Work starts on £250,000 makeover at Elgin’s Eight Acres Hotel

In this week’s edition, we look at the approved Eight Acres Hotel’s major makeover in Elgin.

An objection has been lodged against plans to bring a new business to the Elgin Business Park.

But first, we look at work taking place at a travel agents in Buckie.

APPROVED: Travel agents makeover in Buckie

Hays Travel will carry out £85,000 worth of work at their Buckie shop.

According to the approved building warrant, alterations and upgrades will take place at the travel agent at 15 East Church Street.

Como Associates Limited represented the business.

OBJECTION: Worries about new Elgin Business Park arrival

Last month, we revealed Horizon Proteins Limited was seeking to renew planning permission for a new pot ale processing plant and office building at the Elgin Business Park.

The work is proposed at “site 12”, which is next to S&D Harper’s dedicated self-storage site at the rear of the business park.

Pot ale is the fermented residue left in a still after the distillation of whisky or alcohol.

It is used for animal feed.

The proposed new plant will include a new process building, storage warehouse, external tank farm, roads, hardstanding and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, there will be a separate single-storey building housing a reception, offices, laboratory and meeting room.

And around 25 parking spaces are proposed.

What are the concerns?

A member of the public has objected to the plans at the Elgin Business Park.

Their concerns included the potential impact on the natural environment, road safety and traffic.

They wrote: “A major planning application that seems to be ‘circular economy’ but in fact comes with significant downsides, not only at the proposed site, Elgin Business Park, but also affecting much of Moray plus, notably through HGV traffic generation.

“It requires full and thorough investigation.”

REFUSED: Cat hotel plans attracted objections

Plans to create a cat hotel in Garmouth have been refused.

Nicole Cronje had wanted to erect a new outbuilding from the rear garden of a house at Stewart Place.

It was proposed the hotel would have had eight suites which could hold up to two cats each, making a total of 16 cats.

It would have operated on an appointment only basis from Monday to Saturday between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

However, the proposal attracted five objections.

Neighbours raised concerns about an increase increase in traffic, noise from cats, odours, possible impact on the local bird population and the property being located in a conservation area.

Pet Industry Federation chief operating officer Alexandra Baker wrote a letter in support of the plans hailing the Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel as an “excellent example” of a much needed business in our sector.

However, planning officials decided to reject the proposals.

They argued the proposed facility would be “incompatible” with the surrounding residential area.

And the noise, traffic and disturbance with the business would make an unacceptable impact on the area.

They added: “The proposed outbuilding is of a poor design would be considered to adversely affect the traditional character of the Garmouth Conservation Area and Lossiemouth to Portgordon Coast Special Landscape Area.”

APPROVED: Eight Acres Hotel Elgin transformation

In June, we exclusively revealed Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin was set for a major makeover.

Now a building warrant has been approved for £250,000 worth of work at the hotel on Morriston Road.

Wittets Architects had submitted the warrant on behalf of Perth based 7 Hospitality Management.

The company manages the hotel on behalf of the owners, the Thailand-based Lake Merritt Group.

The hotel is currently closed for renovations.

The work includes alterations to form bedrooms and changes to the layout and fittings.

7 Hospitality Management was approached for comment and more details.

When Eight Acres Hotel made the news

In 2023, the hotel was closed down to the public to house asylum seekers as part of an arrangement with the Home Office.

The owners signed the government contract before making almost all staff redundant.

They also left customers facing cancelled bookings and gym users chasing membership refunds.

At the time, the hotel blamed reasons “outside of our control”.

