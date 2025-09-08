Why Elgin family behind Decora believe they would never have survived 50 years on the High Street

For the Mchwirter family behind Decora, moving away from Elgin’s High Street was not just a choice but a “necessity.”

Celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, the firm’s Bridge Street superstore in Elgin has expanded numerous times over the last several decades.

In that time, the Mcwhirter family of Tom, Darren and latterly Debbie, Bruce and Callum along with countless staff have seen Elgin grow and change over the years.

While they believe Elgin’s High Street still faces problems, Decora has reaped the benefits of moving by using their restaurant and vast facilities to become a Moray destination for socialising and home improvement.

The Press and Journal spoke to family behind Decora’s long and successful history in Elgin, and found out:

Why the move away from the town centre was a “necessity.”

How customer tastes have changed over time and the importance of Christmas to Decora.

Why they feel the business would never had survived if they had stayed on the High Street.

And where the family’s next generation will be taking Decora in the future.

Why Margaret Thatcher was pivitol to Decora’s changing fortunes

“Decora resonates with a lot of locals,” Darren Mcwhirter said.

“There’s a lot of folk that can remember the properties we’ve occupied over the years and the evolution of the business and how we’ve grown with it in five decades.”

Back in 1975, Darren’s father Tom Mcwhirter purchased the Elgin branch of three DIY shops that were being sold off.

Upon relinquishing the Lossie Wynd store, Darren recalled the previous owner couldn’t see a future in DIY and he was “glad to be getting out it.”

And yes, the store was ticking over until the arrival of a new government in 1979, when fortunes changed for the Mcwhirter family.

Margaret Thatcher’s resulting right-to-buy scheme opened up a new market of home owners.

Their search for home improvements led them towards Decora.

‘We’d never have survived if we stayed on Elgin High Street’

The boom in business resulted in a move away from the High Street, and the ownership of their current home off Bridge Street.

“It was a necessity”, Tom said.

“Due to the problem that Elgin had then, still has, and always will have – parking.”

He blames Moray Council for parking issues in the town centre over the years, which he argues have only become worse as town centre car parks have become more restricted.

“I couldn’t even get parked myself half the time.

“If we’d still have been up there we would have been gone long ago.

“That’s what is killing the town centre.”

Back in the mid 1980s, the former woollen mill on Bridge Street had been empty for over a decade and adequate parking was one of Tom’s top concerns for Decora’s new home.

After a demolition job, flood alleviation work on nearby Waterside Street and several expansions, the site has now grown to over five acres.

From 10p vending machine to 200-seat Elgin restaurant

Darren told the P&J it was a “big thing” to move away from the High Street when they did.

“Elgin was a market town, everything was based on the High Street.”

So how did they plan to draw customers away from the town centre?

By becoming a week-round destination and creating a space to socialise, which all started from a 10p tea and coffee vending machine.

“I think we were the first shop in Elgin to open on a Sunday,” Darren recalled.

“People would stand round the vending machine on a Sunday, having a chat, having a cup of coffee, having a socialise, and that was their Sunday out.”

The resulting expansions of the store took the popularity of the vending machine on board, and has grown into a 200-seat restaurant that serves 3,500 customers a week.

‘We became Christmas’

However, the team at Decora have been enticing more than just socialising adults away from Elgin High Street.

For those at a young age, Decora has become synonymous with one main event – Christmas.

What started as a simple festive display 35 years ago has grown into the full Santa’s grotto experience.

Santa’s grotto and Decora’s Christmas experience takes six months of planning throughout the year but brings around 2,500 kids to see Santa every year.

The idea came about when Tom returned from a trade show, having been inspired by the polar bear and Eskimo animatronics there.

Darren said: “Most kids that have grown up in the area have experienced Santa here during Christmas.

“It blew folk’s brains because it just wasn’t done back then.

“The better it did, the bigger it got. We became Christmas.

“At one time doing the Christmas show, I would never have believed that we now completely empty the garden centre to make it a dedicated Christmas store.”

‘Decora is like a B&Q and John Lewis lovechild ‘

Despite having local mainstays like the restaurant and Christmas festivities, the family and the Decora team have had to keep on top of DIY trends over the years.

Darren said: “We’re still a DIY store, but not as DIY as we once were.

“But DIY for a customer isn’t what it once was either.

“Locally, we have had a huge support from local clients for a long, long time.”

This local support has seen Decora continue to deliver kitchens for loyal customers as far as Australia.

He said: “I liken our shop to if B&Q and John Lewis had a lovechild, a DIY department store.”

For Darren, this is what is missing from Elgin’s High Street, which as with many UK High Streets, has been “decimated” by online shopping.

“It doesn’t matter how good you think Elgin High Street is or how bad it is.

“It’s just service industry as opposed to long-term shops.

“Coffee shops, Turkish barbers, whatever else. You’re not getting dragged up the town.”

‘I was very unofficially sacked twice’

While not yet fully transformed into an online retailer, due to Covid, Decora deliveries ordered via phone have become a much larger part of the business.

It is yet another arm of the firm Darren has had to become familiar with since joining the business, after having his job interview at home 37 years ago.

In his time at Decora, “I was very unofficially sacked twice,” Darren joked.

“It’s quite funny because it’s history repeating itself now because it it’s third generation.

“I know how difficult it was to live with your parents and work with your parents.”

While his entry into the family business was “by circumstance”, both his sons Bruce and Callum have joined Decora by choice after leaving school.

He said: “My two lads realise it – there is no demarcation. If you don’t do it yourself or can’t do yourself, then you have to get somebody else to do it for you.

“So you have to be willing to do anything. Clear tables, answer phones, jump in the van, sweep the car park, all the good jobs, and everything that goes with it as well.

“That’s the way of getting folk to work with you, as opposed to work for you.”

What the next generation of Decora are planning for Elgin family firm

Both Bruce and Callum Mcwhirter are now playing their part in steering where Decora could be headed in the future.

Bruce said: “I think we have to bring ourselves up to speed a bit with the internet.

“There is going to be a new website getting built and our whole stock system will be online and in tune with the products that are on the shelves.

“We are also looking into AI with kitchen and bathroom design which would help streamline the process a little bit more.”

Callum has only been at Decora full-time for just over two months, having previously spent his weekends working in the restaurant.

In his short time, he’s coming to grips with the new environment and responsibility.

He said: “I’ve just been advising my father on what may or may not work.

“He doesn’t understand younger people things so much, so it’s attracting younger folk instead of just old folk.

“It’s an eye opener being with my mum and dad basically 24/7. I’m trying to divide home life and work.

“Just talking about stuff at the dinner table, it’s not easy. It ends up in an argument sometimes!”

