lieutenant to leave a lasting legacy in Moray.

‘I could fly before I could drive’

Born in Kidderminster in the Midlands, a young Al Monkman was shuffled around schools in England thanks to his father’s career in education.

After spending time in north Yorkshire and on the Isle of Wight, he joined the RAF after studying geography and land economy at Cambridge University.

However, his love for flying began well before that.

“I could fly before I could drive,” he said.

Al recalled taking up gliding and getting his private pilot’s licence at 17.

He was also an RAF cadet and joined the university air squadron to get a taste of what the RAF had to offer.

Having caught the “flying bug” by the end of his time at university, he told me it was an easy decision on his future.

“I’d done the training to be a chartered surveyor and I thought, it’s either sitting in an office or jump into a cockpit and fly fast.

“It wasn’t really a difficult choice.”

Life inside fighter jet cockpit

Al joined the RAF in 1986 and was immediately faced with three years of flight training that was “hard work”.

“When you go through flying training, they’ll take you flying to the edge of your capacity,” he recalled.

“But when you’ve been at that level, you come back, you debrief it, you talk about it, you think about it, and when you go again you can go a little bit further.

“It’s incremental steps in training your body to do things.

“You don’t just roll out in a Tornado. It takes you three years of just constantly getting a bit better and better.”

However he was rewarded with a placement on the Dambusters 617 squadron in 1988 flying the Tornado GR1.

Just two years later he was called into active operations for the First Gulf War in 1990, which became the first of many operations Al has taken part in.

Inside RAF operations in Iraq and Afghanistan

As well as being involved in Iraq, Al has completed operations in Afghanistan and Kosovo during his 27-year spell in the RAF.

During an exchange with the US Air Force, Al was given the chance to fly the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter and travel “all over the States”.

Al’s wife, Sandy, took a break from her career as a doctor and joined him out in New Mexico, and it was where they had their first child, Joanna.

After being posted to RAF Lossiemouth, Al also spent a year in Kabul working in the Nato headquarters as director of air operations “coordinating the air campaign with the land campaign”.

This gave him the experience of seeing Afghanistan from the “inside out” and learned a lot about Afghan culture and the “hard as nails” people living there.

He told me: “Afghanistan isn’t a uniform place – very different ways of life, very different peoples, very different loyalties.

“Some to the government, some not to the government, some tribal loyalties. You can’t just take a Western mindset and plonk it down.”

While in Kabul, Al recalled receiving the news his father was seriously ill.

“He had dementia and he was dying. The Air Force flew me back, and I was able to be there for my father’s death and the funeral and then I went back.

“The Air Force really looks after you.”

After returning to the UK, he was posted to the Ministry of Defence in London but after a year there chose to voluntarily retire from the RAF, reaching the rank of Air Commodore.

“I desperately wanted to come back to Moray and live here full-time.”

Al remains an honorary Air Commodore for the 2622 reservist squadron at RAF Lossiemouth.

How Moray gets under the skin of RAF Lossiemouth personnel

“What you tend to find up here is that, unless they’ve been here before, people get posted up to Lossiemouth and they go, ‘You’re taking me where?'” Al explained.

“Then they get up here and they go: “This is fantastic, I don’t want to leave.”

Al himself is one of these RAF converts but he is not alone.

Moray has the highest number of veterans per head of population in Scotland, and one of the highest counties for veterans in the UK.

Al said: “One of the huge benefits of having the RAF and the Army up here is that a lot of the guys bring working wives up.

“My wife was a doctor but you’ve got nurses, dentists, teachers, and that’s a lot of those jobs Moray is finding hard to employ people in.

“You’ve also got that pool of experienced ex-military people who can go into employment here or who can work as mentors and volunteers.

“I mean, I wouldn’t want to overplay it. There’s loads more fantastic stuff that goes on in Moray, but having the military bases and having the veterans up here is a real benefit to us.”

Al added the purchasing power of the thousands of staff across the bases in Moray is a “huge boost to the economy here”.

Paying back Monkman family’s good times in Moray

Al Monkman was first introduced to Moray in 2003 when he returned to 617 squadron, which had been relocated to RAF Lossiemouth in 1994.

After taking part in a number of operations there he was promoted to station commander at the base in 2007 before his trip to Afghanistan in 2010.

“This area has been incredibly good to my family, you know,” Al said.

“We were welcomed in when we arrived, we’ve had a wonderful family life here and really enjoyed it.”

Al has kept his days “packed” in his retirement, cycling locally every morning and taking his dogs Dubh, Bren, Ellie and puppy Finch out for walks.

Al also spends time outdoors as a deer manager, looking after herds of wild deer on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

He is also a director of the British Deer Society, who “champion” deer welfare in Scotland.

‘I love being outdoors’

“They say sitting is the new smoking,” Al says, recalling his outdoor adventures over the years.

While Moray gives him the outdoor opportunities he craves, he has explored every corner of the UK and much of the world.

Al has walked from Land’s End to John O’ Groats, Dover to Cape Wrath and is currently incrementally walking the Appalachian Trail up the eastern seaboard of the US to name but a few.

“I love getting from A to B under my own steam,” Al said.

“If that involves a little bit of discomfort or a little bit of hardship, then man up and go for it.

“I wouldn’t say I’m an adrenaline junkie, but I enjoy a challenge.

“A physical, personal challenge. And for me, it’s the endurance challenge that I like.

“And I love the feeling of finishing a long day’s walk.”

Lord Lieutenancy new challenge for Air Commodore

Al Monkman has taken this attitude to a challenge into his new role as Lord Lieutenant for Moray, but has found it “fascinating” adjusting to his new remit.

“In most jobs in the military, you get given some terms of reference: You are to do this and these your outcomes.

“The Lord Lieutenant role is the monarch’s representative in the county, you’re apolitical, you’re a volunteer – just do good stuff.

“So there’s a huge amount of devolved responsibility for you to engage in areas where you want to.”

After taking over the role from previous Lord Lieutenant Seymour Monro in May, Al Monkman has already been working to keep his finger on the pulse in Moray.

He is supported by a team of vice and deputy lieutenants who together make up “the Lieutenancy”.

“They are all in a different area of Moray, and we try and cover a different sort of business or job or occupation.

“So a teacher, somebody who works on the estate, somebody who works in industry, and that way we have our links into as much of the community as we can.”

Key ambition for Al Monkman as Moray Lord Lieutenant

As the Lieutenancy is fixed term until the age of 75, Al hopes he can be a “force for good” during his 13 years in the role.

Just a few months into the job, Al is still getting to grips with the issues facing Moray and where he can lend a hand to celebrate the work of people in the area.

He is already building ties with organisations, groups and individuals across Moray of all ages and stages.

Al has already attended schemes such as Be Active Lifelong (Ball) health sessions for elderly folk to come together and Mentoring Young Talent (MYT).

Al said: “The Lord Lieutenancy can bring people together and we can use the Monarch’s name to get people in a room.”

“We’re a catalyst for change.

“I don’t come with a pot of money. I just come with the Monarch’s name and the goodwill of the Lieutenancy and the willingness to sort of leap in and have a go.”

He wants to champion Moray, highlighting it as a place for people to invest in and a great place in which to live and work.

“If I was to turn around at 75 and say I made a difference, I would like to say I made a difference in youth opportunities.

“Because if we don’t get this right, we are disinvesting in the communities of the future.”

Read more from Moray