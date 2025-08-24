Family business reveals plans to breathe new life into the former Buckie ambulance depot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Family business reveals plans to breathe new life into the former Buckie ambulance depot

This site was previously highlighted by Scottish Government in a list detailing 'vacant and derelict' sites in efforts to stimulate interest in them.

By Sean McAngus
Former ambulance depot in Buckie. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we reveal how a former ambulance depot in Buckie could be transformed by a local business.

Meanwhile, work is taking place for the arrival of a new Elgin dental practice.

But first, we look at how work has started to transform a former masonic lodge into the new home for a popular Elgin business.

APPROVED: New home for Elgin town centre business in Masonic Lodge

Work is under way to turn a two-storey former Masonic Lodge at 12 Academy Street into a shop and cafe.

Masonic Lodge exterior with open front door.
The former Masonic Lodge pictured in Elgin Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson .

Pop Shop owner Peter Ralston’s building warrant to transform Kilmolymock Lodge has been approved.

The ground floor will have a gaming hall and a room to serve food, teas and coffees for the gamers.

Meanwhile, there will be a new shopping area on the first floor of the building which was a much-frequented Masonic Lodge until 2005.

Peter Ralston pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Peter’s business was born from his passion for gaming and collectables.

He has previously spoken to the Press and Journal about his excitement over the expansion plans.

Last month, we were given exclusively access to look around Kilmolymock Lodge.

SUBMITTED: New Elgin dental practice

A new NHS dental practice is edging closer to opening in Elgin.

8to8 Dental has submitted plans to fit out a commercial unit at the new Barratt Homes Findrassie housing development.

The site of a new NHS dentist at the new Barratt Homes Findrassie development in Elgin. Image: Supplied.

The transformation includes a new door opening, four new roof lights, an air source heat pump and 25 solar panels.

It comes after they received funding from the Scottish Dental Access Initiative.

Dr Hiranya Fadia and Dr Dorothy Fadia. Image: Jason Hedges.

The firm already offers NHS dental care in Buckie, Keith and Forres.

Around 10-12 staff are expected to be employed at the new site when it opens.

This will include around three to four dentists as well as nursing staff.

SUBMITTED: Next steps for Cooper Park toilet block transformation

In June, Moray Council was given planning permission to transform a run down toilet block in Elgin’s Cooper Park.

It is part of the wider regeneration project funded by £18.3m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

This transformation will include an extension to the building and alterations to turn it into a cafe.

The Cooper Park toilet block pictured.

Meanwhile, the facility will also have a changing places toilet for people visiting the park.

The cafe will have indoor and outdoor seating with improvements to enhance the toilets and the visitor experience at Cooper Park.

Artist impression of toilet block.
Artist impression of refurbished toilet block. Image: Moray Council

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £290,000.00 of work.

NB Planning And Architecture is representing the local authority.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of former Scottish Ambulance service depot

Eat Mair Fish owner Eric Mair wants to breathe new life into a former ambulance depot on Bank Street in Buckie.

Former ambulance depot in Buckie. Image: Google Maps

This site was previously highlighted by the Scottish Government in a list documenting land which officials believe have potential for redevelopment across the country.

It had most recently been used as a workshop and storage space.

Eric Mair. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He plans to partly demolish and convert the building into a shop, with extra parking spaces.

Meanwhile, there will be a new building erected linked to the shop which will be a new fish processing factory.

Drawing impression of the new development.
Floor plan revealed.

Eric Mair officially started working in the business’s factory with his dad (and founder) Edward when he left school at the age of 16.

Eat Mair Fish – which launched in 1972 – is currently based by Buckie Harbour in Old Station Yard, on Marine Place.

The business sells fresh and frozen fish to wholesale and retail customers.

Eat Mair Fish’s current home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Read more Moray planning stories

