Worries car park for New Elgin Service Station could cause traffic misery for surrounding streets

In this week’s edition, we revealed a decision has been made about a businessman’s vision to transform unwanted Elgin High Street offices.

Planning chiefs have made their decision on plans to turn Burghead Parish Church into a Scotmid store.

But first, we look a neighbour’s concerns over parking expansion plans for New Elgin service station.

OBJECTION: Car park spaces for shoppers at New Elgin Service Station

The New Elgin Service Station has car parking expansion plans at the rear of the Main Street site.

These proposals were initially submitted in June.

However, they were then withdrawn before being resubmitted again.

The service station reopened in April after a £500,000 transformation.

During busy times fuel customers and shoppers have been getting tangled in the station’s driveable areas.

A house at the rear of the station was demolished to make way for the new car parking area.

The new car park will see the laundry, wash and air services move from the existing forecourt along with 11 new parking spaces, two of which will be accessible.

Neighbour’s concerns over New Elgin Service Station car park

Now a neighbour has objected to the plans.

They have raised concerns the car park at the New Elgin Service Station will increase traffic woes in the area.

This resident said: “There will be noise at unsociable hours from increased traffic, use of the washing machines and car washes.

“There is the chance of the beeping noise, being echoed around the area.”

They added: “Although this is a proposed car park, it will write off the ability for users of the public hall opposite the proposed site, to park on Land Street outside the hall.

“This will lead to increased parking further up Land Street, King Street, Nicol Street and across driveways.”

One letter of support has also been submitted about the car park plans at the New Elgin Service Station.

They suggest that “traffic congestion” in the area could be eased by making neighbouring King Street a one-way road.

APPROVED: Work at Currys Elgin store

Currys has been given the go-ahead to carry out £236,293 worth of work at their Elgin store.

According to the building warrant, the work at Unit 8 at Springfield Retail Park includes an external plant compound.

Meanwhile, there will be a new air handling unit installed with associated mechanical and electrical services.

WPL Consulting LLP represented the business.

APPROVED: From Burghead Church to Scotmid store

Earlier this week, we reported how planning chief had made their decision on plans to give the Burghead Parish Church.

In February, we exclusively revealed Scotmid wanted to transform the closed church into a new store.

It comes as a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

The chain currently has a shop in Burghead at 9-11 Brander Street.

Now the retail bosses have been given planning permission to carry out the transformation to turn the church into a new bigger and modern store.

APPROVED: Work on staff dining room at Seafield Hospital

NHS Grampian will carry out £32,000 worth of work at Seafield Hospital in Buckie.

The approved building warrant reveals there will be alterations made to the staff dining room and formation of a quiet room.

SUBMITTED: Ballindalloch Post Office transformation

Ballindalloch Post Office’s new owner Arul Palaniappan wants to carry out upgrades to the shop including new electrics.

According to a building warrant, the work could be £5,000.

Architect Stewart Reid is representing him in the building warrant process.

APPROVED: Glamping pods near Spey Bay Golf Club

Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead to six glamping pods planned next to the Spey Bay Golf Course.

A Mr C Docherty is behind the plans for the pods.

The golf club owners, US-based Links Golf Club, will allow guests use of the existing communal facilities such as the putting green, fire pit, showers and toilets.

Meanwhile, they will also benefit from a golf preferential fee rate when booking the pods.

In 2023, US-based Links Golf Club bought the golf course that just sits along the Moray coastline.

The 18-hole golf course includes an associated caravan park, clubhouse and former driving range.

Links is an online community that was created in 2021 and mainly consists of tech-forward millennials and Gen-Z golfers who have found a passion for the sport.

The business says it wants to revolutionise traditional golf by offering enthusiasts unique and exclusive experiences.

APPROVED: New life for unwanted Elgin High Street offices

In June, we first revealed Elgin-based BG Estates (UK) Limited’s Baris Gul wanted to transform unwanted offices in the town centre into a townhouse.

The empty B-listed three-storey building at 21-23A High Street could become a HMO (house in multiple occupation) for up to six people living together as one household.

The ground floor would have accessible toilets, a lounge, dining area and lobby.

Meanwhile, there would be three bedrooms with ensuites on both the first and second floors.

The property has been empty since charity Arrows moved out.

What is happening to the proposed transformation?

Now a building warrant for £65,000 worth of work has been approved for the transformation.

Meanwhile, the plans still await planning permission.

Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland previously blasted the “rather miserable bed-siting rooms” in Elgin High Street transformation plans.

The charity is dedicated to the protection, preservation, study and appreciation of Scotland’s historic buildings.

They wrote: “On the manner of sub-division of spaces, it is clear that too many units have been proposed: the rather miserable bed-siting rooms proposed for the first and second floor street fronting spaces make them un-attractive as places to live.

“In our view two good sized bed-sitting rooms with facilities en-suite per floor would be an attractive alternative.”

