How Elgin dog hydrotherapist ‘terrified’ of water helps pets overcome their own fears and injuries

Elgin canine hydrotherapist Fiona Stokes doesn’t like water.

She is “terrified” of being out in the sea, can’t swim and has never had confidence in the water.

But when her dog Tai was offered hydrotherapy as a treatment for the health issues he was facing, Fiona jumped into the pool for the good of her dog.

And what spawned from regular hydrotherapy sessions with Tai has turned into being a trained hydrotherapist, then a hydrotherapy employee and finally now owner of Moray Canine Hydrotherapy.

The Elgin business in Bishopmill has become Fiona’s outlet to pass on her wisdom so troubled pets in Moray can live their best lives.

‘It’s because of him that I’m doing this’

When Fiona talks about being in the water now, it’s all about being “focussed on the dogs.”

“I won’t even take a bath now because I practically live in the pool,” she said.

However, 11 years ago it was an entirely different picture.

Back then, Fiona had settled down in her hometown of Elgin, married a man from Lossiemouth and had two children.

She recalled: “I knew I wanted to work with dogs, but I didn’t know how.”

She then picked up canine hydrotherapy after helping her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tai, live to the ripe age of 15 and a half after regular treatment.

After on-the-job training at the centre’s old location on Linkwood Place, she took over the business in 2018 as she didn’t want dogs to lose access to local treatment.

But by 2024, after a number of years in operation, the wooden cabin which housed the pool was beginning to rot and Fiona decided it was time to move elsewhere.

Moving to Elgin town centre location

In late 2024, her current location, previously Finecraft picture framers, became available and Fiona secured it.

Fiona was already very familiar with the complex, recalling fond memories of buying pies in the early hours after nights out from a baker based there.

After a mammoth effort from family and friends getting the place ready, she only had to close for just four weeks over the festive period while they changed over.

She explained: “I couldn’t close for long because the dogs need their hydrotherapy treatments.

“I’ve got a bigger pool now and it’s just a nicer place. I can walk here in five minutes.

“There’s a lot of local people that I know or know my family that come.

“They’re not just clients, the dogs, you become really friendly with people. We’re almost like a therapist to the owners as well.”

How does hydrotherapy help dogs?

Owners looking into preventative or reactive treatment for their dog must be referred through a vet, in case of any underlying conditions before they jump in the water.

However, dogs just looking to exercise in the water during cold winter months can also ask a vet to refer them to the centre.

With water at a cosy 30 degrees, dogs are fitted with a buoyancy aid and taken for timed movement exercises under direction from a hydrotherapist in the pool with the dog.

Fiona said that unlike cold water, which restricts their muscles, warm water allows pressure to come off their joints and gives them a wider range of motion than they would have on land.

Fiona has seen many injured dogs attend her 45-minute sessions in the pool, with issues including:

Spinal issues

Cruciate ligament tears

Hip and elbow dysplasia

Arthritis and more

All dogs are treated to a shower and shampoo after their session.

She also tends to rescue dogs and “aggressive” pets who typically don’t like water or showering and has “shocked” owners with how she has become “best of pals” with those that end up loving the sessions.

“I quite often prove them wrong”, Fiona joked.

“I’ll do any dog.

“Some come before they have surgery to build up muscle, then some come after surgery and some come so they don’t need to go for surgery.”

‘Don’t give up on your dog’

Fiona explained it can be heartbreaking seeing dogs come in for their final swim.

She said: “That’s the worst part of it. You become really attached to these dogs and then you lose them.

“I had a dog come in for her last session and then went straight to the vet to be put to sleep because it was her favourite thing.

“But it’s good to know we did our best for them, and we really tried to help them and gave them a good life until they passed.

“Don’t give up on your dog. Through seeing how good it did my old boy, It all really helps.

“I wouldn’t still be doing it if it didn’t.”

