Family pays tribute to loving husband and grandad who died in A98 Buckie crash

A man who died in a crash on the A98 near Buckie has been named as 36-year-old Alistair J Stewart from Ardersier.

The crash took place about 6.50am on Monday August 11 and involved a blue Renault Megane and an ambulance.

Emergency services attended and 36-year-old Mr Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have released a statement saying he will be “sorely missed”.

It reads: “Alastair was born in Inverness in November 1988 and then brought up in Ardersier and attended Culloden Academy.

“He attended Global Highland Skills Academy to be trained as a welder and worked at Forsyths Buckie.

“He married Mikaela in July 2022 following an 11-year relationship and became a stepdad to Grace and Leon and grandad to baby Finn.

“He was a loving husband and a beloved son to Grace and Neil Stewart, of Ardersier.

“Alastair is a much loved brother to Mhairi and Alan, and caring uncle to Rhys, Eryn, Owen and Jack.

“He’ll be sorely missed by us all”

Alistair’s wife Mikaela launched a GoFundMe in the aftermath of his death.

She said honoured her “wonderful husband” who had left behind a heartbroken young family including his 5-week-old grandson Finn.

More than £7,000 has already been raised in just a few hours, the funds going towards supporting Alistair’s family.

Mikaela wrote: “We as a family would love to give Alistair the best celebration of life as he sure deserves as he was the most kind hearted & loved man to walk this earth.

“If you can help with anything no matter how big or small we would be so eternally grateful. No one should have you loose their loved one so tragically.”

‘Beloved husband, son, father and grandad’

Two male paramedics and the male patient from the ambulance were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Hospital for treatment following the crash.

None of their injuries are thought to be serious.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

Sergeant Dave Cooper from the Road Policing Unit, Elgin said: “Our thoughts are with Alistair’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicles prior to the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.