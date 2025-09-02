We reveal Moray schools suffering most vandalism with graffiti, broken windows and destroyed hand dryers adding to costs

More than £6.5 million has been spent on school repairs across Moray, including almost £150,000 fixing vandalism in the last five years alone.

Figures from a freedom of information request to Moray Council have revealed both planned and unexpected repairs, which includes vandalism, that have been squeezing school budgets..

Local councillors for some of the worst affected schools called the vandalism figures “astonishing” and “disappointing.”

Moray Council say they “don’t tolerate vandalism” and are working with schools to improve the amount of damage caused in school, which has been steadily rising in the last five years.

With figures from the last five years, the P&J can reveal Moray Council’s total spend on school repairs over this period and more, including;

Which schools have the most costly vandalism and what has been damaged .

and . Why councillors say pupils should not be blamed for small minority of bad behaviour .

. The schools that recorded no vandalism at all.

And a full breakdown of Moray Council’s school repairs in both primary and secondary.

Buckie High School top of the class for vandalism

Buckie High School has reported the most vandalism of any other school in Moray since 2020.

The council has faced a repair bill of just over £34,605 as a result of vandalism at the school – more than quadruple the school with the third highest total.

When asked by the P&J, Moray Council revealed recent instances of vandalism across both Buckie and Lossiemouth High included graffiti, damage to plasterboard, broken windows and broken tiles.

The council previously reported pupils climbing on the roof had resulted in loose tiles and leaks having to be repaired.

Buckie’s total vandalism repair bill from 2020 to summer 2025 is:

2020 – 21 : £1,689.36

2021 – 22 : £5,141.72

2022 – 23 : £9,549.27

2023 – 24 : £8,905.72

2024 – 25 : £7,703.13

2025 – 26 : £1,615.86

The school also saw the most planned and unforeseen repairs of any school in Moray, with a total repair bill in the last five years of over £546,000.

‘Buckie pupils not defined by actions of small minority’

Speaking to the P&J, Buckie councillor Sonya Warren said it is “always disappointing” to see money used to repair vandalism that could be used to improve pupil’s education.

She said: “A few years ago there was a period of antisocial behaviour locally where large groups of young people, not only from Buckie but from surrounding areas, were congregating.

“That resulted in broken windows, smashed bottles and other damage, which understandably had an impact on repair costs at the school.

“The school has since invested in replacing the old CCTV system to improve security but the design of the building itself has never helped.”

She credited the school’s team for continuing to deal with instances of vandalism at Buckie High.

And said the “vast majority of Buckie High pupils are hardworking and respectful, and they deserve recognition for their achievements rather than being defined by the actions of a small minority.”

She added that while no link between the condition of the school and vandalism can be easily drawn, “young people and parents have been frustrated for a long time at the delays in providing a replacement.”

Vandalism at Lossiemouth High School the highest in any one year

Vandalism at Lossiemouth High School was the second highest of all schools in Moray, reaching just over £24,142.

Lossie High also had the highest amount of damage to a school in a single year, with almost half its total vandalism repairs conducted in the previous academic year of 2024/25 alone.

Vandalism also occurred to both Lossiemouth and Buckie High’s school facilities, with damage to toilet roll holders, soap dispensers, and hand dryers.

The breakdown of Lossiemouth High School’s total vandalism since 2020 is:

2020 – 21 : £937.31

2021 – 22 : £4,662.13

2022 – 23 : £4,808.42

2023 – 24 : £1,038.79

2024 – 25 : £11,775.51

2025 – 26 : £919.98

However, Lossie High, which only opened in 2021, is only the seventh highest school in Moray in terms of total repairs with a spend of £202,764.94.

‘Vandalism from Lossie pupils is astonishing’

In response to the figures, Heldon and Laich councillor Neil Cameron called the 2024/25 figure “astonishing” but couldn’t identify any one specific incident which led to the vandalism outlier at the school.

He said: “Our school leadership teams across Moray could and would prefer to have money available to spend on providing opportunities for our young people.

“Any unbudgeted cost prevents them from providing these opportunities.”

In reference to the 2024/25 figures, Mr Cameron said he could only “just imagine” what the money could have done for the school if it wasn’t spent on fixing vandalism.

He added that staff and pupils at Lossie High are “working hard as a team” to “deter such unnecessarily costly acts” and help maintain the “inclusive ethos” of the school.

“I support them in their endeavours.”

Fellow Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe said vandalism by pupils at Lossie High was “disgusting.”

“It’s wilful damage. They know what they are doing.”

He called for more education on vandalism and especially the consequences of wildfires after the recent Sandbank Quarry fire which he thinks Lossiemouth pupils could be responsible for.

Which Moray schools recorded no vandalism?

There were five schools that reported they had spent no money making repairs from vandalism at any point since 2020.

Using the most recent school roll data, these were:

Craigellachie Primary : 47 pupils

: 47 pupils Dallas Primary : 32 pupils

: 32 pupils Knockando Primary : 39 pupils

: 39 pupils Logie Primary : 16 pupils

: 16 pupils West End Primary: 201 pupils

Just missing out is Glenlivet Primary with 15 pupils, which reportedly accumulated just 1p of vandalism in the last five years.

The grand total spent on repairs due to vandalism was £149,329.96.

This means Moray Council gave schools an average of around £12 per pupil to repair vandalism over the last five years.

However, the cost of vandalism to the council has been increasing steadily each year.

After disqualifying 2020-21 as a Covid outlier, from 2021-22 onwards vandalism costs have grown from an almost £25,000 yearly spend to more than £40,000 in 2024-25.

Moray Council explained the increase in repair costs from vandalism was “due to a rise in incidents” but also “higher material and labour costs” for the repairs themselves.

Total repairs stretch over £6.5 million

The figures also revealed the amount of money spent by the council on other repairs over the last five years which includes both planned and “reactive” repairs.

The total the council spent on requested repairs and improvements in addition to planned works was £3,441,801.50.

The total spend on reactive repairs across all schools was £2,975,163.28.

The grand total spent on all school repairs was £6,566,294.74.

‘We don’t tolerate vandalism in schools’

In reaction to the figures, a Moray Council spokesperson said vandalism is something “we don’t tolerate.”

They told the P&J they are “working closely” with staff to reduce vandalism, which impacts both “school budgets” and “overall learning.”

A spokesperson added: “Moray Council continues to support schools in promoting positive behaviour by engaging with pupils and families.

“Where necessary, disciplinary or preventative measures are taken, and in some cases, schools work with Police Scotland on follow-up action.

“We encourage all pupils to take responsibility for their school environment and raise concerns promptly to help prevent behaviour that puts people or property at risk.”

How expensive was the vandalism at your school?

The total of repairs made by each Moray school due to vandalism since 2020 is as follows:

Secondary Schools

Buckie High School: £34,605.06

Elgin Academy: £203

Elgin High School: £620

Forres Academy: £4,266.48

Keith Grammar School: £855.6

Lossiemouth High School: £24,142.14

Milnes High School: £6,283.06

Speyside High School £6,291.03

Primary Schools

Aberlour: £1,215.32

Alves: £344.03

Andersons: £1,241.61

Applegrove: £2,523.62

Bishopmill: £7,177.79

Botriphnie: £111

Burghead: £2,362.61

Cluny: £4,321.19

Craigellachie: £0

Cullen: £246.8

Dallas: £0

Dyke: £625.96

East End Primary Annexe: £1,002.54

East End Primary: £1,694.22

Findochty: £295.7

Glenlivet: £0.01

Greenwards: £3,830.12

Hopeman: £1,045.35

Hythehill: £5,230.41

Keith Primary: £126

Kinloss: £888.89

Knockando: £0

Lhanbryde: £1,278.33

Linkwood: £651.05

Logie: £0

Millbank: £1,377.39

Milnes Primary: £1,871.48

Mortlach: £1,020.38

Mosstodloch: £1,247.65

Mosstowie: £67.5

New Elgin: £6,860.06

Newmill: £167.64

Pilmuir: £6,956.2

Portessie: £757.84

Portgordon: £2,174.34

Portknockie: £4,420.98

Rothes: £228.35

Rothiemay: £96.31

Seafield: £1,678.99

St Gerardines: £4,542.28

St Peter’s: £531.43

St Sylvesters: £821.72

St Thomas: £1,093.5

Tomintoul: £63

West End: £0

The full freedom of information requestion can be viewed here.

