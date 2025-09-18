We reveal which teaching jobs in Moray are the hardest to fill, with top roles lying empty for years

Despite 32 newly qualified teachers starting the new term in Moray schools, the region still faces some of the largest teaching vacancies in Scotland.

Over two years from 2022-2024, Moray Council had to readvertise for vacant teaching positions 252 times, the highest in Scotland during that period.

In the most recent 2024-25 school year, Moray Council readvertised 53 positions at least once out of a total of 326 vacancies.

To combat the vacancies, a local councillor who used to teach has suggested better incentives for teachers to relocate and work in Moray.

With figures from the last 10 years, The P&J can reveal which schools have had the most job adverts and more, including:

Which teaching jobs have been the hardest to fill over the years.

Which jobs are the hardest to fill today.

Which teaching jobs have regularly recurring vacancies.

And why local councillors think better incentives could bring vacancies down.

Which teaching jobs have been the hardest to fill over the years?

The hardest teaching role to fill in the last 10 years has been in Elgin Academy’s home economics department.

Between the 22-23 school year, a home economics teacher post at Elgin Academy was readvertised eight times after failing to employ a teacher to the role.

The following school year, a home economics teacher post at Elgin Academy was readvertised a further four times.

A permanent position for the principal teacher of English at Elgin Academy was readvertised seven times by October 2022.

The role has since been filled.

A permanent headteacher at St Sylvester’s was readvertised four times, with the last in January 2024.

Headteacher Clare Ducrocq has taken up the role and now splits her time between St Sylvester’s and East End Primary.

Other roles advertised multiple times:

A languages teacher at Elgin Academy was readvertised four times between May 2017 and March 2018.

was readvertised between May 2017 and March 2018. A headteacher at Cullen Primary School was readvertised four times between May 2017 and June 2018.

was readvertised between May 2017 and June 2018. A support for learning teacher at Aberlour Primary School was readvertised four times between December 2018 and May 2019.

was readvertised between December 2018 and May 2019. A technical teacher at Speyside High School was readvertised four times between August 2019 and January 2020.

was readvertised between August 2019 and January 2020. A permanent principal teacher of performing arts at Speyside High School readvertised twice in 2021. The original application was open for four and a half months in January 2021.

What are the most recent figures telling us?

In the most recent 2024/25 school year figures, a permanent headteacher role for St Peter’s Primary School was readvertised seven times.

Moray Council’s own website says the current headteacher Lesley MacLennan is still acting in the role so it appears the role is still yet to be filled.

An English teacher at Keith Grammar School who was hoped to have started in August this year was readvertised three times over the past school year.

The closing date of the latest application was May 11.

A temporary drama teacher at Elgin High School has also been readvertised three times.

The role is temporary until October and the closing date of the latest job opening was the May 11.

Two maths teachers are required at Forres Academy and have also been advertised three times over the course of 2024/25.

‘Housing could be offered as incentive for teachers’

Speyside councillor Derek Ross was previously a teacher and retired around ten years ago from Kemnay Academy before he became a councillor.

He said: “My whole career was teaching in rural areas.

“All through my teaching career it has been peaks and troughs.

“There are times where there could be ten jobs and there are other times when you can’t get a job.

“We have either a glut of teachers or we have too few teachers and we need to have it constant.

“It’s getting that kind of consistency.”

He puts delivering that consistency on the Scottish Government, who are looking into workforce planning and management to attract more teachers to local areas.

Mr Ross attributed part of the issue to deteriorating behaviour in schools, which has stopped teachers from doing “the day job” and has put teachers off coming to Moray.

Mr Ross continued: “Moray Council tries its best to attract teachers to the area, and those who do come find it a very attractive place to work and live in.

“The lack of infrastructure puts people off.”

While Mr Ross said public transport improvements had come along through m.Connect, it was dualling of the A9 and A96 that remains his priority for improving infrastructure locally.

He added: “Perhaps an area where we could be doing more is in offering an incentive in terms of housing for people.”

Currently, the council offer relocation packages of £5,400 for teachers applying to certain roles.

Head teachers were Moray’s most elusive role in last ten years

Permanent, full-time head teacher positions across both primary and secondary schools in Moray were readvertised 26 times in the last 10 years, without including repeated readvertisements.

Full-time permanent primary teachers were only readvertised on eight different occasions.

This is due to many of the roles being part-time or temporary positions.

The most readvertised full-time secondary school roles included:

Technical – 11

Support for Learning (SfL) – 9

Deputy Head Teachers – 8

Home Economics – 7

Maths – 7

English – 5

‘Clear progress on keeping schools well staffed for the future’

Kathleen Robertson, chairwoman of Moray Council’s education committee, told The P&J the region has “experienced challenges” recruiting teachers “like many other areas in Scotland.”

She said: “Our most recent round of adverts attracted applicants for almost all posts, which shows that the steps we’re taking are having a real impact.”

Mrs Robertson attributed the success to an uptake in relocation packages for experienced teachers.

But also more newly qualified teachers have stayed in Moray since completing training.

The council have worked on building “stronger partnerships” with universities and teaching training incentivising more graduates into Moray longer term.

She added: “While we know there is still more to do, we’re seeing clear progress.

“With continued national support for workforce planning, and our local commitment to making Moray an attractive place to live and work, we’re confident we can keep building on this momentum and ensure our schools remain well staffed for the future.”

