What do tourists visiting Lossiemouth’s visitor centre want to know about the town?

What do you think tourists ask about when they visit Lossiemouth?

Having grown up in Elgin, my first visit to Lossiemouth came at an age I can’t remember much from – but I do recall the East Beach dunes being a lot bigger then.

Putting yourself in the shoes of a first-time visitor piqued my interest, as it’s second nature to me to visit Lossie now for a trip to the beach and an ice cream.

So I went to find out.

I spent the afternoon with Wendy Parsons and Alison Taylor who volunteer at the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust’s visitor centre.

The community-run operation has a vision for Lossiemouth that is people-led and the visitor centre gives residents a chance to explain what they love about the seaside Moray town that you just can’t get from a map.

During my time there, I learned:

Why tourists have similar problems to residents in Lossiemouth and Moray

How a new beach wheelchair has made Lossie’s highlights more accessible for more visitors

The value of a visitor centre providing space for both visitors and residents

And why the development trust could be at risk of closure despite a strong community of volunteers…

‘Can we park here?’

The centre has had visitors from all over, but concerns about parking are frequent.

During my afternoon it was only English visitors that came in for a chat, but in recent weeks the centre has helped families from Germany, Austria and beyond.

One couple from Manchester told me they were unable to get parked in the town on arrival.

The street they intended to park on has recently been painted with double yellow lines, which they were not expecting.

Another visitor, having travelled up from York as a secret surprise for his daughter, asked “can I park here?”, gesturing to a space he had filled outside the centre.

Parking in Lossiemouth appears to be ever-changing and unclear, which my other volunteers said was a bit of a recurring issue.

‘How are the buses?’

Aside from the parking concerns, tourists were keen to know if local bus links were any good.

Visitors were pointed in the direction of Moray Council’s m.connect service, which operates the 333 from Burghead to Lossiemouth to visit nearby areas.

Volunteer Alison said several times she has used the service one-way to visit Burghead and walk back along the idyllic coastal route, which passes through Hopeman.

However, driving is recommended for those looking to get the most out of Moray.

While North 58 offer boating adventures from Lossie, we pointed fans of nature and theatre in the direction of Spey Bay, Logie Steading and the Gordon Castle gardens.

Beach wheelchair proving popular

One visitor came in to ask me about the community trust’s beach wheelchair, which has been getting more and more popular of late.

The chair became available to use, for free, earlier this year.

It gives those who need it a way to access the beach, and wheelchair-user volunteer Wendy told me it was an “overwhelming” feeling throwing a ball for her dog on the beach for the first time.

She recalled: “When you are in them you are floating on air.

“I had a border collie. I’d had him ever since he was a puppy and I had never been on the beach with him.

“They took me out and got photographs of me throwing a ball for my own dog on the beach and tears were running down my face.”

It was a similar experience for my own grandad, who has been on his own beach wheelchair experience since motor neurone disease continues to force his quality of life to deteriorate.

I know he was just as grateful to be able to get a blast of sea air once again.

Why centre is beneficial for volunteers and visitors

How busy the centre can get is hugely weather dependent, so the volunteers use the time to build stronger community links.

We had a crowd of visitors ignore us because dolphins were supposedly spotted nearby.

The centre does have a telescope, but sadly I couldn’t see any aquatic excitement when I tried having a look.

In quieter (typically wetter) times, it provides volunteers like Alison and Wendy with a good chance to get to know each other a bit better.

Wendy was born in Buckie but only moved to Lossie about four years ago.

A passionate glider and scientist, she became a wheelchair user after contracting Lyme disease from a tick bite on Aboyne Airfield in the 1980s when she was 25.

Alison regularly visited Lossiemouth on holiday, but moved up in 2018 with her partner to run a local B&B.

Both told me of the praise they have for the Lossie community who welcomed them in, and continue to be supportive of the trust and its volunteers.

Funding uncertainty means visitor centre at risk

Chair of the trust Fiona Conti and trustee Paul Bowden also paid us a visit during my afternoon, and told me the precarious financial position the centre finds itself in.

Paul explained: “We are under threat. The funding environment is getting tighter and tighter.

“People won’t fund the early stages of a project.

“We have to scrounge around for anything we can get.”

While many of the other development trusts around Scotland are in the same position, Lossiemouth’s is unique because of the RAF base.

Quite simply, having an airbase there means windfarms are a no-no. And it’s usually funds from these green energy developments that keep ventures like this one going.

The benefit model for the offshore windfarms visible from Lossiemouth is still being decided by the Scottish Government.

So the trust must get creative and has started looking for “independent funding” which includes plans for a solar farm.

Paul added the RAF is helpful in providing “manpower” for local projects once they are under way.

However, if none of these avenues prove fruitful and external funding dries up, come March next year, the trust and visitor centre could be forced to shut its doors.

The visitor centre in Lossiemouth is open from 1-4pm from Friday to Monday over the summer. Find out more here.

