New Elgin Service Station moves ahead with car park expansion for shoppers after fuel-filling carnage

In this week’s edition, New Elgin Service Station has updated their plans for a new car park, which hopes to offer more parking spaces for shoppers and end congestion on the forecourt.

Plans for the new Forres Academy are taking a step forward after they were presented to councillors.

And Moray Council is looking to upgrade their buildings with the latest renewable tech.

But first, lets dive in to a new windfarm proposal near Elgin.

SUBMITTED: Windfarm near Elgin to have 200m turbines visible from Findhorn

The site is approximately four miles south-east of Elgin, adjacent to the Teindland Wood north of Rothes.

The six 200m high turbines will be seen from beyond Findhorn and will have aviation lighting visible from New Elgin at night.

The plans have been submitted by German renewable giant Koehler Renewable Energy.

A UK arm of the company was set up in 2021 based in Dundee.

Developers state the site will generate enough renewable electricity to power 54,989 households every year during its 40-year lifespan.

A 20MW battery energy storage system will also be included as part of the site.

Moray Council will have a chance to scrutinise the application but the final decision on the windfarm will be made by the Scottish Government due to its size.

Approximate location of proposed windfarm

SUBMITTED: New Forres Academy moves to next phase

The pre-application notice (PAN) of the new 1,120-pupil Forres Academy was brought in front of councillors during a planning committee meeting this week.

No councillors present made any comments about the proposals.

This phase of the planning process is for a broad outline of plans to be considered to identify any major issues before a final application is submitted.

The choice of the site has been unpopular with some locals due to worries about the impact construction will have on veterans as well as the loss of the park.

The school will be housed on a new site opposite Applegrove Primary School.

Meanwhile, the old Forres Academy site will become a school car park and 3G pitch.

A public event about the new school plans is planned for Forres Town Hall on Tuesday, August 19.

A virtual public exhibition of the school plans can also be found here.

SUBMITTED: Moray Council HQ to get solar upgrade

Both Moray Council headquarters and the nearby annex building are set to get solar panel upgrades.

If approved, the solar panels will be installed by contractor Low Energy Services who are based in Newton Mearns in Glasgow.

The value of the work across both projects is estimated to be £80,000.

A programme of work to install solar panels on several council buildings including Elgin Library and Ashgrove council depot was approved in August last year.

At the time, council officers estimated the costs for the panels across the buildings would be around £250,000 but would save the council £40,000 a year in energy costs.

SUBMITTED: Space for shoppers at New Elgin Service Station

The service station in New Elgin is moving ahead with their parking expansion at the rear of the Main Street site.

Plans for the car park expansion were initially submitted in June.

However, they were then withdrawn before being resubmitted again this month.

The service station reopened in April after a £500,000 transformation.

During busy times fuel customers and shoppers have been getting tangled in the station’s driveable areas.

A house at the rear of the station was demolished to make way for the new car parking area.

The new car park will see the laundry, wash and air services in the car park along with 11 parking spaces, two of which will be accessible.

