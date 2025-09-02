Why dream of Elgin High Street tapas bar remains out of reach for Spanish food van couple due to ‘diabolical’ costs

Outside of Inverness and Aberdeen, one of the only places you’ll find Spanish food in the north of Scotland is El Raco de las Tapas.

Duffus-based couple David Murison and Lily Tisoy-Garcia are behind the travelling food van, bringing a taste of Catalunya to towns and villages across Moray.

A head chef who has twice been invited to appear on the Spanish version of Masterchef: The Professionals, Lily is passionate about giving the region proper Spanish food.

And with the pair dreaming of opening a tapas restaurant in Elgin, if business costs come down, they hope to become a High Street staple in the town.

The Press and Journal went to speak to the owners behind El Raco de las Tapas, to find out why they’ve brought Spanish cuisine to Moray and more, including:

What the favourite tapas dishes in towns across Moray are.

Why an acclaimed chef has brought her talents to Moray.

How dream of having an Elgin tapas bar has not yet become a reality.

Why the street food trading pair want a dedicated market space in Elgin.

Does Moray like tapas?

“Its hard for us, because our food is different,” Lily said.

“We are not serving burgers or fish and chips.

“We give people tasters to introduce them and we have changed a few people’s minds.”

Based in Duffus but touring all over Moray serving food and attending events, the pair have developed a keen eye for the tastes of the region.

So which towns and villages like their tapas?

David said: “The more inland you come the more meat they want and the more coastal the more fish they want.”

Residents in Hopeman are fans of their fish dishes, which change regularly but can include seafood paella, prawn skewers and Andalusian fish bites.

Those in Forres are keen on their chicken wings and patatas bravas.

On their occasional trips to Aberdeenshire, the script is flipped, with coastal Banff tending to enjoy Lily’s beef empanadas.

Where did idea of bringing Spanish tapas to Moray come from?

Lily and David met in her native Spain while he was travelling for work as an exhibition builder, having spent six years in the army.

Lily was a bar manager at the time in Barcelona, and her establishment just happened to be the “first bar outside the exhibition hall.”

Love blossomed, and subsequently the couple moved to Wiltshire in England, where David lived at the time.

Once Covid struck, the pair then moved back to David’s home of Moray to look after his parents.

David said: “When we got here, I struggled to get a job.

“We saw a couple of food vans up here and we thought Spanish tapas would do well up here.

“So we decided to go ahead and go for it.”

Masterchef hopeful turned head chef

Before moving away, Lily worked in bars and restaurants in Barcelona for 18 years, where she picked up tips and had a good idea about local food.

However, it wasn’t until after being made redundant that she picked up culinary training.

After receiving a diploma from an online course with a Spanish cooking school in Madrid, Lily said she was twice invited to take part in the Spanish version of Masterchef: The Professionals but was unable to attend.

She continued learning various cuisines at a cooking school in Wiltshire but her mentor told her “Lily, whatever you make there is Spain in your flavours.”

Lily said she carried this comment with her up to Moray where her chef credentials landed her roles in Orrin and the Sunninghill before settling on the tapas van venture.

The pair hit their first period of slow sales during winter last year, and as a result Lily picked up the role of head chef at Simpsons garden centre, previously Christies, where she still works full-time today.

Dream of Elgin tapas bar shattered thanks to costs

“I don’t want to complain about the food here,” Lily said.

“But it is too bland. I like working with flavour.”

The dream for both her and David is to open their own tapas restaurant, as Simpsons does not give her the creative freedom with flavour she enjoys when creating food.

The couple had been eyeing up the former American diner on Elgin High Street after it closed in February this year, but it has proven too costly.

David said: “The layout in the kitchen would be good for the style of the food that we do, but the rates, just for being there are extortionate.

“£38,000 a year just in council rates. That’s before you go and do business insurance and start paying employees.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous the rates. The business rates in Moray are just diabolical.

“I mean it’s not expensive to buy, but I wouldn’t even think about it.”

There were also plans to take over the Food Vault in Lossiemouth when it closed earlier this year, which have also fallen through.

Calls for dedicated area for food vans in Elgin

At the very least, David, who helps Lily with food prep and supports the daily running of the business, thinks there should be more on offer for local food vans.

He said: “In Elgin, rather than people trying to find somewhere to trade on the street, why doesn’t Moray Council do a designated area for street vans with an electric supply there?”

David said they regularly visit the market on Nairn’s High Street, and Highland Council provides electrical sockets along the High Street.

“We pay the market to be there, but Highland Council are not charging us X amount per unit for electricity.”

Currently, they find it difficult choosing locations in Elgin and he hopes a central location, like Inverness’ Victorian Market could boost opportunities for Moray’s food vans.

The idea of a food and drink hub in Elgin is one that has been supported by other local businesses.

“People will get used to going in there,” David told the P&J.

“There’s nobody else that does what we do.

“Some people, you’ll never change. Some people will always go to the chip shop on a Thursday.

“But we’re trying to change people’s minds as to what’s out there.”

“We need to educate people about my culture,” Lily added.

You can find out more about El Raco de las Tapas’ upcoming locations on their Facebook page.

El Raco de las Tapas is open 5-7.30pm and will be in the following locations this week:

Wednesday – Kinloss

Thursday – Fochabers

Friday – Mosstodloch

Saturday – Hopeman

