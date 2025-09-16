Meet the mum and daughters who are ‘best friends’ running a business inside iconic Lossiemouth building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Meet the mum and daughters who are ‘best friends’ running a business inside iconic Lossiemouth building

Kerri Morrison opens up on running independent healthcare clinic Aesthetic Attraction in Lossiemouth with her sister Kim Wills and mum Diane Morrison.

Three women in a clinic treatment room.
Kerri Morrison pictured with her mum Diane Morrison and sister Kim Wills who run Aesthetic Attraction together. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Running a business with family isn’t for everyone. It can bring challenges and conflicts.

But for sisters Kerri Morrison and Kim Wills and their mum Diane Morrison, the opposite is true.

Being family run has been part of their success as a clinic in Lossiemouth offering medical aesthetic treatments.

Three women wearing uniforms in the Aesthetic Attraction clinic.
Mum Diane Morrison pictured with daughters Kerri Morrison and Kim Wills. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For two years Aesthetic Attraction has been based in a room within the former Regal Cinema building at 44 Queen Street in Lossiemouth.

The building is also home to Younger Day Spa.

Kerri believes their close family bond has helped with the business.

Kerri said: “It wouldn’t work for everyone, but we’re really lucky, we’re just like three best friends.

The building in Lossiemouth.
The former Regal Cinema building at 44 Queen Street, Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“If one of us is annoying the other, we just say it.

“We’re family and we love each other. So if something’s annoying you, you say it and carry on.

She added: “We also have a lot of fun and my mum and my sister would tell you that although I’m the youngest, I’m the bossiest.

“People come in and feel like part of the family.

A treatment room in the clinic.
The Aesthetic Attraction clinic’s treatment room. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Patients we’ve only met through the clinic will ask, ‘How’s your mum? How’s your sister?’

“They’re really just invested in us as well as the business, and I think that’s half the battle.”

Bringing healthcare experiences to Lossiemouth

The trio all come from healthcare backgrounds with more than 40 years of experience between them.

Kerri is a midwife while Kim and Diane are nurses.

The idea for the clinic came when they noticed a gap locally.

Aesthetic Attraction staff in front of a sign for the clinic.
Between them, the trio have 40 years of healthcare experience. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Kerri said: “When we started looking into aesthetic treatments, it became very obvious there weren’t many regulated clinics in the area.

“We decided we could train and provide a safe, registered service for the local population.

“It’s been a steep learning curve, but an enjoyable one.

A treatment machine in the clinic.
One of the clinic’s aesthetic treatment machines. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’ve had so much support and people cheering us on that it’s worked better than we could have anticipated.”

She added that medical skills like patient safety, infection control and communication have been invaluable in running the business.

Worries for patient safety

Kerri says the independent clinic’s number one priority is patient safety.

The business services include prescription medications, laser services and micro needling.

She said: “We’ve got the people skills and communication skills to be able to really explain a procedure in detail, go into the risks – and the benefits.”

“A common theme we’ll hear, which is really quite scary, is ‘Oh, I don’t actually know what I had, I don’t know what I was getting,’ and that’s terrifying.

The clinic workers hold up posters showing the muscles in the head.
The team pride themselves on explaining the benefits – and risks – of the treatments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s our philosophy to say no and maybe advise other treatment options that would be suitable.

“Ultimately, if people come in asking for a treatment and we don’t feel that it’s appropriate, we won’t do it just to get paid.

“We have to be very responsible, especially with young people who are wanting to put lots of filler in things and we will turn them away.

“Patient safety is always our number one priority.”

Aesthetic treatment equipment,
Modern equipment is used in the clinic to deliver safe, effective treatments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “It’s not about changing features, it’s about enhancing people’s self-confidence.”

“The best result is people should notice, but they’ll never know.

“They’ll say, you look really well, but they can’t put their finger on what it is.

Could Aesthetic Attraction expand?

For now, the clinic runs out of a single treatment room.

But expansion is on their minds.

She added: “We’d love to open a second room, purely as a laser suite, so two of us could be operating at once.

“We don’t want to leave our nursing and midwifery jobs, but it would be nice to reduce hours a little and have a better work-life balance.”

“It doesn’t feel like work and we just love what we do.”

Aesthetic Attraction is at 44 Queen Street in Lossiemouth.

Conversation