Campfires and BBQs could be banned in summer across Moray amid wildfire panic

Campfires and BBQs could be banned in parts of Moray at risk of wildfires as drastic measures are rolled out after a string of major blazes wreaked havoc in the region.

The ban would come into effect for public and wildfire “high-risk” areas, if approved by the council.

A package of emergency proposals have been urgently drafted in response to wildfires that ripped across the Dava Moor in late June.

The incident was declared the biggest of its kind in the history of Scotland, as the flames raged across 29,225 acres of land.

The measures could include strict restrictions, a wildfire “summit” and financial assistance from national governments.

What restrictions could be enforced?

If agreed, the proposals could see the council banning campfires and barbecues in what is termed “public and fire-risk places”.

These restrictions would come into effect during “officially designated wildfire alert seasons” – which would typically be the summer months.

The proposals, brought forward by Forres councillor Draeyk van der Horn and Buckie councillor Neil McLennan would also see “clear” signage installed to inform visitors in high-risk areas of the ban.

What else is proposed?

They are also urging council leader Kathleen Robertson to write to both national governments asking for future wildfire support.

In the draft letter, they ask both governments for a commitment that there will be no cuts to the fire service – and for land management in high-risk areas to be reviewed.

They have also requested a national wildfire prevention campaign, with investment in wildfire mitigation and “community training”.

Alternative proposal seeks wildfire summit

However, others are stopping short of a proposed ban on BBQs and campfires.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson and Speyside councillor Derek Ross have instead called for the “development of fire management byelaws” – and request the council organise a wildfire summit.

The summit would bring together all those involved in battling the recent wildfires across Moray, including both private and public groups.

The pair intend this summit to culminate in an “integrated wildfire management plan for Moray”.

The plan would learn from a similar report published in June by the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

Similarly, they also want the council to write to both governments, this time requesting “preventative financial assistance” for future wildfires.

They will be discussed by councillors next week.

