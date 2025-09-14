Work starts on £250,000 makeover at Elgin’s Eight Acres Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work starts on £250,000 makeover at Elgin’s Eight Acres Hotel

The hotel was previously used to house asylum seekers until their contract with the Home Office ended last summer.

By Sean McAngus
Eight Acres Hotel pictured in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Eight Acres Hotel pictured in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we look at the approved Eight Acres Hotel’s major makeover in Elgin.

An objection has been lodged against plans to bring a new business to the Elgin Business Park.

But first, we look at work taking place at a travel agents in Buckie.

APPROVED: Travel agents makeover in Buckie

Hays Travel will carry out £85,000 worth of work at their Buckie shop.

According to the approved building warrant, alterations and upgrades will take place at the travel agent at 15 East Church Street.

Como Associates Limited represented the business.

Hays Travel in Buckie.

OBJECTION: Worries about new Elgin Business Park arrival

Last month, we revealed Horizon Proteins Limited was seeking to renew planning permission for a new pot ale processing plant and office building at the Elgin Business Park.

The work is proposed at “site 12”, which is next to S&D Harper’s dedicated self-storage site at the rear of the business park.

Pot ale is the fermented residue left in a still after the distillation of whisky or alcohol.

It is used for animal feed.

Elgin Business Park sign.
Elgin Business Park, Barmuckity, on the east side of Elgin.

The proposed new plant will include a new process building, storage warehouse, external tank farm, roads, hardstanding and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, there will be a separate single-storey building housing  a reception, offices, laboratory and meeting room.

And around 25 parking spaces are proposed.

What are the concerns?

A member of the public has objected to the plans at the Elgin Business Park.

Their concerns included the potential impact on the natural environment, road safety and traffic.

They wrote:  “A major planning application that seems to be ‘circular economy’ but in fact comes with significant downsides, not only at the proposed site, Elgin Business Park, but also affecting much of Moray plus, notably through HGV traffic generation.

“It requires full and thorough investigation.”

REFUSED: Cat hotel plans attracted objections

Plans to create a cat hotel in Garmouth have been refused.

Nicole Cronje had wanted to erect a new outbuilding from the rear garden of a house at Stewart Place.

It was proposed the hotel would have had eight suites which could hold up to two cats each, making a total of 16 cats.

It would have operated on an appointment only basis from Monday to Saturday between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

Cat hotel floor plan.

However, the proposal attracted five objections.

Neighbours raised concerns about an increase increase in traffic, noise from cats, odours, possible impact on the local bird population and the property being located in a conservation area.

Pet Industry Federation chief operating officer Alexandra Baker wrote a letter in support of the plans hailing the Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel as an “excellent example” of a much needed business in our sector.

However, planning officials decided to reject the proposals.

They argued the proposed facility would be “incompatible” with the surrounding residential area.

And the noise, traffic and disturbance with the business would make an unacceptable impact on the area.

They added: “The proposed outbuilding is of a poor design would be considered to adversely affect the traditional character of the Garmouth Conservation Area and Lossiemouth to Portgordon Coast Special Landscape Area.”

APPROVED: Eight Acres Hotel Elgin transformation

In June, we exclusively revealed Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin was set for a major makeover.

Now a building warrant has been approved for £250,000 worth of work at the hotel on Morriston Road.

Wittets Architects had submitted the warrant on behalf of Perth based 7 Hospitality Management.

Eight Acres Hotel pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The company manages the hotel on behalf of the owners, the Thailand-based Lake Merritt Group.

The hotel is currently closed for renovations.

The work includes alterations to form bedrooms and changes to the layout and fittings.

7 Hospitality Management was approached for comment and more details.

When Eight Acres Hotel made the news

In 2023, the hotel was closed down to the public to house asylum seekers as part of an arrangement with the Home Office.

The owners signed the government contract before making almost all staff redundant.

Eight Acres Hotel pictured. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They also left customers facing cancelled bookings and gym users chasing membership refunds.

At the time, the hotel blamed reasons “outside of our control”.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

