I visited Elgin Museum’s mysterious storage rooms and uncovered the treasures

Many may have explored the Elgin Museum which is a treasure trove of history on the east end of the High Street.

From its fossil collection which is recognised as Nationally Significant to the archaeological discoveries across Moray.

You may have walked past the locked doors of two storage rooms during your visit and wondered what is stored in there.

My strong interest in history made me particularly curious.

We got exclusive access to see inside the three rooms stuffed full of artifacts.

Since 1843, the museum has been an important piece of Elgin’s High Street.

We go behind the scenes to explore the storage rooms which most people don’t get the chance to look around.

Journey back in time inside Elgin Museum storage rooms

I always thought why not try to get inside these rooms to have a look around.

Before I first entered the north storage room, it felt like a scene from a Night at the Museum movie, filled with the mystery of what I might discover.

It was a narrow room filled with numbered boxes which had artifacts inside them along the shelves.

There were notices reminding staff how to properly cover the treasures with bubble wrap.

I enjoyed seeing the variety of South American treasures.

This included discoveries by archaeologist and former Elgin Academy pupil James Cooper Clark at various archaeological sites across the continent in the late 19th – early 20th century.

Another standout item was the UK’s first Labour Prime Minister James Ramsay MacDonald’s smoking stand.

He was born in Lossiemouth and served three terms as Prime Minister.

Randomly, the room contained an unusual number of old irons.

Claire explained that people often donate them to the museum after a family member dies, thinking these items might be of interest.

Evidence of Elgin Museum’s history

Next up, we look around the east store.

It was filled with old newspaper articles and even documents showing the history of the museum.

Such as the accounts for the proposed Elgin Museum building.

There was also a 1839 letter sent to one of Elgin Museum’s original founders Patrick Duff from geologist Hugh Miller which includes a sketch and section of the geology around Cromarty.

Finally, outside the west store, which is at the back of the museum’s office, there is Patrick Duff’s mineral collection, stored between watch glasses creating this beautiful jewel-like display.

It stands out there.

I enjoyed exploring the Elgin Museum’s storage rooms and was given the tour by Dr Alison Wright and Claire Herbert.

It showed how many artifacts from across the world the Elgin Museum has in its collections and in storage.

I would recommend everyone to take a trip to the museum.

What is happening at Elgin Museum?

The Elgin Museum ran by Moray Society is even Scotland’s oldest independent museum.

The hard working team of volunteers have a £10 million vision to transform and future-proof the museum.

A redevelopment project manager and an independent inventory project manager will be appointed soon with the hopes it will move the A-listed building’s project forward.

These roles are being funded by lottery cash.

Vice President of the Moray Society Claire Herbert previously told us: “The vision of what Elgin Museum could be gets me through the challenges because I can see how we can make it better.

“If we can get the funding, I know we can transform this into a museum that’s future-proof and accessible to everyone.”

