Another 260 new homes approved for Elgin: These are the 5 key things you need to know

Planning permission has been given for a further 263 homes to be built as part of the huge Findrassie development in Elgin.

Hundreds of homes are already on the site on the northern outskirts with the final total eventually expected to reach an incredible 1,650 if the full masterplan is delivered.

It’s been more than two years since these initial plans were submitted from Robertson and the final application comprised more than 300 documents.

The Press and Journal has analysed the plans to pick out the most important things you need to know after permission was granted this week.

Where is the new Findrassie site?

Until now, development at Findrassie has focussed on the eastern boundary of the wider masterplan site next to the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road.

If you’re a regular driver on the route, you can’t fail to have noticed the extensive works that have taken place there in recent years.

However, the footprint of the masterplan stretches as far west as the B9012 Elgin to Duffus road.

The latest application is for that extreme western edge of the land that stretches behind Duffus Heights and West Covesea Road.

Traffic improvements coming for A96 in Elgin

Transport Scotland did not raise any objections about the extra strain the 263 new Findrassie homes would put on the A96 in Elgin, providing developers committed to making improvements themselves.

Documents lodged with Moray Council show changes that will be made to the A96, Pansport Road and Maisondieu Road roundabout.

Drawings show that the lane eastbound drivers heading towards Aberdeen will change, with traffic staying on the A96 having to use the right lane instead of the left lane.

The remaining approaches are expected to be left the same.

Meanwhile, the plans also show new “tactile paving” will be installed. The surfaces are usually used to help pedestrians who are visually impaired identify where it is safe to cross a road.

How cash from Findrassie will help healthcare in Elgin

The Press and Journal did a full breakdown on what the Findrassie development will mean for Elgin in November last year.

In it, we revealed developers would pay £476,450 towards local healthcare as part of a package totalling £3 million that will also cover education and transport.

A new legal document will have to be signed in order to cover the specific area covered in this application.

However, during the planning hearing when permission was granted, Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn revealed part of the money would fund “five dental chairs” at Maryhill medical practice.

The Scottish Greens member asked for an assurance the money would still be used for healthcare even if the dental aspiration did not come to fruition.

The councillor cited instances where money has had to be returned to developers due to it not being used quickly enough.

Legal officers explained the use of the money would depend on the text agreed with the NHS, but it would remain available to be used for 15 years.

Isn’t there a new school coming in Findrassie?

Yes, there is. At some point.

However, these latest plans for Findrassie do not include and details about the new primary school for the north of Elgin, which is in the eastern portion of wider masterplan area.

Moray Council initially intended for the 450-pupil school to open by the end of this year.

However, it paused work on the project in January 2023 by up to five years.

Education studies show that although the local rolls are expected to increase due to families moving to Findrassie, there would still be 231 “surplus” school places at the start of the 2030/31 academic year.

The latest figures show nearby Bishopmill Primary is the most full school in Moray with it operating at 95.7% of capacity. However, Seafield Primary is significantly less a 78.3% of capacity.

Moray Council is reviewing the Findrassie Primary situation annually.

Why 9 objections were submitted about latest Findrassie plans

Moray Council planners received nine objections and three further representations about the latest Findrassie plans.

Almost all of them were from residents in the neighbouring streets, although one person did not supply an address.

Worries included fears the homes would increase pressure on Covesea Road, amidst reports it is already being used as a “short cut” by RAF Lossiemouth workers.

Council officials examined Covesea Road and determined “no mitigation measures were deemed necessary”.

However, they explained further improvements at Birch Avenue and Greenfield Circle would create a “well-connected development”.

Drainage concerns were also raised due to the existing fields already being “frequently waterlogged”.

Officials explained surface water from new basins in the development would be directed into a burn and would have a “neutral” impact on flooding.