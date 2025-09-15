Cullen hotel owner reveals how tourism industry in picturesque seaside town has changed and her own expansion plans

In recent years, Cullen has welcomed a growing wave of visitors from both home and abroad, each exploring the birthplace of the iconic soup Cullen Skink.

Since Covid, the Royal Oak Hotel owner Caroline Ronald, has seen first hand tourism to the town rapidly grow.

In 2018, she took over the hotel at Castle Terrace after it had been closed for eight years.

It has been challenging, but it has grown into an established business in Cullen with eight en suite bedrooms, a restaurant and a function room.

She also turned a derelict building nearby that had lain vacant for years into self-catering accommodation Pear Tree Cottage to bring in extra income.

And she has expansion plans and wants to capitalise more on the popularity of Cullen Skink.

The Press and Journal talked to The Royal Oak Hotel owner Caroline Ronald about the rise of tourism in Cullen, including;

The journey from having Oban farm to take over the Cullen hotel

Plans to create a Cullen Skink experience.

Why she wants to demolish a garage to make way for a new pizza and seafood takeaway.

Why has tourism grown in Cullen?

She believes many people have just discovered this part of the country which has led to the season being extended.

Caroline said: “Tourism here has really grown since Covid and people have really discovered the North East since then.

“Our turnover has gone up, our season is much longer, and we’re full most of the time from April onwards.

“We’ve hardly had a night without guests.

“It’s cheaper than the West Coast, and it has its own attractions like the Northern Lights, dolphins and big open skies.”

She added: “Cullen has a great vibe because businesses build on each other’s success. We’ve got good hotels, cafes, delis, an ice cream shop and even a sauna on the beach.

“It keeps everyone on their toes, encourages innovation, and creates a fun atmosphere for both staff and customers.

“We get visitors from all over and lots from the US and Canada this year, as well as Europe.

“Rabbie’s Tours are now coming through with whisky tourism huge, and golf draws a lot of people too.”

Royal Oak’s plan to capitalise on Cullen Skink’s popularity

Every year, the town hosts the Cullen Skink World Championships.

She thinks more can be done to capitalise on Cullen Skink to draw visitors in.

And she wants to create a Cullen Skink experience at The Royal Oak Hotel.

Caroline said: ” Cullen Skink is by far our biggest seller.

“I’m in the process of trying to get some funding to pull together a good quality film about its heritage.

“So people can come in to sit to watch the film to learn more about the history and enjoy a bowl of the soup.

She added: “I don’t think we do enough to capitalise on Cullen Skink.

“I would quite like to see a seafood festival in Cullen sometime like with people holding events during a certain week.

“I think we’ll maybe revisit that in winter, we were actually planning to do that and then Covid came and we all just sort of focused on recovering from that.”

From farm to owning a Cullen hotel

The hospitality industry runs through her family veins as her grandparents were Skye crofters and parents own a hotel in Perthshire.

She previously ran a farm with a shop and butchery and outside catering company near Oban for 30 years.

In 2018, she took over The Royal Oak Hotel.

Caroline said: “I did that for a long time, and I’ve always been passionate about food from farm to fork and local produce.

“That’s carried on from my origins right through to where I am now.

“Cullen is a beautiful place with sandy beaches and the local produce available really brought me here.

“We use Eat Mair Fish in Buckie, get lobsters from a local boat Charlie he lands in Portknockie and we get meat from Huntly.

“It is all about that kind of field or sea to fork element.”

Biggest challenge of running Royal Oak in Cullen

She says the biggest challenge the hotel faces is the rising bills.

Caroline explained: “Costs have been horrendous.

“Our electricity went from £12,000 to £53,000 in a year and now back down to £25,000.

“National insurance threshold changes cost me around £25,000 extra a year.

“Food prices are up too, so it is tough.

“However, we will never compromise on the quality of produce and always looking for other ways to bring more income.”

Plans to demolish a garage for new Royal Oak takeaway

Caroline also wants to demolish a garage at the back of the hotel to make way for a new pizza and seafood takeaway.

She explained: “We’ve got plans to knock down the garage to build a seafood and pizza takeaway with a bit of a deli.

“This will be separate building with its own kitchen.

“Meanwhile, we want to refurbish the back garden into a lounge-style space, and offering more themed events.”

She added: “The idea for the takeaway came from my farm shop background.

“Eating out is getting expensive, especially for families, so I wanted to offer something with great local produce at good value.

“People can enjoy a nice homemade pizza or seafood platter with the option to take it away or sit in the back garden and bought a bottle of wine or whatever they want to go along with it.”

She has hinted further improvements could happen.

Meanwhile, in the off season, the hotel hosts different events including photograph courses, knitting, crochet and much more.

