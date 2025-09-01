Why Humble Burger is eyeing up second location in Buckie after almost three years in permanent Elgin spot

Every week, husband and wife Mike and Jennifer McEwen see customers flock from far and wide to Elgin to tuck into a burger at Humble Burger.

What began as a food truck has rapidly become one of Moray’s most talked-about foodie destination.

The duo has focused on quality, consistency and a close-knit team.

The journey hasn’t always been plain sailing amidst a move from a van to a shop.

However, they have enjoyed the journey.

Now after almost three years in their permanent unit in Bishopmill next to Foggies Bar, the couple is eyeing up a second location in Buckie.

The Press and Journal talked to Humble Burgers owners Jennifer and Mike McEwen about their success, including;

The journey from trailer to popular Elgin shop.

The biggest challenges faced by the business.

Why is Humble Burger looking at opening a second location in Buckie?

Why Humble Burger wants a bite of Buckie market

They believe the growing customer base from beyond Elgin has led to them to spot the opportunity to try and open a second shop in Buckie.

Jennifer said: “People travel to Humble Burger from Inverness, Aberdeen, Turriff and from all over.

“And we’ll get messages, saying ‘I’m coming this weekend and can I confirm you will open as I’m coming from Inverness for the day.’

“And they’ll plan their visit to Moray around like stopping for a Humble Burger, which is so nice.

“But I suppose we never in a million years dreamed that people would, you know, when we were in the burger van, that people would travel that far for a burger.”

She added: “We are actively looking for a second location in Buckie.

“The hunt has begun and we are looking for a suitable shop to move into and see where it takes us.

“We are generally looking to ramp up things again next year.

“It might not even just stop at Buckie, but who knows, we might expand to other locations in Moray too.

“We still want to always be really hands on and it needs to be within a geographical location that we can personally be there a lot.”

Meanwhile, they plan to take the original burger van back on the road town-to-town next year and might go to events too.

Mike has hailed the team which has helped the business grow from a burger van to a shop premises.

He said: “Suddenly, the four-person van crew had to double overnight.

“The dynamics shifted, but team spirit quickly became a cornerstone of the business.

A lot of the team will see each other as family and friends, and they get on because they see each other a lot.

“They are really close, which makes a massive difference.

“It’s not just always grow, grow, grow business. Keeping our team happy is just as important, more important.

“We could do none of this if you hear about the guys. They are a huge part of it, and we owe a lot to them.”

Commitment to quality beef forces tough burger menu calls

From the outset, Humble Burger has been steadfast in its commitment to sourcing Prime Scottish beef, even when costs have risen.

Since 2021, when they first opened as a food truck, the cost of beef has more than doubled.

The rising costs even led to their popular Philly cheesesteak fries being removed from their menu as it was losing them money and they didn’t want to compromise on the quality of meat.

Jennifer said: “In the recent months when we did have to put up our prices quite significantly with the beef increase, we weren’t willing to compromise on the quality, so we still use local north-east farms.

“It’s all through Munros of Dingwall and they only source through Scotch Beef farmers.

“And then when the price hikes came up, we were like, well, we’re not compromising on that.

She added: “We could have gone to Bookers and got Australian beef, which would be almost half the price.

“But we were like, no, because that’s been something we’ve been really stuck firmly with from the very beginning.

“We would always use Scottish beef and pork and keep it as local as we can, but still run a business.”

Honeymoon inspiration becomes Humber Burger favourite

The idea for Humble Burger was sparked during their honeymoon trip to the United States.

They enjoyed food from various food trucks and small corner cafes which line the streets of California and Seattle.

Jennifer said: “With burgers you don’t really have to be a chef to cook a burger, but it’s all about the food.

“As long as the beef is really good quality, and the meat is just, then you can’t really go too far off.”

Despite a growing menu, the classics from the van days remain popular.

She added: “Our best-selling items since we opened the van is still the best-selling items to this day — Humble Classic and Salt and Chili Fries.

“Which I absolutely love the fact that that’s still the best-seller.

“It’s the burger that started it all.”

