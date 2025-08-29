Elgin business leader Jenny Urquhart’s High Street memories and why she’s adamant town centre will soon be back from the brink

After years of visiting the town centre for purely leisure, Elgin’s own Jenny Urquhart is now at the helm of plans to transform it.

Her career spans luxury retail, local politics and Moray marketing and now her aim is to use that expertise to give back to her hometown.

Since taking on the role of chair on Elgin’s Neighbourhood Board, which has £20 million of government cash to invest in the community, she is leading the push for ideas on town centre improvements to see the light of day.

Jenny believes you can still “nail everything” you need in a shopping trip in a visit to Elgin’s town centre, but is hoping the centre can become a destination for residents and beyond to gather.

The Press and Journal spoke to Jenny to find out why she loves Elgin and more, including:

Her memories of what Elgin’s centre used to be when out with her parents.

Putting her varied skillset to good use and giving back to Elgin.

The change in Elgin’s High Street over the years with retailers moving to retail parks.

And what we can expect from Elgin’s town centre transformation.

Childhood memories of Elgin’s town centre

“Elgin used to be a very wealthy town,” Jenny told me, and back in the day the town centre had “everything.”

Thanks to her family connections with Johnstons of Elgin and Gordon & MacPhail, she has spent most of her life in Elgin.

Jenny said: “When I was growing up we had Arnotts on the High Street. It was at House of Fraser kind of thing, like a department store.

“You’d go in there and I remember buying hair clips for school in the shape of pencils, and my mum would get her sewing supplies there.

“That was your anchor shop – it was your big shop on the High Street where we’d go for everything.”

Jenny also recalled paying regular visits to Fitness and Fun, a town centre gym run by late businesswoman Paula Tatters, and was “what brought my mum and dad into town.”

The wider town centre was also a destination for Jenny and her family, visiting stores like Bannermans who sold “seeds and gardening bits and bobs.”

Both gyms and garden centres are among several businesses which have retreated out of Elgin’s centre to the safety of retail parks or larger sites.

‘Cooper Park is Elgin’s greatest gift’

Jenny also has many fond memories from beyond the town centre, which has reinforced her love for the “heart of Moray” where she spent her younger years and most of her adult life.

Her early years were spent at West End Primary before moving on to a school in Perthshire.

Plenty of these early years included visits to Cooper Park, a place her great grandpa called “the greatest gift ever given to Elgin.”

Jenny has high hopes for the upcoming projects to revitalise the park including with pond works and a planned cafe in the old toilet block.

Another one of those projects includes the transformation of Grant Lodge into a food, drink and cultural space.

Jenny recalled: “I can remember going there to find out about my family business history with my dad and doing research there.

“It’s great that that’s got a new life ahead of it and that more people can continue to enjoy it.”

Mastering retail on Elgin’s High Street

Following university and spells in both London and Edinburgh, Jenny returned home.

“My mum always used to say to me, ‘Jenny, you know, there might be not anyone here now,’ when I came back in my 20s.

“But she said, ‘You’ll find over time all your old friends will come back to Elgin,’ and it’s so true.

“I don’t know why that is. Is it the access to the beach? Is it the lifestyle?

“Or is it the fact Inverness airport is really close or by jumping on a train you could be in London in the morning?

“It’s got that magnet hasn’t it. It’s a good way to live here.”

After completing her degree in marketing, Jenny put her newfound skills to good use in ex-High Street store Sonya’s Designer Clothing.

She said: “I have learned a lot from Elgin about retailing.

“While I was working for Sonya, it was things like opening the door to encourage people in and having a sandwich board outside to tell people come in.”

She also served as secretary of Elgin Community Council, and currently holds the position of vice chair in her family’s firm Johnstons of Elgin.

This along with her years of history in Elgin has given her the experience to lead the next round of improvements for the town.

What happened to Elgin’s town centre?

Attitudes towards Elgin’s High Street are significantly lower than the average across the 75 UK towns earmarked for a government funding boost, according to a recent Zencity survey.

Just 3% of respondents in Elgin rated the High Street as “good” or “excellent” compared to the wider average of 19%.

However, despite shuttered shop fronts and the closure of the St Giles Centre, Jenny said she finds it “quite sad” when she hears folk talking down about the town’s historic heart..

“You can nail everything here in Elgin. It’s still possible now,” she said.

“I tend to do my Christmas shopping on Batchen Street. Before St Giles we had less empty shops than the average in Scotland.

“There’s so many independent businesses who are working tirelessly to make this a thriving town.

“If we could just do a little bit more and get a few anchor shops in the High Street, we’ve definitely got potential and it is architecturally a really beautiful town with some iconic buildings that are really special.”

‘Other towns have their own brand’

As chair of the Elgin Neighbourhood Board, Jenny is now more involved in the town centre than ever.

The board brings together businesspeople and representatives from across Elgin including the police, religious figures and political groups for the betterment of the centre.

With a flexible funding budget currently aiming to spend £2 million a year, they are gathering ideas for how they can bring Elgin together to transform the town centre.

“I’ve been to other places where the town has its own brand and it has something that’s quite cohesive in terms of visual identity.

“There’s pride in the town and everyone’s working together, and I think that’s maybe what is missing in Elgin.”

Bringing people away from retail parks for experience

From her experience in luxury retail Jenny was told: “The product you buy is a souvenir of the experience you’ve had.”

She added the growing list of businesses that have since moved or expanded into retail parks in Elgin, is missing this experience.

Jenny said: “You could be anywhere in the UK when you’re down at a retail park, there’s no sense of identity.

“Whereas in the town centre – it’s a totally different proposition.

“You’ve got the heritage, you’ve got the stories, you’ve got the characters, it’s like a whole different experience.

“They serve a purpose and it’s convenience, but actually here in the town centre it has to be all about the experience.”

“We’ve got the foundations. It’s just more joining everyone up together.”

What does Elgin’s town centre need?

For Jenny, bringing the community feeling back to the town centre is something she’s after.

“What we don’t have in the town centre is a community hub.

“I like bumping into people and the social aspect of the town centre.

“I see a lot of retired colleagues from Johnston’s and it’s really nice as it might be the only social interaction some people have in their day.”

In the past, going into town was seen as “aspirational” and there was certain experiences on offer you could only get from being part of the central buzz.

“Going out was an event”, she said.

“That pride in the town is something that I grew up with.

“You really respect it, all the different stores, and each had their own characters.

“It’s lovely now we’ve got somewhere like Orrin, where you would go for a special occasion and it’s accessible.

“All you want to do is you want to be able to create experiences for people in Elgin and you want people to come back.

“There definitely is a need for having a town centre manager.”

After the success of MacMoray, which ignited Jenny’s love for live music, she is also hoping for more music coming to town.

She added music “can transform an ambiance so well.”

“Let’s have more regular entertainment on the Plainstones.

“There’s a lot of great musicians round about here and you need to encourage showing young people what good looks like.”

How will town centre transformation work?

Currently, the board is in its “ideas phase”, gathering opinions for where the funding should be spent.

“Is it regeneration we’re afte, or is it transformation?” she asks.

“I think that is the key question.

“Do you want to regenerate meaning that you’re going to go back to something that was there before or do you want to transform into something new and be long-term sustainable?

“It’s probably transformation more, but being respectful to the past, keeping elements of it and nurturing the buildings better.”

The board will then formalise their ideas into a plan which will be submitted in November.

Funding is expected to be granted in around March next year, all being well.

What ideas have been suggested so far?

Ideas for aspects of the town centre have been raised, both from those in and outside of Elgin.

These have ranged from flower baskets and a High Street spruce up to requests for M&S to take over the St Giles Centre and the arrival of a town centre Primark in Elgin.

While large scale projects aren’t within the board’s remit, the funding is “quite flexible” and it doesn’t have to be spent in one go.

Jenny explained: “I think we’ll have a good problem in that we’re going to have too many ideas, we won’t be able to support them all.

“Then, of course, it’s going to be criticism at that point. And that’s really difficult.”

But, the first plan is for the next four years. Subsequent plans will be submitted in future years and Jenny hopes other ideas can be taken forward then.

“You can already see improvements, but sometimes it’s difficult to see that.”

“In 10 years time, It’s going to be quite exciting to see what comes out.”

Read more from Elgin’s High Street