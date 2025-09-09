Three people charged following three drug busts across Moray

Three people are due to appear in court following three separate drugs seizures across Moray.

Officers executed warrants at addresses in three different towns throughout Monday September 8.

Acting on intelligence, police raided properties in Muirfield Road in Elgin, Crown Street in Portgordon and East Carlton Terrace in Buckie.

Both Class A and Class B drugs were recovered.

Two females, aged 48 and 50, and a male, aged 46, will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Anyone with any information or concerns regarding drugs in their community should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.