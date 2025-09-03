New supermarket plans APPROVED for former Burghead church which fell victim to Church of Scotland cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

New supermarket plans APPROVED for former Burghead church which fell victim to Church of Scotland cuts

In December 2023, Burghead Parish Church held its final service before Church of Scotland sold the building to raise much-needed funds.

By Sean McAngus
Picture of Burghead Parish Church.
Moray Council planning bosses have rubber-stamped plans to transform the former Burghead Parish Church into a new Scotmid store.

In February, we exclusively revealed the chain wanted to breathe new life into the former church.

It comes as the Church of Scotland continue their nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

The current Scotmid in Burghead.
The chain currently has a shop in Burghead at 9-11 Brander Street.

Scotmid bosses previously said the new bigger, modern and accessible store would better serve the community.

Scotmid chief executive Karen Scott said in February: “By relocating to a more accessible and spacious site, we will be able to enhance the shopping experience for our customers, while preserving the character of this historic building.

“We also look forward to creating additional local jobs and continuing our long-standing tradition of providing quality retail services at the heart of the community.”

Now the retail bosses have been given planning permission to carry out the transformation.

Work will include the ground floor pews and raised pulpit area being removed to make way for a new floor finish.

A former church in Torphins near Banchory which has already been converted into a Scotmid store.
A former church in Torphins near Banchory has already been converted into a Scotmid store.

Retail shelving, refrigeration units and service points will be installed.

Meanwhile, staff numbers will increase from 15 in the current store to around 21 in the former church.

It isn’t the first time Scotmid has transformed a former church into a store.

In 2011, the supermarket group successfully converted the former Church of Scotland South Church in Torphins in Aberdeenshire into another branch of their chain of shops.

Worries about Scotmid’s Burghead church plans

A neighbour previously raised parking issues about the plans to relocate the Scotmid store.

They labelled a junction near the church as “hazardous” during school times.

The objector suggested that delivery times for the shop are organised for outwith school drop-off times to ease some of the issues.

Artist's impression showing the transformation of the church into a Scotmid shop. Image: AGF Architecture & Design
Other suggestions include installing a pedestrian crossing on Grant Street by the school and CCTV to deter vandalism.

Meanwhile, there are also concerns about litter increasing and a lack of safe storage space nearby for bicycles.

Two cycle stands will be installed as part of the building’s transformation.

Store deliveries will be scheduled to not conflict with the peak drop-off and pick-up times for the school to ease road safety concerns.

Scotmid declined to comment when contacted by The Press and Journal about when they hope to open the new store.

