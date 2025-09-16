Meet the mum and daughters who are ‘best friends’ running a business inside iconic Lossiemouth building

Running a business with family isn’t for everyone. It can bring challenges and conflicts.

But for sisters Kerri Morrison and Kim Wills and their mum Diane Morrison, the opposite is true.

Being family run has been part of their success as a clinic in Lossiemouth offering medical aesthetic treatments.

For two years Aesthetic Attraction has been based in a room within the former Regal Cinema building at 44 Queen Street in Lossiemouth.

The building is also home to Younger Day Spa.

Kerri believes their close family bond has helped with the business.

Kerri said: “It wouldn’t work for everyone, but we’re really lucky, we’re just like three best friends.

“If one of us is annoying the other, we just say it.

“We’re family and we love each other. So if something’s annoying you, you say it and carry on.

She added: “We also have a lot of fun and my mum and my sister would tell you that although I’m the youngest, I’m the bossiest.

“People come in and feel like part of the family.

“Patients we’ve only met through the clinic will ask, ‘How’s your mum? How’s your sister?’

“They’re really just invested in us as well as the business, and I think that’s half the battle.”

Bringing healthcare experiences to Lossiemouth

The trio all come from healthcare backgrounds with more than 40 years of experience between them.

Kerri is a midwife while Kim and Diane are nurses.

The idea for the clinic came when they noticed a gap locally.

Kerri said: “When we started looking into aesthetic treatments, it became very obvious there weren’t many regulated clinics in the area.

“We decided we could train and provide a safe, registered service for the local population.

“It’s been a steep learning curve, but an enjoyable one.

“We’ve had so much support and people cheering us on that it’s worked better than we could have anticipated.”

She added that medical skills like patient safety, infection control and communication have been invaluable in running the business.

Worries for patient safety

Kerri says the independent clinic’s number one priority is patient safety.

The business services include prescription medications, laser services and micro needling.

She said: “We’ve got the people skills and communication skills to be able to really explain a procedure in detail, go into the risks – and the benefits.”

“A common theme we’ll hear, which is really quite scary, is ‘Oh, I don’t actually know what I had, I don’t know what I was getting,’ and that’s terrifying.

“It’s our philosophy to say no and maybe advise other treatment options that would be suitable.

“Ultimately, if people come in asking for a treatment and we don’t feel that it’s appropriate, we won’t do it just to get paid.

“We have to be very responsible, especially with young people who are wanting to put lots of filler in things and we will turn them away.

“Patient safety is always our number one priority.”

She added: “It’s not about changing features, it’s about enhancing people’s self-confidence.”

“The best result is people should notice, but they’ll never know.

“They’ll say, you look really well, but they can’t put their finger on what it is.

Could Aesthetic Attraction expand?

For now, the clinic runs out of a single treatment room.

But expansion is on their minds.

She added: “We’d love to open a second room, purely as a laser suite, so two of us could be operating at once.

“We don’t want to leave our nursing and midwifery jobs, but it would be nice to reduce hours a little and have a better work-life balance.”

“It doesn’t feel like work and we just love what we do.”

Aesthetic Attraction is at 44 Queen Street in Lossiemouth.

