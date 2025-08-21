Warnings of Lossiemouth parking chaos if ‘essential’ West Beach car park closes

Lossiemouth groups and businesses have called for the West Beach car park to be saved after warning its closure could bring traffic chaos to the town.

The car park was damaged during a storm last year and had sections cordoned off for safety.

And Moray Council has opted not to renew the lease on the car park in 2027, blaming spiralling repair costs.

However, local groups say the beach car park continues to be used by hundreds of people every day.

They have warned that visitors would be forced to park on residential streets or overwhelm other parking areas if the seaside space shuts.

Why are groups fighting to save the West Beach car park?

Excluding the impromptu visits from tourists and locals, the car park is used regularly by a number of groups, including:

Water sports groups including paddleboarding, sailing, kayaking and wild swimming

Lossiemouth Surf and Lifesaving Club

Moray Golf Club player parking

Sea Cadets

Sarah Henbrey, a member of the Moray Stand Up Paddle Board Club, spoke to The P&J during her voluntary shift counting cars entering the car park to measure its popularity.

She said paddleboarding in Lossie would be “impossible” without it.

The paddleboarding group use the beach as a base to explore Moray’s coastal views from the water.

For beginners, areas of water around the West Beach are sheltered making it an easy place for people to find their feet in the water.

Sarah added: “While we are trying to work something out, we probably will be lugging our paddleboards down from the street.

“I think it could be quite unsafe.”

Car park closure leaves beach inaccessible

Fellow paddleboarding club member and volunteer Alan Ellison said the car park provided a valuable access route to the water for everyone.

He said: “We’ve actually got a woman paddleboarding who uses a wheelchair because she’s paralysed in the chest down.

“She needs help to get onto her board from her car and a bit of help onto her board in the water.

“We wouldn’t be able to do that at the other car park.”

If the car park closed, they both agreed the future of the club would be at risk and would likely stop.

‘Car park is essential’

Moray Golf Club also have an interest in the car park’s future with players, members and staff all regularly using the site to access the club’s two courses.

Club captain Chris Pastakia told The P&J the closure of West Beach car park represented a “major problem” that threatened Lossiemouth’s economy.

He said: “Outside of the two beaches, Moray Golf Club is a major attraction in Lossiemouth.

“We bring in about 3,500 visitors a year to play golf.

“These people are going to have to come by car because there’s no public transport that can accommodate golf courses and golf clubs.

“If the golf club is to survive, the car park becomes essential.”

How many cars are using West Beach car park?

The development trust has enlisted a group of volunteers to count the cars coming and going from West Beach car park on three occasions so far.

It has tracked hundreds of cars entering the car park, including vehicles from single drivers up to people carriers and campervans.

The number of cars registered by the volunteer team reached:

Wednesday August 13 between 8am and 6pm: 272 cars

Saturday August 16 between 8am and 6pm: 308 cars

Monday August 18 between 8am and 4pm: 207 cars

School holidays, open golf tournaments and other nearby events have meant the car park has been especially busy during this period with pick-ups and drop-offs.

Volunteers will also be stationed at the car park entrance on Saturday August 23.

So where will all these cars go if the car park closes?

Double yellow lines have been painted in sections along nearby Stotfield Road, so it is likely cars will be forced to park on residential streets. Or could stop coming altogether.

What works are needed at West Beach car park?

Before any firm commitments are made on what the car park needs, a ground penetrating radar survey is required.

Lossiemouth Community Development Trust development officer Alison Read is planning the survey. She said the foundation the car park is built on could be “Swiss cheese for all we know”.

The trust has taken on efforts to save the car park after Moray Council decided not to take action.

A section of the car park was cordoned off after a storm in November last year. This reduced parking capacity and has led to cars parking on the nearby sand dunes.

Once a clearer idea of the ground underneath is established, more robust plans can be drawn up for the future of the car park.

Back in May, Moray Council estimated the repairs to be in excess of £750,000.

Repair work would likely include fixing the storm-damaged areas and safeguarding of the seawall to protect the site from further coastal erosion.

Mr Pastakia added it would be “helpful” if Moray Council would fund the survey, as local groups were given no notice the car park could be closing in just over a year.

Moray Council confirmed its position not to renew the lease on the West Beach car park remains unchanged since May.

When asked if it would be prepared to fund a ground survey of the car park, a council spokesperson said they could not commit to funding a survey at this time.

Read more from Lossiemouth