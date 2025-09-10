Why former Elgin bridal shop owner has returned to industry with new venture to make weddings easy

After taking a step back to focus on family life, former Elgin bridal shop owner Lynne Stewart has returned to bring her passion and expertise to a new business venture.

She previously successfully ran Perfect Moments Bridal Boutique in Elgin for around five years.

Now the businesswoman has set up Love & Co Weddings, which aims to connect couples with the best wedding suppliers in the North of Scotland.

There is an online directory of wedding suppliers and where events will be held.

She has also built a dedicated membership platform for wedding suppliers, aimed at fostering community and collaboration within the industry.

Lynne’s first entry into the wedding world

Lynne first took the plunge into the wedding world by opening up a bridal shop at just 22.

She transformed the front rooms in her mum’s bungalow on Rose Avenue into the Perfect Moments Bridal Boutique.

Lynne recalled: “A family friend had set up a bridal shop from her living room in Glasgow and I thought that sounds like the best thing in the world.

“My mum was living in a house that had two extra rooms at the time so I said to her ‘Can I use one of your front rooms to set up a bridal shop?’

She added: “And literally, I think three weeks later, I had the basis of my business all set up.

“I had no business or retail experience, so I taught myself everything.”

“I always felt mine was very different, giving brides a truly personal experience.”

Jumping into the world of wedding events

Lynne didn’t stop at just running a boutique shop as she stepped into the world of wedding exhibitions by taking over the Moray Wedding Exhibition.

She organised the popular events for four years.

Lynne said: “I went to a couple of wedding exhibitions.

“The last year it ran, the organiser said she was moving out of the area and asked me to take over.

“I’d never done anything like that before, but she saw my drive and passion.”

She added: “I had to find a new venue because the Elgin Town Hall closed for a year’s refurbishment – that’s when I moved it to Elgin Academy.”

“Because I had a bridal shop, I introduced fashion shows at the exhibitions. I built it up to double the size in the years that I had it.”

Leaving the industry to focus on family

Around 2016, she sold her business to focus on raising her daughter Priya.

She said: “I became a single mum and I decided to sell the business to focus on my daughter.

“It was really hard, obviously, selling the thing that was my pride and joy.

“I always say it was my baby before my baby.

“However it gave me valuable perspective on balancing business and family life.”

In the years that followed, Lynne explored other opportunities, from working part-time in a hairdresser’s to assisting with the Speyside Whisky Festival.

She also spent time upskilling in digital business management, including in social media and other systems to prepare for her next chapter.

Why she is returning to the wedding world

Now nine years later, she has returned with the creation of Love & Co Weddings.

She has combined her love of events with her entrepreneurial experience.

Lynne said: “It was actually one message from someone who said, ‘I really miss your wedding exhibitions,’ that made me think there was still a need in Elgin.

“I don’t just want exhibitions where you set up and leave.

“It’s about community, collaboration, and connection because the wedding industry can be quite lonely.

She added: “The membership has two levels.

“The basic one will include in-person networking events, online sessions, and training—like social media and CRM systems.

“It’s about helping people set up better systems and avoid overwhelm.

“There is also an online wedding directory, so couples can find suppliers all year round, not just on the day of the exhibition.”

The Love & Co Wedding Show will take place at Elgin Academy on Sunday from noon to 3pm. Click here to reserve your free tickets.

Read more Elgin stories: