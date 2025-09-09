We reveal decade of Moray Council property sales including homes, town halls and housing sites which banked over £12 million

Over £12 million has been brought in from 273 site and property sales out of Moray Council’s diverse estate across the region over the past decade.

Sales ranged from free handovers and £1 town halls to selling off council house stock and housing development sites worth £650,000.

Also included in the figures were details on the highly competitive sale of Brae Lossie, an infamous “eyesore” Lossiemouth site.

And the resulting financial loss from Moray Council’s failed Western Link Road project, which saw five properties sold for hundreds of thousands less than was paid.

With figures from the last 10 years, the P&J can reveal the full list of properties sold by Moray Council and more, including:

How much more infamous Brae Lossie in Lossiemouth sold for than first offered .

in Lossiemouth . The total Moray Council lost on Elgin Wittet Drive homes for the failed Western Link Road.

homes for the Where the top figure of £650,000 was banked from the sale of a site in Elgin .

. And a full breakdown of EVERY property sold by Moray Council in the past decade.

‘Eyesore’ Brae Lossie house came in for double listed value

The abandoned Brae Lossie house on Prospect Drive was sold for £329,329 in July 2021.

Previously, the abandoned Lossiemouth building went up for sale with offers over £150,000 invited.

It is understood significant interest in the home, despite its ruined state, pushed the price up.

The council took ownership of the building after the Scottish Government approved a compulsory purchase order in 2020.

The story has a long history with Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe leading calls for the building to be dealt with after suffering damage from fire and vandalism over 25 years.

He told the P&J: “I said to the neighbours when I first became a councillor that I would do my best to resolve the situation.”

Mr Cowe said once the previous occupants died within a year of each other, the house was passed to a new owner in California, who left the house to fall into a state of disrepair.

“It actually took seven years for the council to get a result on it.

“It was a very difficult process.”

The saga ended up costing the council nothing, as they were able to recoup their costs through the money made from the sale.

The site has since been demolished and redeveloped by Tulloch of Cummingston into a new family home on the site.

Mr Cowe added: “At the end of the day, it was good for the owner, good for the new owners, good for the council, good for the neighbours.

“It was very satisfying that we got a result. All in all, good for everybody concerned.”

Homes bought for failed Western Link Road homes net £100,000 loss

Five properties on Wittet Drive in Elgin were bought by the council under plans to bulldoze them to make way for a Western Link Road project linking north and south Elgin.

The project was scrapped, but only after the council spent £1.2 million purchasing the houses.

Elgin community council chair Alastair Kennedy said: “Some of the councillors in their wisdom voted against this happening and so the houses were no longer needed.

“The status quo has maintained.

“So we’ll get no link road, and we are just as snarled up in Elgin as we ever were.”

The five houses were sold between June 2019 and July 2020 and were previously offered to NHS Grampian and used as temporary accommodation.

All five houses were sold for a total of £1,078,406, meaning the houses lost the council over £120,000.

The council spent £3 million on the aborted Western Link Road project in total.

Mr Kennedy continued: “I was the only one that spoke in favour of it in a hearing in the council chamber.

“It was like going into the lion’s den. I got some serious flak.

“It was all about nimbyism. There were a few quite loud people out in that area.”

Talking about future housing developments in the south of Elgin that would have been linked up by the road, Mr Kennedy added developers will have “great difficulty” expanding without a “quite drastic” plan like another Link Road.

Former Elgin hospital and school site lands biggest sale price

The council sold the Hamilton Drive site in Elgin to developer Morlich for a residential housing development.

Early maps from the National Library of Scotland indicate the site was home to a multiple-building hospital for infectious diseases back in the early 1900s.

Later maps revised this to the “Elgin Occupation Centre” in the 1970s.

Before 2008, the site became a school.

Moray Council sold the “former school” site in November 2021 for £659,500.

It is the highest value individual property sale by Moray Council in the last 10 years.

Housing developer of the site Morlich later went into liquidation in September 2024.

Moray Council bank £12 million from selling property

The grand total generated from the various sales over the past decade was £12,132,318.54.

This came from 273 sales, 32 of which handed over for no cost.

The most common sale was council houses, which accounted for more than 90 of the transactions since October 2015.

In full: Which buildings did Moray Council sell for £1?

Moray Council sold seven buildings or pieces of land in the last ten years for just £1.

These included:

Speyside Care Home, Aberlour. The 24-bedroom care home opened in 1988 and sold January 2016.

The 24-bedroom care home opened in 1988 and sold January 2016. Glenisla Home, Keith . A 1970s-era care home building with 10 sheltered housing flats. Also sold in January 2016.

. A 1970s-era care home building with 10 sheltered housing flats. Also sold in January 2016. Netherha Care Home, Buckie . 1950s-era care home for 32 residents with 26 single rooms and 6 ensuites. Also sold in January 2016.

. 1950s-era care home for 32 residents with 26 single rooms and 6 ensuites. Also sold in January 2016. Land adjacent to 27 Perimeter Road, Elgin (March 2016)

(March 2016) Ground related to the gas supply for nearby council houses in Keith sold March 2016.

for nearby sold March 2016. Servitude for gas pipe to new Lossiemouth High School , sold November 2019.

, sold November 2019. Former squash court building, Keith. Sold April 2022.

Any other notable sales?

A public convenience in Forres sold for £36,000, despite an initial asking price of £45,000.

Other public conveniences like the toilets at the dunes in Findhorn were handed over to the Findhorn Village Conservation Company for nothing.

The council also sold off four town halls in the last ten years, for various prices:

The former Keith Institute which was sold in March 2019 for £5,000.

which was sold in March 2019 for £5,000. Cullen Town Hall sold in May 2019 for £30,000.

sold in May 2019 for £30,000. Forres Town Tall sold in February 2021 for £75,000.

sold in February 2021 for £75,000. Findochty Town Hall was handed over for nothing in July 2022.

The site of former care home Bishopmill House was sold for £300,000 in December 2016 after being demolished in July of that year.

Robertson has since constructed a new housing development on the site, which included student accommodation and 16 properties.

Tomintoul Youth Hostel, now the Smugglers Hostel, was given away by council for nothing in April 2017.

The hostel is housed in a former school building which is located on Tomintoul’s Main Street on the south side of the village.

The community centre in Cullen was formerly a “higher grade public school” built in 1870 and sold for £35,000 in November 2021.

The sale did not include the Cullen library, which was earmarked for closure last year but has since been postponed.

Rothes industrial estate was sold in June 2023 for £245,000.

Search: All properties sold by Moray Council in the last 10 years

The full freedom of information request can be viewed here.

