Campfires and BBQs could be banned in summer across Moray amid wildfire panic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Campfires and BBQs could be banned in summer across Moray amid wildfire panic

The ban would restrict campfires and barbecues in public and wildfire 'high-risk' areas after recent blazes engulfed the region earlier this year.

By Will Angus
Wildfire burning heather and gorse near Knockando wind farm in Moray.
Wildfire burning heather and gorse near Knockando wind farm in Moray. Image: Jasperimage.

Campfires and BBQs could be banned in parts of Moray at risk of wildfires as drastic measures are rolled out after a string of major blazes wreaked havoc in the region.

The ban would come into effect for public and wildfire “high-risk” areas, if approved by the council.

A package of emergency proposals have been urgently drafted in response to wildfires that ripped across the Dava Moor in late June.

The incident was declared the biggest of its kind in the history of Scotland, as the flames raged across 29,225 acres of land.

The measures could include strict restrictions, a wildfire “summit” and financial assistance from national governments.

What restrictions could be enforced?

If agreed, the proposals could see the council banning campfires and barbecues in what is termed “public and fire-risk places”.

These restrictions would come into effect during “officially designated wildfire alert seasons” – which would typically be the summer months.

The proposals, brought forward by Forres councillor Draeyk van der Horn and Buckie councillor Neil McLennan would also see “clear” signage installed to inform visitors in high-risk areas of the ban.

Smoke engulfed Elgin while the fires were ongoing.
Smoke engulfed Elgin while the fires were ongoing. Image: Jasperimage.

What else is proposed?

They are also urging council leader Kathleen Robertson to write to both national governments asking for future wildfire support.

In the draft letter, they ask both governments for a commitment that there will be no cuts to the fire service – and for land management in high-risk areas to be reviewed.

They have also requested a national wildfire prevention campaign, with investment in wildfire mitigation and “community training”.

An emergency helicopter hovers above the Dava wildfire.
Emergency crews were involved to control fires across Dava last month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Alternative proposal seeks wildfire summit

However, others are stopping short of a proposed ban on BBQs and campfires.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson and Speyside councillor Derek Ross have instead called for the “development of fire management byelaws” – and request the council organise a wildfire summit.

The summit would bring together all those involved in battling the recent wildfires across Moray, including both private and public groups.

The pair intend this summit to culminate in an “integrated wildfire management plan for Moray”.

Large swathe of blackened land after the wildfires.
Large areas of Moray are still recovering from the damage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The plan would learn from a similar report published in June by the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

Similarly, they also want the council to write to both governments, this time requesting “preventative financial assistance” for future wildfires.

They will be discussed by councillors next week.

Read more Moray Council stories

Conversation