Big brother’s pride in Elgin sister’s ‘sparkly’ legacy helping thousands of children through cancer battle

Growing up, Cameron and Abbie Main were just like any other siblings.

They wound each other up and blamed the other when they got into trouble, but they also loved playing games together and sharing unforgettable family holidays together.

Their idyllic childhood was shattered though when Abbie was diagnosed with cancer at just 10 years old.

Big brother Cameron spent his teenage years at her side, watching on with pride as she bore the burden of intensive treatments.

He said: “She was like ‘Oh, yeah, it’s not too bad.’ I was watching it and thinking it was traumatic but she was dealing with it like it was nothing.

“She took it in her stride, everything she dealt with. MRI scans, operations, chemotherapy, it was all horrific for her but she dealt with it so well.”

It has now been nearly eight years since Abbie died in 2017, when she was just 15 years old.

Since then, her family have devoted their lives to a mission the energetic cheerleader set them before her death – to raise money to help others facing the same plight as her with “hospitals and stuff”.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised in her name with thousands of families benefiting from those moved by Abbie’s story.

Cameron, still a young man himself at 25, is today chairman of the charity his sister named Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and one of the key people sharing his sister’s legacy.

‘She always wanted to win, she wanted to be the best’

Abbie and Cameron had a relationship like many other brothers and sisters growing up – fiercely competitive with each other while still being close.

The two of them would tease each other but also put that aside to join together to stage makeshift X Factor recreations at home.

Cameron said: “We were always very close, we had the odd fight as siblings do.

“She was the younger one, so I would always be the one that got in trouble. She loved winding me up.

“She got a lot of enjoyment out of that, which was funny.”

As a triathlete who rose through the ranks to represent Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Cameron is naturally a very competitive guy.

However, the professional athlete freely admits he always struggled to get one up on his little sister who more than matched his desire to win.

He said: “We’d have games in the garden, hide and seek, that kind of thing, and Abbie was very competitive.

“She’d always want to win and be the best at everything she did. I’m competitive, but she was even more so, which is crazy.

“She was destined to be very successful in whatever she wanted to do.”

Family’s devastation at Abbie’s cancer diagnosis

That idyllic family life changed forever when Abbie was first diagnosed with cancer when she was just 10.

By the time her prognosis became terminal four years later, Cameron had already left home at just 16 to follow his triathlon dreams at Stirling University.

While the distance changed their relationship, the brother and sister would still constantly message each other.

Cameron said: “I didn’t want to leave Abbie during those times. I didn’t want to leave my family, but I had to go study, I had to do my job and do triathlon because those were my career goals.

“It was like, ‘this is what I have to do, we’ve got to try and make it work.’

“At the time I moved to Stirling, Abbie wasn’t terminally ill but six months on that happened and it changed a lot of things.

“I needed to be home more often and all that became a lot harder. It was a very challenging time.”

How Abbie’s competitive streak helped her through cancer treatment

Time that had previously been spent playing games and on family holidays were replaced with long spells in hospital for treatment.

Cameron watched on as Abbie underwent “horrific” treatment, but her competitiveness and desire to be the best never diminished.

Cameron said: “She didn’t let anything faze her. When she was cheerleading, she was all in for cheerleading.

“Before she passed away she was massively into The Sims, the computer game. She loved it, it was her thing, and she wanted the Sims and everything in that world to be the best.

“And the way she dealt with her treatment was the same, she wanted to deal with it the best she could.

“She was always going head first into everything and dealing with it like a champ.”

After missing several years of school, Abbie was able to attend classes at Elgin Academy through the support of her friend Emma with a special timetable.

Despite her tremendous struggle outside the classroom, the teenager’s academic ambition remained relentless.

Cameron added: “Even at school, she wanted to challenge herself and when she struggled she did a lot of homework.

“She was so competitive and always wanted to be the best she could be.”

‘Let’s do this for Abbie’s legacy’

Before Abbie died, she devised her charity with best friend Emma – giving it a name, designing a logo and setting its mission to help families facing the same battles she had faced.

However, it was done in secret with her pal without her parents or brother having a clue she had even considered it.

It was only when Abbie died on Christmas Day in 2017 that Emma, herself just 15 at the time, revealed the drawings the two had done together.

Cameron said: “I think they discussed it so long before Abbie passed away, I think it was 10 or 11 months before, that they almost completely forgot about it.

“There was so much going on with Abbie’s treatment and her health that they never mentioned it.

“It was quite overwhelming when we were told about it, but in a nice way, like an amazing surprise that Abbie had even thought about that when she was ill.

“It was like a nice thing to come from this tragedy. It was like ‘Wow, she wants us to do this. Let’s do this for her legacy, let’s make it happen.’”

Teen’s smile still shines bright in Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation

Today Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation supports every single child in a Scottish hospital facing their own cancer battle.

Relentless fundraising from the family and supporters funds “Sparkle Bags”, which volunteers delivered to 231 youngsters at Easter with more being prepared for Christmas.

Inside are sweets and snacks as well as a £100 Amazon voucher so they can spend it on what they need most.

There is also a special sparkly wristband, so they know the bag is a gift from Abbie.

The teenager’s big smile and sparkling personality is never far from their constant fundraising too with stalls always featuring big pictures of her.

Cameron said: “We’re so proud of her. Putting big photos up of Abbie is what she would want, she’d want those pictures up in London, Glasgow, wherever with Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

“She wants to be the star. That’s why she loved cheerleading, she loved being that person thrown up in the air.

“It’s very important for us, as a family, that we keep it family-run. It’s very important for us that I’m the chairman, as Abbie’s brother, it helps my mum (who is manager) and my dad who is also involved (as a trustee).

“We’re doing this for Abbie. This is where it started, and we’re doing it for her.”

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation has been chosen by Press and Journal readers to be recipients from the P&J Community Fund. You can donate online to support them and Clan Cancer Support HERE.

