Family business reveals plans to breathe new life into the former Buckie ambulance depot

In this week’s edition, we reveal how a former ambulance depot in Buckie could be transformed by a local business.

Meanwhile, work is taking place for the arrival of a new Elgin dental practice.

But first, we look at how work has started to transform a former masonic lodge into the new home for a popular Elgin business.

APPROVED: New home for Elgin town centre business in Masonic Lodge

Work is under way to turn a two-storey former Masonic Lodge at 12 Academy Street into a shop and cafe.

Pop Shop owner Peter Ralston’s building warrant to transform Kilmolymock Lodge has been approved.

The ground floor will have a gaming hall and a room to serve food, teas and coffees for the gamers.

Meanwhile, there will be a new shopping area on the first floor of the building which was a much-frequented Masonic Lodge until 2005.

Peter’s business was born from his passion for gaming and collectables.

He has previously spoken to the Press and Journal about his excitement over the expansion plans.

Last month, we were given exclusively access to look around Kilmolymock Lodge.

SUBMITTED: New Elgin dental practice

A new NHS dental practice is edging closer to opening in Elgin.

8to8 Dental has submitted plans to fit out a commercial unit at the new Barratt Homes Findrassie housing development.

The transformation includes a new door opening, four new roof lights, an air source heat pump and 25 solar panels.

It comes after they received funding from the Scottish Dental Access Initiative.

The firm already offers NHS dental care in Buckie, Keith and Forres.

Around 10-12 staff are expected to be employed at the new site when it opens.

This will include around three to four dentists as well as nursing staff.

SUBMITTED: Next steps for Cooper Park toilet block transformation

In June, Moray Council was given planning permission to transform a run down toilet block in Elgin’s Cooper Park.

It is part of the wider regeneration project funded by £18.3m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

This transformation will include an extension to the building and alterations to turn it into a cafe.

Meanwhile, the facility will also have a changing places toilet for people visiting the park.

The cafe will have indoor and outdoor seating with improvements to enhance the toilets and the visitor experience at Cooper Park.

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £290,000.00 of work.

NB Planning And Architecture is representing the local authority.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of former Scottish Ambulance service depot

Eat Mair Fish owner Eric Mair wants to breathe new life into a former ambulance depot on Bank Street in Buckie.

This site was previously highlighted by the Scottish Government in a list documenting land which officials believe have potential for redevelopment across the country.

It had most recently been used as a workshop and storage space.

He plans to partly demolish and convert the building into a shop, with extra parking spaces.

Meanwhile, there will be a new building erected linked to the shop which will be a new fish processing factory.

Eric Mair officially started working in the business’s factory with his dad (and founder) Edward when he left school at the age of 16.

Eat Mair Fish – which launched in 1972 – is currently based by Buckie Harbour in Old Station Yard, on Marine Place.

The business sells fresh and frozen fish to wholesale and retail customers.

