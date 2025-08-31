Edinburgh-based company reveals plan to set up facility and office at Elgin Business Park

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

APPROVED: Work at Keith accommodation complex

Weston House owners Kimberly and Sean Hay have been given planning permission to turn the front of the building in Keith on Bankers Lane into a five-bedroom family home with a private garden for them to live in.

Part of Weston House will be demolished to create the garden area and two parking spaces for the new home.

Therefore, the remaining serviced accommodation will be in a separate building from the new house.

Kimberley Hay previously lifted the lid on the journey to sell their house to buy the abandoned Keith care home and transform it into accommodation for workers.

She said: “There’s a local housing shortage, especially for affordable mid-term stays.

“We position ourselves as mid to long-term accommodation for workers, NHS staff, contractors and students.”

SUBMITTED: Plans for windfarm

Galileo Empower has submitted the plans for the Dorenell Extension windfarm.

This wind farm will have 67 turbines ranging in height between 500ft and 820ft on the Cabrach and Glenfiddich Estate.

The estate is owned by controversial London businessman and Tory donor Dr Christopher Moran.

It is expected to generate enough power to provide annual power of 367,000 homes.

Every household within three miles of the site boundary of the proposed windfarm will be entitled to an annual contribution of £1,849 towards their energy costs.

Meanwhile, every household between three miles and five miles will be entitled to an annual contribution of £924 towards their energy costs.

Wind farm worries in Cabrach

The current Dorenell wind farm already has 59 turbines which are 410ft tall.

If approved, the Dorenell wind farm extension would nearly double the number of currently operational turbines in the area.

Former architect and business owner Colin Mackenzie previously warned the landscape around Auchindoun Castle was under attack from Cabrach windfarms.

He told us: “This world-class location is under attack from the rising windfarms.

“At times, it feels it is too late to change anything. However, I want to fight this.

“At the end of the day I have nothing against wind turbines. I just think they should be put in sensible places rather than ruining the landscape.”

LATEST: Vision for empty Elgin offices wins backing

In July, we first reported on Peterhead businessman Julius Zemulis’ hopes to breathe new life into unwanted offices in the east end of Elgin town centre.

The property at 30 – 32 High Street has been empty for a while and was last used as offices and as a drop-in Covid vaccination facility on the ground floor.

Julius Zemulis wants to turn it into three domestic apartments with shared common areas and bin stores.

He owns Peterhead-based Solaris Maintenance Limited, which operates and lets out real estate.

Now Elgin Community Council have supported the plans as it ties in with their aspirations to support the town centre.

In a letter, they wrote: “We said to previous Local Development Plans that people didn’t like empty shops and an unused town centre therefore, I believe we are expressing popular opinion by supporting this application.”

They added: “The Moray Growth Deal, The Cultural Quarter, and redevelopment of the town centre are all things we want to see done in the hope of a more attractive town centre that would support flower displays and Christmas lights.

“This application is not one of those projects but will help make the High

Street a bit better.”

SUBMITTED: Signage for new owners of former Arnold Clark dealership

In June, we revealed Buckie businessman Charles Milne bought an Arnold Clark dealership in Elgin and wanted to give it a major makeover.

The modern showroom at 2 Linkwood Place was most recently home to the Arnold Clark Renault and Dacia dealership.

Now managing director of Regency, Charles Milne is seeking planning permission to install five illuminated signs there.

Meanwhile, the total investment with the purchase and redevelopment is £2.6 million.

SUBMITTED: Work to transform office above Forres shop

Craig Munro from Edinburgh wants to transform disused office and storage space above the Spar store in Forres into a flat.

According to the building warrant, the work on the property at 172 High Street could cost around £34,000.

SUBMITTED: Business park welcomes pot ale processing plant

Horizon Proteins Limited is seeking to renew planning permission for a new pot ale processing plant and office building at the Elgin Business Park.

The work is proposed at “site 12”, which is next to S&D Harper’s dedicated self-storage site at the rear of the business park.

Pot ale is the fermented residue left in a still after the distillation of whisky or alcohol.

It is used for animal feed.

Blyth & Blyth Consulting Engineers Limited is representing the firm, whose pioneering technology provides sustainable solutions for the whisky industry.

The proposed new plant will include a new process building, storage warehouse, external tank farm, roads, hardstanding and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, there will be a separate single-storey building housing a reception, offices, laboratory and meeting room.

And around 25 parking spaces are proposed.

