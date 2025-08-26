I visited Elgin Museum’s mysterious storage rooms and uncovered the treasures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

I visited Elgin Museum’s mysterious storage rooms and uncovered the treasures

The Press and Journal gained exclusive access behind the scenes at the High Street facility.

Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Many may have explored the Elgin Museum which is a treasure trove of history on the east end of the High Street.

From its fossil collection which is recognised as Nationally Significant to the  archaeological discoveries across Moray.

You may have walked past the locked doors of two storage rooms during your visit and wondered what is stored in there.

My strong interest in history made me particularly curious.

We got exclusive access to see inside the three rooms stuffed full of artifacts.

Inside the North Storage room. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Since 1843, the museum has been an important piece of Elgin’s High Street.

We go behind the scenes to explore the storage rooms which most people don’t get the chance to look around.

Journey back in time inside Elgin Museum storage rooms

North storage room. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

I always thought why not try to get inside these rooms to have a look around.

Before I first entered the north storage room, it felt like a scene from a Night at the Museum movie, filled with the mystery of what I might discover.

It was a narrow room filled with numbered boxes which had artifacts inside them along the shelves.

There were notices reminding staff how to properly cover the treasures with bubble wrap.

Notice reminding people how to cover the treasures with bubble wrap properly.

I enjoyed seeing the variety of South American treasures.

This included discoveries by archaeologist and former Elgin Academy pupil James Cooper Clark at various archaeological sites across the continent in the late 19th – early 20th century.

The items included pottery dishes.
More artifacts from South America.
Mummy Ibis
Mummy Ibis pictured.

Another standout item was the UK’s first Labour Prime Minister James Ramsay MacDonald’s smoking stand.

He was born in Lossiemouth and served three terms as Prime Minister.

James Ramsay MacDonald (1866-1937)Elected as Britain’s first Labour Prime Minister 22 January 1924 Born in Lossiemouth on 12 October 1866, James was the illegitimate son of Annie Ramsay and John MacDonald. From illegitimacy and poverty, his natural abilities led him first to Bristol and then to London. His poor health cut short his academic studies and a planned scientific career; his interest in politics led to him joining the Independent Labour Party in 1894. He became an MP in 1906 and, after a tempestuous period during World War I, which he opposed, he lost his seat in 1918; he was re-elected four years later and was eventually asked to form the 1924 government. He went on to serve three terms as Prime Minister, with his daughter Ishbel running the household at 10 Downing Street. There is more information about his life downstairs in The Glen Moray Case. 1. A travel rug gifted to JRM (date unknown). 2. A copy of the painting by John Lavery (1856-1941) showing JRM, his eldest daughter Ishbel, and a housemaid in the kitchen at ‘The Hillocks’, their home in Lossiemouth. The original hangs in the Speaker’s House in the New Palace of Westminster, London, and is the first depiction of a British Prime Minister in a domestic setting. The MacDonalds had six children but the youngest son, David, died aged 6. The house remains in the family and the present room looks much as it does in the painting ~1930. 3. Postcard showing views of St Kilda, sent to JRB by the writer and photographer Alasdair Alpin MacGregor (1899-1970). This was included in the last postal service to leave Hirta on 26th August 1930 before the villagers were evacuated from the island. 4. Book ‘Margaret Ethel MacDonald’ written by JRM and published after his wife’s early death in 1911. Margaret’s maiden name was Gladstone: she was a feminist and social reformer but is not related to the Liberal Prime Minister, William Gladstone (1809- 1898). 5. Smoking set belonging to JRM comprising: a metal stand, tray, tobacco tin and lid, match stand, and pipe stand
James Ramsay MacDonald’s smoking set.
Fire bucket from Gordon Castle.
Moray Society Vice President Claire Herbert and Dr Alison Wright, Convener of the Elgin Museum Management Group give me a tour around the storage rooms.
A sword pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Randomly, the room contained an unusual number of old irons.

Claire explained that people often donate them to the museum after a family member dies, thinking these items might be of interest.

Evidence of Elgin Museum’s history

East Store

Next up, we look around the east store.

It was filled with old newspaper articles and even documents showing the history of the museum.

Such as the accounts for the proposed Elgin Museum building.

There was also a 1839 letter sent to one of Elgin Museum’s original founders Patrick Duff from geologist Hugh Miller which includes a sketch and section of the geology around Cromarty.

We also found the financial accounts for the proposed Elgin Museum building.

Finally, outside the west store, which is at the back of the museum’s office, there is Patrick Duff’s mineral collection, stored between watch glasses creating this beautiful jewel-like display.

It stands out there.

I enjoyed exploring the Elgin Museum’s storage rooms and was given the tour by Dr Alison Wright and Claire Herbert.

It showed how many artifacts from across the world the Elgin Museum has in its collections and in storage.

I would recommend everyone to take a trip to the museum.

What is happening at Elgin Museum?

Elgin Museum pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Elgin Museum ran by Moray Society is even Scotland’s oldest independent museum.

The hard working team of volunteers  have a £10 million vision to transform and future-proof the museum.

A redevelopment project manager and an independent inventory project manager will be appointed soon with the hopes it will move the A-listed building’s project forward.

These roles are being funded by lottery cash.

Dr Alison Wright, convenor of Elgin Museum’s management group, and Claire Herbert, vice president of the Moray Society, pictured at Elgin Museum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Vice President of the Moray Society Claire Herbert previously told us: “The vision of what Elgin Museum could be gets me through the challenges because I can see how we can make it better.

“If we can get the funding, I know we can transform this into a museum that’s future-proof and accessible to everyone.”

Go behind the scenes at more Elgin landmarks

Conversation