New supermarket plans APPROVED for former Burghead church which fell victim to Church of Scotland cuts

Moray Council planning bosses have rubber-stamped plans to transform the former Burghead Parish Church into a new Scotmid store.

In February, we exclusively revealed the chain wanted to breathe new life into the former church.

It comes as the Church of Scotland continue their nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

The chain currently has a shop in Burghead at 9-11 Brander Street.

Scotmid bosses previously said the new bigger, modern and accessible store would better serve the community.

Scotmid chief executive Karen Scott said in February: “By relocating to a more accessible and spacious site, we will be able to enhance the shopping experience for our customers, while preserving the character of this historic building.

“We also look forward to creating additional local jobs and continuing our long-standing tradition of providing quality retail services at the heart of the community.”

Now the retail bosses have been given planning permission to carry out the transformation.

Work will include the ground floor pews and raised pulpit area being removed to make way for a new floor finish.

Retail shelving, refrigeration units and service points will be installed.

Meanwhile, staff numbers will increase from 15 in the current store to around 21 in the former church.

It isn’t the first time Scotmid has transformed a former church into a store.

In 2011, the supermarket group successfully converted the former Church of Scotland South Church in Torphins in Aberdeenshire into another branch of their chain of shops.

Worries about Scotmid’s Burghead church plans

A neighbour previously raised parking issues about the plans to relocate the Scotmid store.

They labelled a junction near the church as “hazardous” during school times.

The objector suggested that delivery times for the shop are organised for outwith school drop-off times to ease some of the issues.

Other suggestions include installing a pedestrian crossing on Grant Street by the school and CCTV to deter vandalism.

Meanwhile, there are also concerns about litter increasing and a lack of safe storage space nearby for bicycles.

Two cycle stands will be installed as part of the building’s transformation.

Store deliveries will be scheduled to not conflict with the peak drop-off and pick-up times for the school to ease road safety concerns.

Scotmid declined to comment when contacted by The Press and Journal about when they hope to open the new store.