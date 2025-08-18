How Elgin dog hydrotherapist ‘terrified’ of water helps pets overcome their own fears and injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Elgin dog hydrotherapist ‘terrified’ of water helps pets overcome their own fears and injuries

The Press and Journal went to visit Moray Canine Hydrotherapy Centre to find out why the centre is "busier and busier" with dogs who keep coming back.

Fiona Stokes with one of her clients 'Keeva' who is a Leonberger breed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Will Angus

Elgin canine hydrotherapist Fiona Stokes doesn’t like water.

She is “terrified” of being out in the sea, can’t swim and has never had confidence in the water.

But when her dog Tai was offered hydrotherapy as a treatment for the health issues he was facing, Fiona jumped into the pool for the good of her dog.

And what spawned from regular hydrotherapy sessions with Tai has turned into being a trained hydrotherapist, then a hydrotherapy employee and finally now owner of Moray Canine Hydrotherapy.

The Elgin business in Bishopmill has become Fiona’s outlet to pass on her wisdom so troubled pets in Moray can live their best lives.

The Press and Journal visited Fiona in her pet treatment hub, to find out why dogs can’t get enough of their time in the pool and more, including:

  • How she turned her love for dogs into a career
  • Why moving the centre’s location means she is getting busier
  • A window into why dogs love her treatment and keep coming back
  • The centre’s aspirations of becoming a one-stop treatment hub for pets.

‘It’s because of him that I’m doing this’

When Fiona talks about being in the water now, it’s all about being “focussed on the dogs.”

“I won’t even take a bath now because I practically live in the pool,” she said.

However, 11 years ago it was an entirely different picture.

The job comes with the risk of being splashed continuously. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Back then, Fiona had settled down in her hometown of Elgin, married a man from Lossiemouth and had two children.

She recalled: “I knew I wanted to work with dogs, but I didn’t know how.”

She then picked up canine hydrotherapy after helping her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tai, live to the ripe age of 15 and a half after regular treatment.

After on-the-job training at the centre’s old location on Linkwood Place, she took over the business in 2018 as she didn’t want dogs to lose access to local treatment.

But by 2024, after a number of years in operation, the wooden cabin which housed the pool was beginning to rot and Fiona decided it was time to move elsewhere.

Moving to Elgin town centre location

In late 2024, her current location, previously Finecraft picture framers, became available and Fiona secured it.

Fiona was already very familiar with the complex, recalling fond memories of buying pies in the early hours after nights out from a baker based there.

After a mammoth effort from family and friends getting the place ready, she only had to close for just four weeks over the festive period while they changed over.

The pet therapy centre which includes Moray Canine Hydrotherapy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She explained: “I couldn’t close for long because the dogs need their hydrotherapy treatments.

“I’ve got a bigger pool now and it’s just a nicer place. I can walk here in five minutes.

“There’s a lot of local people that I know or know my family that come.

“They’re not just clients, the dogs, you become really friendly with people. We’re almost like a therapist to the owners as well.”

How does hydrotherapy help dogs?

Owners looking into preventative or reactive treatment for their dog must be referred through a vet, in case of any underlying conditions before they jump in the water.

However, dogs just looking to exercise in the water during cold winter months can also ask a vet to refer them to the centre.

With water at a cosy 30 degrees, dogs are fitted with a buoyancy aid and taken for timed movement exercises under direction from a hydrotherapist in the pool with the dog.

Fiona said that unlike cold water, which restricts their muscles, warm water allows pressure to come off their joints and gives them a wider range of motion than they would have on land.

Fiona has seen many injured dogs attend her 45-minute sessions in the pool, with issues including:

  • Spinal issues
  • Cruciate ligament tears
  • Hip and elbow dysplasia
  • Arthritis and more
Gaya the Caine Corso is out for a session in the pool. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

All dogs are treated to a shower and shampoo after their session.

She also tends to rescue dogs and “aggressive” pets who typically don’t like water or showering and has “shocked” owners with how she has become “best of pals” with those that end up loving the sessions.

“I quite often prove them wrong”, Fiona joked.

“I’ll do any dog.

“Some come before they have surgery to build up muscle, then some come after surgery and some come so they don’t need to go for surgery.”

‘Don’t give up on your dog’

Fiona explained it can be heartbreaking seeing dogs come in for their final swim.

She said: “That’s the worst part of it. You become really attached to these dogs and then you lose them.

Cara Murray is an aninmal physiotherapist and also helps Fiona with the hydrotherapy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“I had a dog come in for her last session and then went straight to the vet to be put to sleep because it was her favourite thing.

“But it’s good to know we did our best for them, and we really tried to help them and gave them a good life until they passed.

“Don’t give up on your dog. Through seeing how good it did my old boy, It all really helps.

“I wouldn’t still be doing it if it didn’t.”

